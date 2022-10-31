ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, MD

One man shot, found in wrecked car in Essex, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BB8jB_0isXCVXX00

One man shot in Essex, police say 00:21

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in Essex early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

County officers found the gunshot victim when they were responding to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Holgate Drive a few minutes after midnight, police said.

They had also been responding to a report of a crash in the area of Sugarwood Circle and Hartland Road, according to authorities.

The gunshot victim was inside a vehicle damaged by a collision impact, police said.

At this point, county officers believe that both incidents are related, according to authorities.

The Baltimore County Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating whether the shooter intentionally targeted the gunshot victim or the vehicle that they were traveling in, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-307-2020.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Teen Among Four Injured In Quadruple Baltimore Shooting, Suspect On The Loose

A gunman is on the loose after a quadruple shooting in south Baltimore last night that injured three adults and a teenager, reports WBAL. Officers responded to the 2000 block of W. Pratt Street for a reported shooting the night of Tuesday, Nov. 1, where they located a 38-year0old victim and a 53-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds to their extremities, the outlet continues.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

3 people arrested for multiple commercial burglaries; suspects could be tied to ATM thefts

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore region has experienced a string of ATM thefts and attempted thefts in the last several months. Now, area police may have a break in the case. On Wednesday Baltimore County police said that they had arrested and charged three suspects in Baltimore City and those suspects may be  "responsible for multiple commercial burglaries that occurred in Baltimore County."The confirmation came after WJZ found out there was an attempted ATM theft at the Dunkin Donuts off Boston Street in Canton sometime after 3 a.m. Wednesday.According to the police, there was another crime involving an ATM only a few miles...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
wmar2news

At least four people injured in West Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE — At least four people were shot Tuesday night in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood in West Baltimore, said Baltimore Police. Around 7:40 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of West Pratt street where they found a 38-year-old female and a 53-year-old male suffering with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Shooting of Baltimore teenager declared homicide 22 years later

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The shooting of a 16-year-old boy in 1999 has now been declared a homicide by the State Medical Examiner. The teen was shot on February 10, 1999, in the 1100 block of Brentwood Street. The shooting left the teen paralyzed after the bullet pierced his spinal...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Four people injured in South Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- Four people were shot in South Baltimore on Tuesday night, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of W. Pratt Street at 7:40 p.m., police said.Once there, officers found a 38-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm and a 53-year-old man who had been shot in his left foot, according to authorities.The two gunshot victims were taken by ambulances to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.While police were searching for evidence and witnesses to the shooting, a third gunshot victim walked into one of the local hospitals in search of medical attention, according to authorities.That person, a man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.Later on, police learned that a 17-year-old boy had showed up at a local hospital in search of treatment for a graze wound, according to authorities.Southern District detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact them at 410-396-2499.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
WGAL

Police pursuit in Maryland ends in crash

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A police pursuit in Maryland ended in a three-vehicle crash. Police in Montgomery County were going after armed robbery suspects Monday afternoon when the suspects crashed their vehicle into the back of a stopped bus in Silver Spring. A police cruiser then hit the back...
SILVER SPRING, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in the city since late last week:. 39-year-old David Ramirez was killed on October 27, 2022, in the 3300 block of Annapolis Road. 33-year-old Timothy Cunningham was killed on October 29, 2022, in the Unit block of North...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Investigation leads police to firearms, ammunition and drugs

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two men were arrested after an investigation into several people lead police to firearms, ammunition, and drugs. According to police, investigators from BPD's Gun Violence Unit began investigating several individuals who were suspected to be engaged in the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics after recent violence in the Southwest and Western districts.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Fatal Parking Lot Stabbing Under Investigation In Prince George's County (DEVELOPING)

Detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in a Prince George's County parking lot, authorities say. Officers responded to the 4900 block of Indian Head Highway around 12:05 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2 for a reports of a stabbing. Once on scene, they located the male victim in a parking lot suffering from trauma to the upper body, according to Prince George's County police.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police investigate multiple shootings over the weekend

BALTIMORE -- New surveillance video shows the chilling moment when two people wearing face masks prepare to shoot a man at a gas station in Baltimore County.They killed that man, 24-year-old Malik Baker, at an Exxon in Parkville around 2 a.m. on Sunday.He died in just one of several shootings over the weekend in Baltimore County.This video could help county detectives find the people behind the shooting.It shows two individuals exiting a car with temporary tags from the backseat, swiftly getting out and walking toward Baker as he is purchasing items through the store window.One of the suspected shooters follows...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Security guard charged with shooting man at South Baltimore Royal Farms

BALTIMORE -- A security guard was arrested for shooting a man at a Royal Farms in South Baltimore on Sunday.Kanisha Spence, 45, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder.Officers responded to the shooting around 3:27 a.m. at the convenience store in the 1800 block of Washington Boulevard. The 26-year-old victim was found at the doorway of the store with a gunshot to his head, according to police.The man was taken to the hospital where he is in "grave condition," police said.Spence is a security guard working with Maximum Protective Security Agency. She was working at the Royal Farms at the...
BALTIMORE, MD
howardcountymd.gov

Police investigating non-fatal shooting inside Columbia residence

Howard County police are investigating a non-fatal shooting late on Oct. 31 inside a Columbia residence. At approximately 10:36 p.m., police responded to the 5500 block of Cedar Lane for a report of a subject shot. The victim, an adult male, was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and is listed in good condition.
COLUMBIA, MD
CBS Baltimore

MCS Maryland offers rewards of $8K for info on two gunshot victims killed in October

BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering two separate rewards of $8,000 for information that might help detectives determine who shot two men who were shot in Baltimore in October.Brandon Williams was shot and killed in the 5600 block of Magnolia Avenue on Oct. 21, according to authorities.Marcus Lynch was shot and killed in the 500 block of S. Bentalou Street on Oct. 30, authorities said.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
90K+
Followers
28K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy