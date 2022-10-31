Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KVAL
Indoor trick-or-treating options if boots don't go with their costume
The forecast calls for rain on Halloween night. Don't want to get wet? Here are a few indoor options. Magician Jay Fraser scheduled to perform in the City Hall lobby at 4:15. Decorated vehicles and trunks filled with Halloween treats. Bring your camera for family photo opportunities!. Eugene YMCA Spooky...
KVAL
Family friendly Halloween fun at the Eugene Y
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene's Family YMCA is hosting a Spooky Spectacular Monday night from 6 PM to 8 PM. with games, crafts, trick or treating opportunities, and games for families looking to spend Halloween out of the rain. The last time this event was held, back in 2019, the...
KVAL
South Eugene family claims the 'Spookiest Yard' for Halloween
A Eugene home has been transformed into a creepy clown nightmare to celebrate Halloween. We spoke to a south Eugene family who say they have the best décor in town. Leslie Lindholm has spent thousands of dollars and countless hours decorating her front yard every Halloween for the past forty years.
Razor blades discovered in Halloween candy in Eugene
Three different reports of small razor blades found in Halloween candy prompted the Eugene Police Department to launch an investigation.
KVAL
Eugene Police received 3 reports of blades found in candy bars on Halloween
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say trick-or-treaters have found two more razor blades in their candy bars making it a total of three. Police say the razor blades resemble the blades found in pencil sharpeners. "It's so unfortunate that a holiday that's meant for kids to go out and...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG VA AND SALVATION ARMY WITH FOOD DISTRIBUTION DAY
Roseburg VA Health Care System’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement and the Salvation Army have teamed up again this year to hold a drive-through food distribution day. It will be November 10th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and is for no income to low income veterans only.
kezi.com
Eugene homeowners go all out for 2022 Halloween
EUGENE, Ore. -- It's looking awfully spooky around Oregon just in time for Halloween. Eugene homeowner David Stahl has a lot of eyes on his house on the 3000 block of Elmira Street. In his front lawn, you can see skeletons, monsters and ghost inflatables. In fact, this year he...
kezi.com
Pet of the Week: Clint
EUGENE, Ore. -- Clint is an energetic, smart dog who is on the hunt for a loving, active home!. Greenhill Humane Society says Clint is a handsome, intelligent German Short-Haired Pointer mix who loves playing in the yard and going for daily walks. He’s about 8 years old, but he loves a good adventure, toy or hike. At the end of the day, Clint is a very loyal fellow and would love to curl up on the couch and cuddle with his people.
KVAL
'Teens Against Trafficking' program in Douglas Co. schools, event to be held in Roseburg
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — All of Douglas County's middle and high schools have received a Human Trafficking Prevention curriculum thanks to a grant awarded to the Douglas County Human Trafficking Task Force. CHI Mercy Health announced the release of the curriculum in a news release. The funds come from...
opb.org
Eugene Drag Queen Storytime protest is part of larger anti-LGBTQ effort
It wasn’t the first time that Old Nick’s Pub in Eugene hosted its Drag Queen Storytime event. Even so, news of the event on Oct. 23 drew hundreds of people to protest outside. A couple hundred counterprotesters formed a wall to protect the pub that morning, as about...
KVAL
November 2 community meeting on Springfield Public Safety Levy
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A community meeting will be held Wednesday to learn more about the proposed Springfield Public Safety Levy. The meeting will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. November 2 in the library at Guy Lee Elementary, 755 Harlow Rd, Springfield. Springfield Police Chief Andrew Shearer...
KVAL
Crowdfunded brewery sets up shop in new home
EUGENE, Ore. — For over eight years, Amy and Cam Wells, alongside their friend Chris Archer have been dreaming of opening a brewery together. Chris Wells and Archer are Navy vets who worked at Ninkasi before setting out to open their own brewery. The dream nearly became a reality...
kezi.com
Dozens attend groundbreaking ceremony for Willamette Valley Oregon Temple
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Dozens of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple Saturday morning. The new temple will be constructed on a 10.5 acre plot of land at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way. "Temples...
beachconnection.net
Deceptively Simple Oregon Coast Beach Spots: Bandon, Seal Rock, Lane County
(Oregon Coast) – Beaches aren't always what they seem at first glance. They can be deceptively simple, looking at first like there's not a lot to them: it's simply a pretty spot. Sometimes, they're not just a pretty face. There's something fairly complex going on here, and some areas really pack the layers beneath the surface. (Above: Bandon at night - photo courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
KVAL
Studded tire season starts November 1st; runs through March 31st
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter is coming and ODOT (Oregon Department of Transportation) has some reminders about traveling safely in difficult weather. While driving in winter conditions, you may see road signs requiring the use of chains or traction tires. Starting Tuesday, November 1st, through March 31st it is legal...
KVAL
Specifics to be ironed out in Emeralds' hope for baseball stadium at Lane Events Center
EUGENE, Ore. — More information is needed before the Lane County Board of Commissioners moves forward with a new baseball stadium at the site of the Lane Events Center. After approving a transient lodging tax in October, the board listened to a pitch from Eugene Emeralds ownership on Tuesday. Emeralds owner DG Elmore and general manager Allan Benavides presented a vision of a baseball stadium that encompasses more than sports.
kezi.com
Three injured in Roseburg crash on Halloween
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Three people are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Halloween night, the Roseburg Fire Department reported. According to the RFD, the crash happened at about 6:25 p.m. on October 31 in the area of Diamond Lake Boulevard and Fowler Street. Firefighters said two vehicles were involved in the crash, and suggested that slick conditions due to rainfall may have contributed to the collision. RFD said one person needed to be extracted from a vehicle, and three were taken to the hospital including a pregnant woman and a small child.
KVAL
UPDATE: Eugene Police investigating reports of blades in Halloween candy
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: EPD says detectives are investigating three similar reports of tampered candy. Officials say all reports came from within the area of West 24th to West 27th and Tyler Street to Friendly Street. Police say the razor appears to be something similar to a pencil sharpener...
KVAL
Hundreds of acres at site of former lumber mill up for auction in Gardiner
GARDINER, Ore. — Hundreds of acres are up for auction in Gardiner, and potential buyers have just a few weeks left to place their bids. 440 acres sits nearly unused in Gardiner with a rail line, warehouses, shop buildings, dams, and water rights. Industrial Harbor USA, LLC, managed by...
KVAL
Tracking voter turnout in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Less than a week until election day, and we're keeping an eye on voter turnout. Our station checked in with the Lane County Elections Office Wednesday. The latest numbers they have are from Monday, when 21.6 percent of ballots had already been returned. That's slightly...
Comments / 0