St. Joseph-Ogden to hold parent-teacher conferences, parents encouraged to make appoints
ST. JOSEPH -- St. Joseph-Ogden High School will host Parent-Teacher Conferences next week on Thursday, November 3, from 3:00 – 5:00 pm and 6:00 – 9:00 pm. Parents with children attending the high school should have received a mailing via the post office or email announcement. The parent-teacher...
