Bitcoin's Trading Has Become ‘Boring' — But That's Not Necessarily a Bad Thing

European Markets Mixed as Investors Focus on the Fed's Next Move
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautious on Wednesday as global investors focused on the conclusion of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was fractionally higher by mid-morning, having given up opening gains of 0.4%. Health care stocks added 1%...
Cloud Stocks Creamed as Fed Indicates More Rate Hikes Are Coming
The Federal Reserve said it would raise its benchmark rate again and indicated that the "ultimate" rate would be higher than it had previously expected. One fund of cloud stocks is now down 51% for the year, compared with a 21% decline for the the S&P 500. Investors pounded cloud...
Jim Cramer Picks 4 Apparel Stocks That Are ‘Worth Owning' When the Market's Oversold
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of apparel stocks they should consider adding to their shopping lists. "I'm still bearish on apparel and footwear in general, but if you're selective, some of these are definitely worth owning," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a...
Stock Futures Are Flat After a Volatile Session Following the Fed's Latest Interest Rate Hike
Stock futures were little changed Wednesday evening, holding losses from the daily trading session after the Federal Reserve delivered another interest rate hike and signaled that no pivot or rate cut is coming anytime soon. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 11 points, or 0.03%. S&P 500...
Here's Why Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Stay Away From ‘Fool's Gold' Software Stocks
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors to stay away from enterprise software stocks. "The odds [are] that these companies simply won't be able to outlast [Fed Chair] Jay Powell at the blackjack table. They're going to go bust," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors to stay...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: CVS, Estee Lauder, Canada Goose and Others
CVS (CVS) – CVS gained 1.9% in the premarket after reporting better-than-expected revenue and profit for its latest quarter. The company also raised its adjusted full-year guidance. The outlook excludes charges related to a just-announced $5 billion settlement of opioid litigation. Estee Lauder (EL) – The cosmetics maker's shares...
Hong Kong's Stock Market Halts Trade When a Typhoon Warning Is Issued – the CEO Says That May Change
Hong Kong authorities are looking into reviewing its guidelines for halting trade after a typhoon signal. The bourse suspended trade after the H.K. Observatory issued a Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 8. Aguzin said new listing regimes for specialized technology firms will be formalized and announced "hopefully not too far...
Analysis-Weary investors see little respite to Fed hike gloom
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Investors trying to navigate this year's relentless interest rate rises have more reasons to play it safe, after a pessimistic message from the U.S. Federal Reserve clouded the outlook for asset prices.
Hong Kong Stocks Fall Around 3%, Leads Losses in Asia-Pacific After Fed Signals More Hikes Ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific dropped on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled further hikes ahead after raising rates by 75 basis points as expected and called discussions on pausing the tightening cycle "premature." Hong Kong's Hang Seng index...
Here's What the Federal Reserve's Fourth 0.75 Percentage Point Interest Rate Hike Means for You
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the sixth time this year, citing persistent inflation. Its also the fourth consecutive 0.75 percentage point increase, which means financing costs will jump for many types of consumer loans. Here’s how your mortgage, credit card, car loan, student debt and savings could be...
Qualcomm Shares Fall on First-Quarter Guidance, Hiring Freeze Announced
Qualcomm shares fell in extended trading on Wednesday after the chipmaker reported in-line fourth-quarter earnings and a small revenue beat but offered poor first-quarter guidance. Overall revenue grew 22% year over year in the quarter that ended Sept. 25, according to a statement. The company also said it implemented a...
The Fed Announces 4th Consecutive ‘Jumbo' Interest Rate Hike of 75 Basis Points—Here Are 4 Things That Will Be More Expensive
Struggling to dampen inflation, the Federal Reserve announced a widely expected fourth consecutive "jumbo" 0.75 percentage point rate hike on Wednesday. While raising interest rates can slow inflation by making borrowing more expensive, and therefore less appealing, the move further increases debt costs for Americans already struggling with rising prices on pretty much everything, including necessities like food and rent.
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Don't Want to Own Taiwan Semiconductor
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Edwards Lifesciences Corp: "I suggest that you have to buy Johnson & Johnson. They bought the better heart-valve company." Cerence Inc: "In a...
Shares of Airbnb Tumble 13% on Low Fourth-Quarter Guidance
Shares of Airbnb fell more than 13% Wednesday, a day after the company released third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street's estimates but fell short on fourth-quarter guidance. For the fourth quarter, Airbnb said it expects to deliver between $1.80 billion and $1.88 billion, below the midpoint of $1.85 billion as...
Binance CEO Was in the Dark About Musk's Twitter U-Turn: ‘It's Very Hard to Predict What Elon Will Do Next'
LISBON, Portugal — The boss of crypto exchange Binance says he wasn't privy to Elon Musk's thinking when the billionaire backed away from, and then revived, his takeover of Twitter. Speaking on stage at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal, Changpeng Zhao said he was "a little...
Fed Rate Hikes Could Go Even Further Than Expected as Powell Commits to Stomp Out Inflation
A hawkish Fed Chairman Jerome Powell vowed to beat inflation and said the central bank may have to raise rates more than expected. That sent stocks lower and bond yields higher, as traders bet the Fed could now raise rates above 5% before stopping. The Federal Reserve left the door...
Bank of England Set for Biggest Rate Hike in 33 Years, But Economists Expect Dovish Tilt
With U.K. inflation running at a 40-year high of 10.1% in September, the Bank is seen hiking its main lending rate for the eighth consecutive time. However, weaker growth momentum and a more conservative fiscal policy is expected to ease the pressure for more aggressive monetary tightening. Goldman Sachs economists...
Is the Era of Flexible Working Over? LinkedIn Data Shows It Might Be
Those who have gotten used to flexible working might soon have a rude awakening. The amount of remote job postings on LinkedIn are falling, according to new data released by the platform. In the U.S. for example, the share of postings with remote roles has declined by 5 percentage points since April, when they peaked at 20% of postings.
EV Battery Firm Britishvolt Averts Immediate Collapse With Short-Term Funding
LONDON — U.K.-based electric vehicle battery firm Britishvolt said Wednesday it had secured short-term funding, a move that will enable it to stave off administration for the time being. The company said its employees had also agreed to a pay cut for November. In a statement sent to CNBC,...
Ark's Cathie Wood Is Betting Elon Musk Will Turn Twitter Into a ‘Super App'
LISBON, Portugal — Ark Invest founder Cathie Wood thinks Elon Musk might be onto something with his vision for Twitter. "He's thinking about a super app like WeChat Pay," Wood said at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal, Wednesday. Wood was referring to the digital payments service...
