Elon Musk is already rolling out his plan to sell blue verification badges for Twitter users, with the launch reportedly set to take place next week, Bloomberg reports. Users will be able to pay an $8/month subscription that “could go live as early as Monday,” according to insiders who spoke to the outlet. “Users who already have a blue verification badge will have a multi-month grace period before they will either need to pay for the badge or lose it,” said one of the sources, who “requested anonymity discussing plans that aren’t public.” The company is also reportedly making plans...

36 MINUTES AGO