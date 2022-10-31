ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Elon Musk Reportedly Wants Twitter to Reboot Vine

According to reports, Elon Musk is rumored to have set his sights on rebooting Vine. Founded in 2012, the short-form video hosting service was acquired by Twitter before its official launch, January 24, 2013. Despite amassing 200 million active users, Twitter disabled the app in 2016 and officially discontinued the app in April 2019.
TheDailyBeast

Inside Sources Say Twitter Verification Changes Are Coming Next Week: Report

Elon Musk is already rolling out his plan to sell blue verification badges for Twitter users, with the launch reportedly set to take place next week, Bloomberg reports. Users will be able to pay an $8/month subscription that “could go live as early as Monday,” according to insiders who spoke to the outlet. “Users who already have a blue verification badge will have a multi-month grace period before they will either need to pay for the badge or lose it,” said one of the sources, who “requested anonymity discussing plans that aren’t public.” The company is also reportedly making plans...
ohmymag.co.uk

Google: Urgent warning issued urging millions to delete 16 popular Android apps

Google has removed 16 apps from Google Play store after discovering that they secretly contained malware - malicious software. The discovery was made by a team of cyber researchers at McAfee, who informed Google of their findings. Many of the apps had legitimate functions and good reviews and so it...
Android Headlines

Amazon Music is now free, but there's a catch

Amazon announced today that its Music service is now free for Prime Members. However, as there always is, there’s a catch. So Prime Members can now get all 100 million songs in the Music library for free. Basically, you’ll have to live with shuffled tracks. Which, if you’re using Amazon Music to play music in the background while you’re working and such, then it’s not a big deal. It does mean that you won’t be able to tell Alexa to play a specific song though.
Android Authority

Prime membership now has entire ad-free Music Unlimited library with a big catch

Prime members now have access to 100 million ad-free songs, but don't cancel Spotify just yet. The free Amazon Prime music library now includes all 100 million songs included with the paid Music Unlimited service. However, without signing up for Music Unlimited, you won’t be able to play specific songs...
Android Headlines

Get ready to pay more for Paramount+

Streaming services across the board are raising their prices, so it seems about time for Paramount+ to jump on board. That’s right, Paramount+ is expecting a price increase in the near future, according to The Verge (is nothing sacred?). This is something that should have been expected. It seems...
ComicBook

Pluto TV Channels and Shows to Stream for Free in 2022

Star Trek and Frasier are among 6,300 episodes of classic CBS content coming to ad-supported free streaming television service Pluto TV. The streamer announced Monday that thousands of hours of hit episodes and series from the CBS library will be available to stream on-demand by the end of 2022, including such fan favorites as The Brady Bunch, Cheers, Mission Impossible, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Taxi, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and The Twilight Zone. Crime dramas Criminal Minds and Hawaii Five-O are among the programming recently added to Pluto TV linear, along with CSI spinoff channels CSI: Miami and.
HAWAII STATE
techunwrapped.com

This is how you cheat the browser and nobody locates you

In order to improve the user experience, the internet browsers They offer us a series of functions that are sometimes more harmful than beneficial. This is something that, for example, we see regularly in the most used program of this type, Google Chrome, where privacy is not one of its main virtues.
techunwrapped.com

Check your version of Google Chrome right now: you may be in danger

With a market share of about 70%, Google Chrome It is the most used web browser in the world. Every day, millions of users rely on it to surf the Internet, visit all kinds of web pages and, apparently, be safe. However, a few days ago, all users of this browser have been exposed to all kinds of computer attacks due to a serious vulnerability that allows hackers to take control of the victims’ computers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy