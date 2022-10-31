Read full article on original website
Neighbors Praising Parents For Well-Behaved Trick-Or-Treaters In EHT, NJ
Well, that's a rap, friends. Halloween is officially over. Spooky season has officially come to an end. The trick-or-treaters have collected all the candy their little hands can grab. So, now it's safe to ask parents this question: how'd the night go?. Besides Game 3 in the World Series getting...
Knock on Wood: Young Ambler Entrepreneur Makes Big Splash with Shore Couture
Jake Brown of Ambler, modeling one of his hoodie designs near a bridge outside Ocean City, N.J., where his storefront is located. Jake Brown, 25, grew up in Ambler. But each summer, he immersed himself in the beachy life of Ocean City, N.J. He’s now there full time, running his own clothing brand, WoodLuck. Maddie Vitale proved to be a good fit in presenting his story in OCNJ Daily.
Three Students From Egg Harbor Twp Injured Crashing Into Tree
Three students from Egg Harbor Township were injured Tuesday in a crash on Mill Road when the driver lost control of his car and crashed into a tree. According to a report from Egg Harbor Township Police, the 17-year-old driver and two 17-year-old passengers were traveling westbound on Mill Road at about 7:15 am in a 2019 Audi A4.
Man Found Guilty of Murdering Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Woman in 2014
Authorities say a man who was originally from Mays Landing has been found guilty of murdering a woman from Egg Harbor Township in 2014. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Wednesday, a jury found 42-year-old Timothy Wright guilty of first-degree murder. Wright was charged with strangulating and killing 25-year-old...
7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.
7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
English Creek Shopping Center to Get a Mr. Wish
Your wish is coming soon to the English Creek Shopping Center at Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avene in Egg Harbor Township. The sign is up and the opening is "soon." Mr. Wish is the home of natural fruit teas. This will be the first Mr. Wish in Atlantic County. There are Mr. Wish locations in 11 different states. The Egg Harbor Township store will be its ninth location in the Garden State.
Black girl doll hanging from noose at NJ house prompts investigation
ELK — Police have been investigating whether a realistic Black girl doll that was hung from a tree outside a home was an act of racist harassment or Halloween decor in poor taste. The doll appeared to be a Black child, hanging from a noose with long, elbow-length hair,...
Firefighters Rescue 3 Jersey Shore Boaters Off Corson's Inlet State Park
Three boaters were rescued by firefighters from rough currents after jumping off their sinking vessel, authorities said. The incident occurred on Sunday morning about a half-mile off Corson’s Inlet State Park as they were exiting the inlet in Ocean City, New Jersey State Police said. "The vessel began to...
fox29.com
Police: 3 teens hurt after car leaves road, slams into tree in New Jersey
EGG HARBOR TWP, N.J. - Three New Jersey teens were hurt when police say their car skidded off the road and struck a tree while trying to avoid colliding with another vehicle at an intersection Tuesday morning. Authorities say the crash happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of...
Teens injured in Egg Harbor Township crash
Three Egg Harbor Township High School students were injured in a crash before school Tuesday morning. A 17-year-old was driving west on Mill Road when another vehicle went into the intersection at Tremont Avenue, according to the report. The teen driver made “an evasive maneuver and lost control” of the...
CBS News
Road closed in Mullica Hill following accident
MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A road is closed following an accident in Gloucester County. Authorities were called to an accident with entrapment on Ellis Mill Road in Mullica Hill just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Ellis Mill Road is closed for investigation in the area of Elk and Clems Road.
Bon Jovi Guest Stars At Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser In Ocean County
TOMS RIVER – A fiery competition between almost a dozen first responder teams left crowds of people licking their lips as taste-testers in JBJ Soul Kitchen’s 7th Annual Chili Cook-Off. Guests began lining up outside the fence of the Hooper Avenue location as early as 9 a.m. and...
grownandflown.com
At College Drop-Off We Were Prepared for Everything…But Not This
When my wife and I dropped our firstborn off at college, we’d anticipated feeling like everyone whose social posts described “leaving a piece of my heart.” Little did we realize we would also be leaving a piece of one of our younger children. Although I’d spent the...
Popular Convenience Store Chain Closing 1 NJ Location, Selling 2 in Philadelphia
A popular convenience store chain is closing one of its busy stores in the Garden State and selling others as its parent company downsizes and reorganizes itself. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Within the...
snjtoday.com
YMCA Honors Longest Serving Employee
Leda Kozakoff was recently honored at the Cumberland Cape Atlantic YMCA for her 30 years of service. A Millville resident, Kozakoff works throughout the large Y building in the Facilities-Housekeeping Department. Cara Morello, the senior director of Administration and Operations at the Y, organized a pizza party for the veteran...
6abc
Mom, 2 kids climb onto roof of Philly home to escape gunfire; boyfriend shot
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police responding to a shooting found a woman and her two young children on the roof of a home screaming for help. It happened on the 2000 block of Castor Avenue in Port Richmond just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a 33-year-old man was in...
3 Local Italian DIshes Among New Jersey’s Greatest
When it comes to Italian food, South Jersey has a ton of great options. The Atlantic City casinos have great restaurants and so do the surrounding areas. From Atlantic City to Cape May, there are a bunch of great dishes, but three stood out to NJ.com writers Jeremy Schneider and Peter Genovese.
shorelocalnews.com
On 10th Anniversary of Sandy, Ocean City Continues to Lead in Flood Mitigation
Recognizing the threats of coastal flooding and rising seas, Ocean City has taken a leading role in investing in solutions. On the 10th anniversary of the devastating Superstorm Sandy making landfall about 12 miles away, Ocean City remains committed to elevating homes and infrastructure, installing pumping stations, replacing bulkheads and barriers, creating living shorelines, purchasing open space and various other measures that are vital to protecting the island and its residents.
Vineland man was drunk when he crashed golf cart, police say
A Vineland man was unlicensed, uninsured and intoxicated when he crashed a golf cart Monday, police said. Pedro J. Rodriguez, 63, already had a contempt of court from an outstanding driving while intoxicated case when he with another vehicle at about 5:30 p.m. on Delsea Drive, according to the report.
PA Man Walking on Atlantic City Expressway Struck and Killed
Why was a man walking in the middle of the Atlantic City Expressway Saturday night?. NJ State Police don't know or aren't saying yet, but it was a fatal mistake. 28-year-old Donte Horton from Philadelphia was struck and killed by a car on the Atlantic City Expressway Saturday, October 29th, according to NJ.com.
