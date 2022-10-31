Battery problem prompts NASA to delay launch of polar-orbiting weather satellite

The launch of a polar-orbiting weather satellite and reentry technology demonstration will be delayed more than a week because of a battery problem with the upper stage of their rocket, NASA announced.

The agency said the Atlas 5 launch of the Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS) 2 satellite, which was scheduled for the early morning hours of Nov. 1 from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, would be postponed "due to the need to replace a battery on board the Centaur upper stage of the launch vehicle."

That work will delay the launch until at least Nov. 9.