Packers.com
Packers' defense mustn't let Lions create a shootout
GREEN BAY – In a matchup of two teams that have lost a combined nine games in a row – Lions five, Packers four – and in dire need of a victory, Sunday's contest at Ford Field in Detroit very well may come down to this:. Can...
Packers.com
Packers sign RB Patrick Taylor to practice squad
The Green Bay Packers signed RB Patrick Taylor to the practice squad. The transaction was announced Thursday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Taylor originally joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and has played in 16 regular-season games for Green Bay, including seven this season.
Packers.com
Packers activate LB Krys Barnes off injured reserve
The Green Bay Packers have activated LB Krys Barnes off injured reserve. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday.
Packers.com
Packers Unscripted: Diving into Detroit
Mike and Wes preview the upcoming game vs. the Lions, beginning with a look at Detroit's offensive success at home (:18), the recent trade of TE T.J. Hockenson (3:26), and the Lions' defensive struggles (7:03). They also examine the Packers' injury situation at receiver (11:47), the keys to victory (13:39), and other key games around the NFL in Week 9 (20:50).
Packers.com
Samori Toure rising to the challenge for Packers' offense
GREEN BAY – Since training camp, everyone associated with the Packers could see the potential in Samori Toure anytime the team stepped on the field. Like ascending 2022 NFL Draft classmate Romeo Doubs, Toure seemed to be good for one or two eye-catching plays each day in practice throughout the summer.
Packers.com
Inbox: Who can seize it, and who can stop it
The boy wonder gets two things this week, nicely done!. Big thanks to Wes and other co-workers for managing some extra duty this week while I've been in and out of the office or working remotely due to a family matter. I'm going to have to work remotely for the Detroit game, too, live blogging and covering it from the television broadcast (a la the Covid seasons), but we'll manage. I'm sure Wes will enjoy the extra space on the plane.
Packers.com
MT5: At nearly the halfway point, Packers' season is disappointing
On the first Saturday of every month, Mark will write about a topic of interest to Packers fans and the organization, and then answer five fan questions. Fans are encouraged to email Mark with their name and hometown at:. We entered this season with high expectations, having won 13 games...
Packers.com
Sustained success was hallmark of Ted Thompson's tenure
Executive Vice President, General Manager & Director of Football Operations: 2005-18 If there's truth to the adage that the only thing more difficult in the NFL than attaining success is sustaining success, it would be the ultimate tribute to what Ted Thompson accomplished in his 13 seasons of running the Packers' football operation.
Packers.com
Packers nominate Daryn Colledge for NFL Salute to Service Award
The Green Bay Packers have nominated former Packers guard Daryn Colledge for the 12th annual NFL Salute to Service Award, which recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni with demonstrable commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities. New this year is an opportunity for fans to vote for...
Packers.com
Packers list five questionable to play vs. Lions | Week 9 Injury Report
GREEN BAY – The Packers have listed five players as questionable for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions: receivers Allen Lazard (shoulder) and Christian Watson (concussion), linebacker Preston Smith (shoulder/neck), and offensive linemen David Bakhtiari (knee) and Elgton Jenkins (knee/foot). The Packers also ruled out linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee)...
Packers.com
Inbox: Teams have to earn their success every Sunday
To further emphasize Wes's point from Thursday's Inbox to Josh from Green Bay: ".., baby!" Yeah, that's a "M.A." on my part. I regret the error and will learn from it. Good morning!. Robert from Verona, WI. If you could pre-write the title of Monday's II to reflect the desired...
Packers.com
Aaron Rodgers believes getting healthy will help Packers get on a run
GREEN BAY – Aaron Rodgers trusts the 3-5 Packers can get their season back on track because he sees a team that has remained together in the locker room. Now it just needs to get together, health-wise, on the field. Speaking at his locker Wednesday on the heels of...
