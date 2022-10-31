Jeweler Karma El Khalil has set up a residency at Bergdorf Goodman for the month of November to present her newest collection, Conversations With the Moon. “Conversations With the Moon was created at the height of the pandemic when my sleepless nights were spent drawing inspiration from the moon,” El Khalil said. “I was in isolation in New York City; observing the moon orbiting our earth gave me a deep sense of connection with the rest of the world. I experienced a tremendous amount of beauty in what was otherwise a difficult and isolating time, and expressed my interpretation of that emotion...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 35 MINUTES AGO