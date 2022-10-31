If you shop at Hy-Vee, better make sure you have everything you need for your family dinner before Thanksgiving Day. The grocery store chain has announced that for the first time in the company’s 92-year history, all Hy-Vee stores will be closed on Thanksgiving. Hy-Vee convenience stores, including the one adjacent to its Springfield location, will also be closed, although customers can still purchase fuel if they pay at the pump.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO