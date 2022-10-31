ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MONTCO.Today

Knock on Wood: Young Ambler Entrepreneur Makes Big Splash with Shore Couture

Jake Brown of Ambler, modeling one of his hoodie designs near a bridge outside Ocean City, N.J., where his storefront is located. Jake Brown, 25, grew up in Ambler. But each summer, he immersed himself in the beachy life of Ocean City, N.J. He’s now there full time, running his own clothing brand, WoodLuck. Maddie Vitale proved to be a good fit in presenting his story in OCNJ Daily.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.

7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
LAKEHURST, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

English Creek Shopping Center to Get a Mr. Wish

Your wish is coming soon to the English Creek Shopping Center at Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avene in Egg Harbor Township. The sign is up and the opening is "soon." Mr. Wish is the home of natural fruit teas. This will be the first Mr. Wish in Atlantic County. There are Mr. Wish locations in 11 different states. The Egg Harbor Township store will be its ninth location in the Garden State.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
BreakingAC

Teens injured in Egg Harbor Township crash

Three Egg Harbor Township High School students were injured in a crash before school Tuesday morning. A 17-year-old was driving west on Mill Road when another vehicle went into the intersection at Tremont Avenue, according to the report. The teen driver made “an evasive maneuver and lost control” of the...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS News

Road closed in Mullica Hill following accident

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A road is closed following an accident in Gloucester County. Authorities were called to an accident with entrapment on Ellis Mill Road in Mullica Hill just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Ellis Mill Road is closed for investigation in the area of Elk and Clems Road.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
snjtoday.com

YMCA Honors Longest Serving Employee

Leda Kozakoff was recently honored at the Cumberland Cape Atlantic YMCA for her 30 years of service. A Millville resident, Kozakoff works throughout the large Y building in the Facilities-Housekeeping Department. Cara Morello, the senior director of Administration and Operations at the Y, organized a pizza party for the veteran...
MILLVILLE, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

On 10th Anniversary of Sandy, Ocean City Continues to Lead in Flood Mitigation

Recognizing the threats of coastal flooding and rising seas, Ocean City has taken a leading role in investing in solutions. On the 10th anniversary of the devastating Superstorm Sandy making landfall about 12 miles away, Ocean City remains committed to elevating homes and infrastructure, installing pumping stations, replacing bulkheads and barriers, creating living shorelines, purchasing open space and various other measures that are vital to protecting the island and its residents.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Vineland man was drunk when he crashed golf cart, police say

A Vineland man was unlicensed, uninsured and intoxicated when he crashed a golf cart Monday, police said. Pedro J. Rodriguez, 63, already had a contempt of court from an outstanding driving while intoxicated case when he with another vehicle at about 5:30 p.m. on Delsea Drive, according to the report.
VINELAND, NJ
