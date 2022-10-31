Read full article on original website
Related
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Rain this morning, Clearing skies this afternoon
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Rain this morning, clearing out this afternoon. A cooler midweek, but back to the 70s this weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated storms this morning. Showers will move out by midday and clouds will clear out this afternoon. Highs will return to the low and mid 70s today, above normal for this time of year.
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: More clouds and cooler temps on tap for Wednesday
Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. Expect some sunshine to start the day Wednesday, with clouds building in by the afternoon as an area of low pressure moves through. We're not expecting any rain, just clouds. It will be a bit cooler than Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s.
Comments / 0