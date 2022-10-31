Read full article on original website
wnns.com
23rd Old Capitol Farmers Market Moves Into Historic Union Station for Winter
Springfield, IL – The 23rd Old Capitol Farmers Market, presented by HSHS St. John’s Hospital, is wrapped up and now moves to a new winter schedule and back to Historic Union Station from November – April. The market will be expanding the usual winter market dates and adding popular programs from the summer months like Link Match and the Power of Produce (POP) Club!
wmay.com
Hy-Vee To Close On Thanksgiving For First Time
If you shop at Hy-Vee, better make sure you have everything you need for your family dinner before Thanksgiving Day. The grocery store chain has announced that for the first time in the company’s 92-year history, all Hy-Vee stores will be closed on Thanksgiving. Hy-Vee convenience stores, including the one adjacent to its Springfield location, will also be closed, although customers can still purchase fuel if they pay at the pump.
1470 WMBD
Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
wmay.com
Ground Broken On Bloomington Candy Factory Expansion
Ground has been broken on a $215 million project to expand a candy company’s Central Illinois operations. Ferrero North America will add 169,000 square feet to its Bloomington plant as it adds production of its Kinder Bueno chocolate line to its production of other candies, including Crunch and 100 Grand bars.
wdbr.com
Poplar Place deal on deck
A massive fix-up of Springfield’s Poplar Place apartments would use $2 million in tax increment financing toward the $38 million project — if it passes the city council. Ald. Shawn Gregory is looking forward to the debate and vote. “If we dont as a body like what we...
Illinois Mountain Lion Arrested For Loitering, Sent To Indiana
I know. You're probably thinking that deporting an aimless mountain lion to Indiana is a little harsh. I'd be tempted to agree, but keep in mind Illinois gave this cat who wandered all the way here from Nebraska time to move on to other places, but it just didn't happen.
wmay.com
Springfield Offers Pumpkin Smash Event
Now that Halloween is over, the City of Springfield is offering you a way to dispose of those pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns you don’t need anymore. The city’s annual “Pumpkin Smash” returns this weekend. Usually, pumpkins are thrown away after Halloween, taking up space in landfills, but city officials say it’s more environmentally-friendly to turn them into compost.
Springfield yard waste drop-off, pickup begins
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People living in Springfield have a free opportunity to dispose of their fall yard waste thanks to a pair of city programs. The first program – a drop off option – started on Monday. This program allows people living in the corporate limits of Springfield to bring their waste to Evans […]
wmay.com
City Council Approves Poplar Place, Land Bank Ordinances
After several weeks of delays, Springfield aldermen have finally approved using more than $2 million of TIF funding to assist a major renovation of the Poplar Place neighborhood. The approval came after the property’s owners finalized a project labor agreement that will lay out terms and conditions for hiring and...
WTHI
Cougar captured in Illinois neighborhood now calls local big cat rescue home
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A wild cougar captured in an Illinois neighborhood now calls a Wabash Valley animal rescue home. Last week, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources tranquilized the big cat in Springfield. There were reports the cougar was in residential and business areas. It had a GPS...
wmay.com
Some Springfield Snow Routes Could Change
Railroad relocation could also realign snow emergency routes in Springfield. An ordinance to be considered in November would remove Spruce and Myrtle Streets from the snow emergency routes, where cars cannot be parked on the street during snow emergencies to make more room for snow plows. Both streets had been on the list because they were part of Business Loop 55, serving to connect 5th and 6th Streets to 9th Street.
wmay.com
McCarty Launches Bid For Springfield City Treasurer
The race for Springfield city treasurer is getting even more crowded. City budget director Bill McCarty says he is running for the seat in next spring’s local elections. McCarty becomes the third announced candidate for the seat that’s currently held by Misty Buscher, who is running for mayor next year against McCarty’s current boss, incumbent Jim Langfelder. Deputy treasurer Colleen Redpath Feger and Springfield Park Board member Lisa Badger are also in the race.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Crimo’s attorney requests more time; police investigating Halloween treats; Decatur to get hybrid busses
Lawyers for the man accused of killing seven people at the Highland Park Independence Day parade asked a judge Tuesday for more time to review the large amount of evidence presented to them. Robert Crimo’s lawyers said they have received 2,500 pages of evidence from prosecutors and expect to receive thousands more in the coming days. Crimo was indicted on 117 felony charges. Crimo is not due in court again until Jan. 31.
wlds.com
Lair Building Fate Could Depend on if City is Willing to Kick In More Funding
A deal for a neighboring law firm to purchase the Lair Building on West State Street may hinge on if the City of Jacksonville is willing and able, to kick in more funding. Representatives of the Rammelkamp Bradney Law Offices attended the Jacksonville City Council Workshop session last week to continue the discussion on a request for TIF funding for renovation and expansion into the Lair Building, located at 234 West State Street.
wcbu.org
Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals move closer to joining Carle Health
UnityPoint Health has signed an agreement to transfer the affiliations of Methodist, Proctor and Pekin hospitals to Carle Health. Carle Health is based in Urbana. The hospital system manages facilities in several Illinois communities, including Eureka and Normal. The agreement would add UnityPoint - Central Illinois' hospitals to those under the Carle umbrella.
wmay.com
Fire Department Plans For Future As Calls For Service Increase
Springfield firefighters continue to see a steady increase in calls for service. In a presentation to the City Council Tuesday night, Fire Chief Brandon Blough said total calls for service are up more than 12-percent from 2018 to 2021, with structure fires up 14-percent and calls for emergency medical service climbing 13-percent.
Herald & Review
Busy 24 hours in a busy year for Harristown firefighters
HARRISTOWN — Life can get pretty heated in the Harristown Fire Protection District, but one recent stretch of calls in less than 24 hours pushed the volunteer department pretty hard, even by their hectic standards. The first alarm came Friday afternoon in the 800 block of U.S. 51 when...
wmay.com
Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport Marks 75th Anniversary
It’s a major milestone for Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport. A number of dignitaries were on hand Wednesday to mark the airport’s 75th anniversary. It was originally known just as Capital Airport when it officially opened on November 2, 1947. Airport officials and guest speakers, including U.S. Senator Dick...
Herald & Review
Macon County Environmental Council to host energy discussion
DECATUR — Guest speakers Mark and Tammy Allen, owners of Autumn Mill Farm in Argenta, will discuss their experiences with residential solar, wind and geothermal energy during the Macon County Community Environmental Council Quarterly Environmental Forum. The forum will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the...
wmay.com
Helping Hands To Partner With Sangamon County On Shelter Project
Helping Hands is partnering with Sangamon County on a project to provide shelter services and other assistance to homeless people. Emergency and transitional shelter will be offered in an unused portion of the county’s complex on South Dirksen Parkway, where the Juvenile Detention Center and Regional Office of Education are located. In addition to the shelter beds, the new project will also offer a variety of day services to help connect people to permanent housing. The Sangamon Mass Transit District has pledged to provide transportation services to help those in need access the new facility.
