Warning for millions of Android phone owners – beware of tiny dot on screen
IF THIS ominous dot appears on your Android screen, you could be being watched. A function added to the phones by developers at Google warns users when apps are accessing your camera or microphone. The feature, which was introduced last year, is quite similar to one that currently exists on...
Elon Musk to Slash 50 Percent of Twitter Staff, Remaining Employees to Return to Office
In a series of rapid changes to the Twitterverse, Elon Musk plans to lay off about 3,700 Twitter employees, or about half of the current workforce, according to a Bloomberg report on Wednesday that cited people familiar with the matter. The move comes as an effort to cut costs following...
Elon Musk Reportedly Wants Twitter to Reboot Vine
According to reports, Elon Musk is rumored to have set his sights on rebooting Vine. Founded in 2012, the short-form video hosting service was acquired by Twitter before its official launch, January 24, 2013. Despite amassing 200 million active users, Twitter disabled the app in 2016 and officially discontinued the app in April 2019.
Twitter saw an "immediate, visible and measurable spike" in hate speech after Elon Musk takeover, researchers find
After months of contention between Elon Musk and Twitter executives over his bid to own the company, the Tesla founder was officially given control on Friday. But as the new leader emerged at the helm, the platform saw a massive spike in hate speech, a new study found. Researchers from...
Inside Sources Say Twitter Verification Changes Are Coming Next Week: Report
Elon Musk is already rolling out his plan to sell blue verification badges for Twitter users, with the launch reportedly set to take place next week, Bloomberg reports. Users will be able to pay an $8/month subscription that “could go live as early as Monday,” according to insiders who spoke to the outlet. “Users who already have a blue verification badge will have a multi-month grace period before they will either need to pay for the badge or lose it,” said one of the sources, who “requested anonymity discussing plans that aren’t public.” The company is also reportedly making plans...
Urgent warning for millions of Google Chrome users over simple but dangerous mistake
A LOOPHOLE in Google Chrome exposes users to cyber crooks. According to a cyber researcher, the browser's "App Mode" can be exploited to hit users with phishing attacks. The feature strips back websites so you can view them as apps, removing the address bar, toolbars and other familiar elements. It's...
Google: Urgent warning issued urging millions to delete 16 popular Android apps
Google has removed 16 apps from Google Play store after discovering that they secretly contained malware - malicious software. The discovery was made by a team of cyber researchers at McAfee, who informed Google of their findings. Many of the apps had legitimate functions and good reviews and so it...
Millions warned of horror Android bug that lets strangers spy on you with phone camera
ANDROID users have been warned about a new hack threat that allows cyber crooks to spy on you through your phone's camera. Experts have uncovered a worrying new form of spyware that attackers could use to take pictures, as well as record video and audio. And that's not the only...
Amazon Music is now free, but there's a catch
Amazon announced today that its Music service is now free for Prime Members. However, as there always is, there’s a catch. So Prime Members can now get all 100 million songs in the Music library for free. Basically, you’ll have to live with shuffled tracks. Which, if you’re using Amazon Music to play music in the background while you’re working and such, then it’s not a big deal. It does mean that you won’t be able to tell Alexa to play a specific song though.
Prime membership now has entire ad-free Music Unlimited library with a big catch
Prime members now have access to 100 million ad-free songs, but don't cancel Spotify just yet. The free Amazon Prime music library now includes all 100 million songs included with the paid Music Unlimited service. However, without signing up for Music Unlimited, you won’t be able to play specific songs...
New Google feature lets you scrub personal information from search results
A quick online search can reveal personal details on just about anyone. Now, a new tool from Google seeks to help.
Get ready to pay more for Paramount+
Streaming services across the board are raising their prices, so it seems about time for Paramount+ to jump on board. That’s right, Paramount+ is expecting a price increase in the near future, according to The Verge (is nothing sacred?). This is something that should have been expected. It seems...
Pluto TV Channels and Shows to Stream for Free in 2022
Star Trek and Frasier are among 6,300 episodes of classic CBS content coming to ad-supported free streaming television service Pluto TV. The streamer announced Monday that thousands of hours of hit episodes and series from the CBS library will be available to stream on-demand by the end of 2022, including such fan favorites as The Brady Bunch, Cheers, Mission Impossible, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Taxi, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and The Twilight Zone. Crime dramas Criminal Minds and Hawaii Five-O are among the programming recently added to Pluto TV linear, along with CSI spinoff channels CSI: Miami and.
This is how you cheat the browser and nobody locates you
In order to improve the user experience, the internet browsers They offer us a series of functions that are sometimes more harmful than beneficial. This is something that, for example, we see regularly in the most used program of this type, Google Chrome, where privacy is not one of its main virtues.
Amazon is celebrating Alexa's birthday with discounts on dozens of devices
Many prices are even lower than during Amazon's October Prime Day.
Check your version of Google Chrome right now: you may be in danger
With a market share of about 70%, Google Chrome It is the most used web browser in the world. Every day, millions of users rely on it to surf the Internet, visit all kinds of web pages and, apparently, be safe. However, a few days ago, all users of this browser have been exposed to all kinds of computer attacks due to a serious vulnerability that allows hackers to take control of the victims’ computers.
Gaming with Derek: X-Raided Movies
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Wednesday night’s edition of Gaming with Derek, Alex Flum was tested on his knowledge of movies with the letter “X” in the title.
