saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel reacts to Tennessee being No. 1, speaks to the challenge of the Georgia defense
Josh Heupel said the Vols understand the test at Georgia on Saturday, and it’s time to lay it all out on the line. On the SEC coaches media teleconference, Heupel reacted to Tennessee being ranked No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. “Didn’t know where we would...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee football: 5 reasons the Vols will shock No. 1 Georgia
How crazy would it have been for Vols (and Dawgs) fans to read that headline 8 weeks ago?. The Vols, in Year 2 of a rebuild and fresh off a 7-6 season, weren’t even on Georgia’s radar preseason. Even now, with Tennessee leading the nation with 5 wins over ranked opponents and 2 top-10 CFP poll wins, the Bulldogs are favored by a fairly considerable score. At the beginning of the season, Tennessee beating Georgia was a misplaced dream, nothing more.
dawgnation.com
Tennessee defense identifies Georgia ‘Agent Zero’ among Bulldogs’ biggest offensive threats
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Georgia fans have become accustomed to seeing this season’s playmakers produce over and over. But for opposing coaching staffs, it’s a new scouting report every week and their perception can vary. It’s a safe assumption No. 1-ranked Tennessee wouldn’t mind getting into a shootout...
CFP Committee explains why Tennessee No. 1 ahead of Ohio State and Georgia
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kirby Smart has said his Georgia football team has work to do, and the College Football Playoff selection committee agreed. The reigning national champion Bulldogs (8-0) were ranked third behind No. 1 Tennessee (8-0) and No. 2 Ohio State (8-0) in the initial CFP rankings released on Tuesday night.
dawgnation.com
Initial College Football Playoff takeaways show why Georgia needs to win more than Tennessee
Most were surprised that Georgia came in at No. 3 behind both Tennessee and Ohio State. The Bulldogs have a better win than Ohio State and have comparable offensive and defensive metrics. As for Tennessee, the committee clearly valued the wins over No. 10 LSU and No. 6 Alabama, as those are the highest-ranked two-loss and one-loss teams in the initial rankings.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum addresses 'who needs it more' in Tennessee vs. Georgia top-5 bout
Who needs a win more this weekend: Georgia or Tennessee?. Both, even with a loss, are not out of the College Football Playoff race, though one team’s situation is more dire than the other’s. Paul Finebaum weighed in on the question Tuesday morning on KJM. “I think it’s...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joel Klatt explains what Tennessee must improve to reach title contender status
Joel Klatt is paid to be brutally honest about everything across the spectrum of the sport, and he didn’t hold back on what he thinks of Tennessee now and what he thinks the Volunteers can still become this season. On his podcast, “The Joel Klatt Show,” Klatt talked about...
utdailybeacon.com
Georgia stuns Tennessee, sends reigning champs home early
No. 3 seed Tennessee soccer has been knocked out of the 2022 SEC tournament after falling to No. 6 Georgia 2-0 in the first big upset of this year's tournament. The reigning SEC tournament champions were the pre-season favorites to repeat their triumph from last year, but the loss now means that it will be the seventh consecutive year there will be a new champion. Florida was the last team to complete the back-to-back feat in 2015 and 2016.
rockytopinsider.com
Georgia Preview, Vegas Disrespects Tennessee, Basketball Recap | RTI Press Pass
The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back with another jam-packed episode leading you into Week 10 of the 2022 college football season. Press Pass hosts Ryan Schumpert and Ric Butler are breaking down all of the recent activity with Tennessee Football including a preview for the upcoming No. 1 vs No. 2 game this weekend in Athens. On the way into that conversation, the guys also talk about Tennessee’s recent betting history this year, and how it feels like Vegas continues to overlook the Volunteers.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart challenges Georgia fans to set new standard against Tennessee: ‘We’ll need them again’
ATHENS — Kirby Smart has challenged the Georgia fan base before. He did so for his first spring game back in 2016, wanting 93,000 fans to pack Sanford Stadium for a spring game. There was the Notre Dame contest in 2019. Even last season, the Georgia fan base made a difference in a noon kickoff against Arkansas, forcing multiple false starts in the 37-0 win.
NBC Sports
How to watch No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Georgia
Who’s ready for a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown between the hedges?. The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs look like a team determined to win a second straight national title. While they were expected to be in the running to repeat this season, their next opponent has taken college football by storm while becoming a contender.
Savannah native, UGA LB Nolan Smith declared doubtful for Tennessee game on Saturday
ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) – When the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, they will likely have to do so without one of the most important members of their defense. Head coach Kirby Smart said that linebacker and Savannah native Nolan Smith was “doubtful” for Saturday’s game due to a pectoral injury suffered […]
rockytopinsider.com
Kick Off Time Set, Broadcast Details Uncertain For Tennessee-Missouri
Tennessee and Missouri’s Nov. 12 matchup at Neyland Stadium kicks off at noon ET. The broadcast details are still uncertain as either CBS or ESPN will broadcast the game. The other game in that flex spot is LSU at Arkansas. The Battle for the Boot kicks off at noon ET and will be on either CBS or ESPN.
Knoxville waitress gets $1,000 tip on $14 tab from former NFL star
A waitress in Knoxville got quite the surprise on Saturday when she received a massive tip courtesy of former NFL star Chad Johnson.
country1037fm.com
TikTok: ‘Security Guard’ Steals the Show During College Football Rivalry
Michael Galyean says he was a cheerleader in high school, and he has always loved the sport. But he was too intimidated to try out for cheerleading at the college level. This past weekend the University of Tennessee gave him the chance to live a lifelong dream. Tennessee was playing...
dawgpost.com
Eli Manning Challenges Brother Peyton Manning: "Are you going to Athens?"
ATHENS - Former Tennessee Vols QB Peyton Manning said he’s not sure if he will watch Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs take on his old team in Athens this Saturday. Manning’s indecision lead to good-natured ribbing from his younger brother and former Ole Miss QB Eli Manning.
No. 11 Tennessee aims to display depth against Tennessee Tech
No. 11 Tennessee won’t officially open the season until hosting Tennessee Tech on Monday in Knoxville, Tenn., but the Volunteers
wvlt.tv
Creepy Rocky Top remix comes to UT’s Neyland Stadium
Many leaders have offered thoughts, prayers and condolences to the community and Alexander family following the news. Knoxville non-profit Hand UP for Women hosts a graduation ceremony for five women in its 17th class. ‘Go for it’ | The story behind UT’s viral dancing ‘security guard’. Updated:...
dawgnation.com
Former Georgia defender Brenton Cox dismissed from Florida
Florida has dismissed former Georgia defensive end Brenton Cox, according to a report from Zach Abolverdi of On3. Cox played at Georgia, signing with the Bulldogs as a 5-star prospect in the 2018 class. Florida coach Billy Napier confirmed the news at his Monday press conference. The Bulldogs racked up...
Bad news for two ACC teams
Bad news for a couple of ACC teams, who will be without these key defenders for the remainder of the season. During press conferences at North Carolina and Syracuse on Monday morning, it was announced that (...)
