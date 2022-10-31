ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee football: 5 reasons the Vols will shock No. 1 Georgia

How crazy would it have been for Vols (and Dawgs) fans to read that headline 8 weeks ago?. The Vols, in Year 2 of a rebuild and fresh off a 7-6 season, weren’t even on Georgia’s radar preseason. Even now, with Tennessee leading the nation with 5 wins over ranked opponents and 2 top-10 CFP poll wins, the Bulldogs are favored by a fairly considerable score. At the beginning of the season, Tennessee beating Georgia was a misplaced dream, nothing more.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Initial College Football Playoff takeaways show why Georgia needs to win more than Tennessee

Most were surprised that Georgia came in at No. 3 behind both Tennessee and Ohio State. The Bulldogs have a better win than Ohio State and have comparable offensive and defensive metrics. As for Tennessee, the committee clearly valued the wins over No. 10 LSU and No. 6 Alabama, as those are the highest-ranked two-loss and one-loss teams in the initial rankings.
ATHENS, GA
utdailybeacon.com

Georgia stuns Tennessee, sends reigning champs home early

No. 3 seed Tennessee soccer has been knocked out of the 2022 SEC tournament after falling to No. 6 Georgia 2-0 in the first big upset of this year's tournament. The reigning SEC tournament champions were the pre-season favorites to repeat their triumph from last year, but the loss now means that it will be the seventh consecutive year there will be a new champion. Florida was the last team to complete the back-to-back feat in 2015 and 2016.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Georgia Preview, Vegas Disrespects Tennessee, Basketball Recap | RTI Press Pass

The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back with another jam-packed episode leading you into Week 10 of the 2022 college football season. Press Pass hosts Ryan Schumpert and Ric Butler are breaking down all of the recent activity with Tennessee Football including a preview for the upcoming No. 1 vs No. 2 game this weekend in Athens. On the way into that conversation, the guys also talk about Tennessee’s recent betting history this year, and how it feels like Vegas continues to overlook the Volunteers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart challenges Georgia fans to set new standard against Tennessee: ‘We’ll need them again’

ATHENS — Kirby Smart has challenged the Georgia fan base before. He did so for his first spring game back in 2016, wanting 93,000 fans to pack Sanford Stadium for a spring game. There was the Notre Dame contest in 2019. Even last season, the Georgia fan base made a difference in a noon kickoff against Arkansas, forcing multiple false starts in the 37-0 win.
ATHENS, GA
NBC Sports

How to watch No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Georgia

Who’s ready for a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown between the hedges?. The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs look like a team determined to win a second straight national title. While they were expected to be in the running to repeat this season, their next opponent has taken college football by storm while becoming a contender.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Kick Off Time Set, Broadcast Details Uncertain For Tennessee-Missouri

Tennessee and Missouri’s Nov. 12 matchup at Neyland Stadium kicks off at noon ET. The broadcast details are still uncertain as either CBS or ESPN will broadcast the game. The other game in that flex spot is LSU at Arkansas. The Battle for the Boot kicks off at noon ET and will be on either CBS or ESPN.
COLUMBIA, MO
wvlt.tv

Creepy Rocky Top remix comes to UT’s Neyland Stadium

Many leaders have offered thoughts, prayers and condolences to the community and Alexander family following the news. Knoxville non-profit Hand UP for Women hosts a graduation ceremony for five women in its 17th class. ‘Go for it’ | The story behind UT’s viral dancing ‘security guard’. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
dawgnation.com

Former Georgia defender Brenton Cox dismissed from Florida

Florida has dismissed former Georgia defensive end Brenton Cox, according to a report from Zach Abolverdi of On3. Cox played at Georgia, signing with the Bulldogs as a 5-star prospect in the 2018 class. Florida coach Billy Napier confirmed the news at his Monday press conference. The Bulldogs racked up...
ATHENS, GA

