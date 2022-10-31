ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skowhegan, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wabi.tv

Officials: 2 now dead after fire in Levant

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say two people have now died after what is considered an accidental fire in Levant early Monday morning. Crews were called to the home on Avenue Road around 3 a.m. Public Information Officer Shannon Moss says the victim is believed to be 29-year-old Eric Daly...
LEVANT, ME
I-95 FM

2 Pedestrians, 1 Cyclist Killed in Maine in the Past Week

It's been a deadly week on Maine's roads as two pedestrians and one person on a bicycle have been fatally struck by vehicles. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is cautioning drivers and people sharing the roads with vehicles that this is a dangerous time of year. With the shortening days, everyone is getting used to sharper angles of the sun and low light conditions during their daily commutes. In the past week, BCM officials report three people have died after being struck by vehicles.
MAINE STATE
NECN

Father and Son Die in Maine Fire, Wife Remains Hospitalized

A father and son were killed in a fire in Levant, Maine, earlier this week, officials say. The fire on Avenue Road broke out around 3 a.m. on Monday. Officials initially said that one person died in the fire, with two others hospitalized. Eric Daly, 29, died in the fire,...
LEVANT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Stolen, sunken vehicle pulled from Sidney boat landing

SIDNEY, Maine — A stolen, submerged truck was pulled from a Sidney boat landing on Friday. Deputies from the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint of an "illegally parked vehicle" at the boat landing on Hosta Lane where "only the very top of the cab portion" was visible, according to a Facebook post made by the sheriff's office.
SIDNEY, ME
Journal Inquirer

Maine man rescued after 30 hours in woods

A 74-year-old Etna, Maine, man was found this week by a game warden after spending nearly 30 hours lost in the woods. Joseph Nolin was hypothermic and dehydrated when he was found Monday afternoon by Game Warden Michael Latti and K-9 Luna deep in the woods at the edge of the Etna Bog, about 20 miles west of Bangor, according to the Maine Warden Service. Nolin was about a mile from his house and had spent the night outdoors in temperatures that dipped below freezing.
ETNA, ME
Big Country 96.9

89-Year-Old Man Struck, Killed While Crossing Route 1 in Thomaston, Maine

An 89-year-old Connecticut man died Wednesday evening after he was struck by a car while crossing Route 1 in Thomaston. The Courier-Gazette reports the man was struck just before 6:00 p.m. in front of the Hampton Inn, where he was staying. Thomaston Police Chief Tim Hoppe said the man had bought an ice cream at a dairy bar across the street from the Hampton Inn and was hurrying back to the hotel when he was struck.
THOMASTON, ME
foxbangor.com

Juvenile arrested in shooting investigation

AUBURN — On Friday, Auburn Detectives executed a search warrant on a residence in Lewiston with the assistance of Lewiston Police Department. Investigators seized a handgun and ammunition. A fifteen-year-old male from Lewiston was arrested in connection to the recent shootings at Walton. School and 72 Whitney Street in...
AUBURN, ME
wabi.tv

Waterville man’s murder sentencing delayed

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville man who killed his girlfriend in 2019 was schedule to be sentenced Friday afternoon, but that hearing was delayed. Nicholas Lovejoy pleaded guilty in May. Lovejoy admitted to shooting Melissa Sousa at their home. Officials say the pair lived at the Gold Street apartment...
WATERVILLE, ME
Q106.5

Bradford Man Caught with 3 Lbs of Fentanyl Sentenced to 2+ Years

A Bradford man who was caught with over 3 pounds of fentanyl received his sentence this week. Kristopher Churchill, 40, was in a Bangor courtroom this week, facing charges connected to a traffic stop in Augusta over a year ago. WGME-TV reports Churchill pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl before receiving his sentence of 2 1/2 years in prison. The judge also ordered 3 years of supervised release, once he gets out.
BRADFORD, ME
wabi.tv

Winthrop man killed in rollover crash

WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - A man was killed Sunday night after a crash in Winthrop. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Memorial Drive. Police say the driver, 30-year-old Alexander Meader of Winthrop, veered off the road and rolled over several times. Officials say Meader, who was the only person...
WINTHROP, ME
B98.5

Maine Woman Dies In Sunday Afternoon Crash

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a Maine woman is dead following a Sunday crash. The press release explained that, at about 3 PM on Sunday (October 30th), the Maine State Police responded to a crash on Scribner Hill Road and Gorden Road in Readfield.
READFIELD, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/5 & 11/6

This weekend is going to be beautiful weather-wise so you will probably want to get out of the house. The good news for you is that you can get out and check out one of these events going on this weekend. With the holiday season quickly approaching, there is no shortage of craft fairs this weekend. If there is something going on that I didn't mention, feel free to mention it in the comments section, so others can check it out. Don't forget to turn your clocks back and check the batteries in your smoke detectors this weekend for daylight savings time.
MAINE STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best Pizza Shops in Bangor Maine

If you're in Bangor, Maine, and looking for a good pizza restaurant, you might want to try Angelo's Pizzeria. It offers a wide selection of Italian pizzas, plus delivery services. This restaurant provides efficient service, reasonable prices, and a spectacular ambiance. The restaurant has received good reviews and is a local favorite.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

5 people arrested after Somerset County drug bust

ANSON, Maine (WABI) - 5 people were arrested after a drug bust in Somerset County. According to Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was issued Tuesday for an apartment in Anson after investigators received information about drug and firearm violations stemming from the residence. The search consisted of...
SOMERSET COUNTY, ME
