The Yale School of the Environment offers a five-year accelerated master’s program for Yale College students who wish to pursue graduate studies in environmental science. The five-year Bachelor of Arts/Bachelor of Science-Master’s program at YSE is an opportunity for Yale students to obtain a master’s degree in one year instead of the customary two years, after fulfilling their undergraduate degree. This degree program began 20 years ago. Interested students apply in their senior year of college and are encouraged to take a year or two off to work before returning to Yale to complete their graduate studies. Students can apply for a Masters in Environmental Management, or MEM, or a Masters of Environmental Science, or MESc.

1 DAY AGO