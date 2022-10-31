Read full article on original website
Related
Yale Daily News
Blue fences and yellow tape: a look into ongoing campus construction and renovation
Yale has a slate of major facilities projects in the works around campus. Last week, University Provost Scott Strobel released Yale’s annual facilities report, detailing 11 ongoing major projects. This new infrastructure, the provost said, will be critical for advancing the University’s academic priorities into the future. The flurry of construction and renovation projects has shuffled students and faculty around research spaces, offices, residences and classrooms at a rapid rate.
Yale Daily News
Five-year program at YSE shapes leaders in environmental science
The Yale School of the Environment offers a five-year accelerated master’s program for Yale College students who wish to pursue graduate studies in environmental science. The five-year Bachelor of Arts/Bachelor of Science-Master’s program at YSE is an opportunity for Yale students to obtain a master’s degree in one year instead of the customary two years, after fulfilling their undergraduate degree. This degree program began 20 years ago. Interested students apply in their senior year of college and are encouraged to take a year or two off to work before returning to Yale to complete their graduate studies. Students can apply for a Masters in Environmental Management, or MEM, or a Masters of Environmental Science, or MESc.
Yale Daily News
“Carefree celebration”: Yalies celebrate festival of lights
On the darkest day of the Hindu lunar month Kartik, which typically lasts from mid-October to mid-November, over one billion people across the world celebrated Diwali — which fell on Oct. 24 this year. Diwali, also known as Deepavali, marks the Hindu Festival of Lights. Observers traditionally illuminate their...
Yale Daily News
PUANG: Accessibility is not a privilege
We’ve all been in class with that one person who is hacking up a lung and has a growing mountain of snotty used tissues on their desk. But, for some reason, they still came and are not masking. “It’s not COVID-19,” they say unconvincingly. “I’m not contagious.” As if...
Yale Daily News
School of Music to host pianist Jan Jiracek von Arnim
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, pianist Jan Jiracek von Arnim will perform a piano recital at the Yale School of Music. Jiracek von Arnim was recently appointed visiting professor at the School of Music. The pianist is the youngest tenured professor at the University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna. He is an enthusiastic public figure and his passion for music matches his love of teaching.
Yale Daily News
Yalies protest in support of affirmative action as Supreme Court decisions loom
Over 40 Yale students joined an intercollegiate delegation on the steps of the nation’s highest court on Monday as justices heard arguments for two cases that could eradicate race-conscious admissions. Students for Fair Admissions brought two lawsuits to the Supreme Court, separately alleging that the race-conscious admissions policies practiced...
Yale Daily News
Yale to strengthen faculty ties with Brazil
Last month’s Yale Brazil 100/200 conference — the first to virtually connect São Paulo to Yale — was lauded by administrators and faculty. The conference represented the University’s wider push to strengthen its ties to Brazil, one of the world’s largest economies and a global hub of research and culture with a population of 214 million.
Yale Daily News
Yale College offers new computing and linguistics joint major
This fall, Yale College is offering a new computing and linguistics joint major for students interested in the computational study of human language. Led by newly-installed Director of Undergraduate Studies Robert Frank, the major will require students to undertake coursework in four core areas: math, statistics, linguistics and computation. Students have the option of completing either a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Science program, with the Bachelor of Arts program requiring 11 credits beyond the prerequisites and the Bachelor of Science program requiring 14 credits beyond the prerequisites. Regardless of degree program, all students must complete two math core courses, one statistics core course, two linguistics core courses, two computation core courses and a senior requirement.
Yale Daily News
Yale admissions returns to in-person high school visits
For the first time in three years, Yale admissions officers visited high schools across the country to offer in-person school visits. This is the first season since the pandemic hit in which Yale’s admissions office returned to high schools in-person. In addition to school visits, the office relaunched its student ambassador program. About 270 current Yale College students, newly hired as ambassadors, will visit high schools in their home areas during the November and winter recesses to discuss the Yale experience with current high schoolers.
Yale Daily News
Yale-Harvard tickets sell out after accidental early release
Just before noon on Tuesday, rumors began circulating that a link to buy undergraduate student tickets for the Yale–Harvard Game on Nov. 19 had been released. Students scrambling to the site were met with a variety of error messages as the website failed to load for many. Eventually, some lucky students were able to purchase a ticket after reloading multiple windows on phones, laptops, iPads and other devices.
Comments / 0