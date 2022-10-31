ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bitcoin's Trading Has Become ‘Boring' — But That's Not Necessarily a Bad Thing

By Ryan Browne,CNBC, Arjun Kharpal,CNBC
 3 days ago
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

European Markets Mixed as Investors Focus on the Fed's Next Move

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautious on Wednesday as global investors focused on the conclusion of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was fractionally higher by mid-morning, having given up opening gains of 0.4%. Health care stocks added 1%...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cloud Stocks Creamed as Fed Indicates More Rate Hikes Are Coming

The Federal Reserve said it would raise its benchmark rate again and indicated that the "ultimate" rate would be higher than it had previously expected. One fund of cloud stocks is now down 51% for the year, compared with a 21% decline for the the S&P 500. Investors pounded cloud...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Jim Cramer Picks 4 Apparel Stocks That Are ‘Worth Owning' When the Market's Oversold

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of apparel stocks they should consider adding to their shopping lists. "I'm still bearish on apparel and footwear in general, but if you're selective, some of these are definitely worth owning," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: CVS, Estee Lauder, Canada Goose and Others

CVS (CVS) – CVS gained 1.9% in the premarket after reporting better-than-expected revenue and profit for its latest quarter. The company also raised its adjusted full-year guidance. The outlook excludes charges related to a just-announced $5 billion settlement of opioid litigation. Estee Lauder (EL) – The cosmetics maker's shares...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Qualcomm Shares Fall on First-Quarter Guidance, Hiring Freeze Announced

Qualcomm shares fell in extended trading on Wednesday after the chipmaker reported in-line fourth-quarter earnings and a small revenue beat but offered poor first-quarter guidance. Overall revenue grew 22% year over year in the quarter that ended Sept. 25, according to a statement. The company also said it implemented a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Fed Announces 4th Consecutive ‘Jumbo' Interest Rate Hike of 75 Basis Points—Here Are 4 Things That Will Be More Expensive

Struggling to dampen inflation, the Federal Reserve announced a widely expected fourth consecutive "jumbo" 0.75 percentage point rate hike on Wednesday. While raising interest rates can slow inflation by making borrowing more expensive, and therefore less appealing, the move further increases debt costs for Americans already struggling with rising prices on pretty much everything, including necessities like food and rent.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Don't Want to Own Taiwan Semiconductor

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Edwards Lifesciences Corp: "I suggest that you have to buy Johnson & Johnson. They bought the better heart-valve company." Cerence Inc: "In a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Shares of Airbnb Tumble 13% on Low Fourth-Quarter Guidance

Shares of Airbnb fell more than 13% Wednesday, a day after the company released third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street's estimates but fell short on fourth-quarter guidance. For the fourth quarter, Airbnb said it expects to deliver between $1.80 billion and $1.88 billion, below the midpoint of $1.85 billion as...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Bank of England Set for Biggest Rate Hike in 33 Years, But Economists Expect Dovish Tilt

With U.K. inflation running at a 40-year high of 10.1% in September, the Bank is seen hiking its main lending rate for the eighth consecutive time. However, weaker growth momentum and a more conservative fiscal policy is expected to ease the pressure for more aggressive monetary tightening. Goldman Sachs economists...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Is the Era of Flexible Working Over? LinkedIn Data Shows It Might Be

Those who have gotten used to flexible working might soon have a rude awakening. The amount of remote job postings on LinkedIn are falling, according to new data released by the platform. In the U.S. for example, the share of postings with remote roles has declined by 5 percentage points since April, when they peaked at 20% of postings.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

EV Battery Firm Britishvolt Averts Immediate Collapse With Short-Term Funding

LONDON — U.K.-based electric vehicle battery firm Britishvolt said Wednesday it had secured short-term funding, a move that will enable it to stave off administration for the time being. The company said its employees had also agreed to a pay cut for November. In a statement sent to CNBC,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ark's Cathie Wood Is Betting Elon Musk Will Turn Twitter Into a ‘Super App'

LISBON, Portugal — Ark Invest founder Cathie Wood thinks Elon Musk might be onto something with his vision for Twitter. "He's thinking about a super app like WeChat Pay," Wood said at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal, Wednesday. Wood was referring to the digital payments service...

