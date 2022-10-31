No. 3 seed Tennessee soccer has been knocked out of the 2022 SEC tournament after falling to No. 6 Georgia 2-0 in the first big upset of this year's tournament. The reigning SEC tournament champions were the pre-season favorites to repeat their triumph from last year, but the loss now means that it will be the seventh consecutive year there will be a new champion. Florida was the last team to complete the back-to-back feat in 2015 and 2016.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO