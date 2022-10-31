ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Continental, OH

Comments / 0

Related
13abc.com

Northwest Ohio welcomes Sylvania Crumbl Cookies

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cookie enthusiasts can add a new bakery to their list as a local Crumbl Cookies opens its door for business on Friday. The locally owned and operated Sylvania Crumbl Cookies is located at 6710 W. Central Ave., Suite 14 will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
TOLEDO, OH
continentalenews.com

Continental Local School Annual Veteran’s Day Program – November 11 @ 10am

The Continental Local School District’s annual Veterans’ Day program will be held on Friday, November 11th at 10:00 a.m. in the high school gymnasium. A special invitation is extended to all veterans, current service members and their families. The community is also welcome to attend this hour-long program. Students from the elementary and high school will be providing musical entertainment as we pay tribute to those who have served our country and sacrificed so much for us.
CONTINENTAL, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Marketplace Changes November 2022

Know of any changes in the area? Send them to: editor@adamsstreetpublishing.com. The chic folks at Hannon’s Block just opened the Garage Door Bar at 619 Monroe St. Set towards the back of the restaurant, enter through the garage door on Erie St. 419-407-5146. hannonsblockrestaurant.com. Roosters, described as a “fun,...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Swanton Bison Farm Holding Annual Pumpkin Drop-Off Event

Bracy Gold Bison Ranch is holding their fourth annual Great Pumpkin Drop-Off on Saturday, November 5. The ranch is inviting everyone to come out to the ranch and bring old pumpkins to feed the Bison through the cold winter months.
SWANTON, OH
sent-trib.com

Monthly food distribution is Friday in BG

The monthly food distribution and senior food box program is Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St. Free fresh produce and food will be available in limited quantities. This is for anyone in Wood County who meets the income guidelines or who has recently lost their job. SeaGate Food Bank also is present at the same time to handout Senior Boxes to those who meet their eligibility requirements.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
fcnews.org

Locals advance from Regional XC meet

TIFFIN — The Fulton County area saw several runners punch their ticket to state on Saturday at the OHSAA Regional Cross Country Meet at Hedges-Boyer Park in Tiffin Saturday. In the Division II boys race, the Wauseon boys took eighth as a team and had two runners qualify. Aidan Pena was their top finisher, taking fourth with a time of 16:29.8. Jack Callan placed seventh (16:35.2) to advance for the Indians.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Changes Coming To Skye Cinema In Wauseon

The Wauseon movie theater, Skye Cinema, has major changes in the works. First and foremost, new reclining seats will be taking the place of the current seats in four of the auditoriums. Currently, the plan is to focus on these four rooms first and switch over the other ones later.
WAUSEON, OH
13abc.com

Mayor Kapszukiewicz announces start of Leaf Collection Program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced the Leaf Collection Program will start on Monday, Nov. 7. The City of Toledo says a variety of methods will be used to inform residents when leaf collection will occur in each neighborhood. The City, in partnership with local media, will announce each Friday where City crews will be working and where they will be the following week.
TOLEDO, OH
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Findlay Ohio

Findlay is in northwest Ohio, 47 miles (76 km) south of Toledo, and is the largest city in Hancock County. Findlay’s population is less than 50,000 and is far from one of Ohio’s biggest cities, yet it has an energy that few Midwest cities can rival. There are...
FINDLAY, OH
Paulding County Progress

New Dollar General store opens in Paulding

PAULDING – A new Dollar General store in Paulding is now open for business. The store on the north end of town is the second Dollar General in the village, and the third dollar store. According to a press release from the company, “DG stores are proud to provide...
PAULDING, OH
The Lima News

Movie to be filmed in Lima

LIMA — Matthew Sanders is making a movie in Lima. He has been writing for about five years. He has written screenplays, filmed some documentaries and published some books. Film making is his secret love. “We are looking for inspired actors and actresses to come out and be a...
LIMA, OH
swantonenterprise.com

Swanton’s Sofie Taylor named NWOAL Player of the Year

Fulton County spikers received all-league accolades when the Northwest Ohio Athletic League announced its all-league volleyball teams recently. Getting the highest honor was Sofie Taylor of Swanton who was named NWOAL Player of the Year. Archbold’s Debbie Culler received coach of the year honors in the league. Named first...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
toledo.com

Voice of Yogi Bear is Born in Toledo

Toledo newspaper strike begins when 900 members of the Newspaper Guild walked out and shut down the afternoon Blade and Morning Times operations. 1916: Daws Butler, animation voice actor (Yogi Bear, Huckleberry Hound) is born in Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Wood County Health department conducts inspections

The Wood County Health Department was in Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Pemberville and North Baltimore conducting inspections earlier this month. The following inspections were done Oct. 4. McDonald’s, 3430 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surface(s)...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Lima News

City of Lima announces bridge project

LIMA — The City of Lima has announced a new project. Beginning in the Spring of 2024, the city will rehabilitate the West Street Bridge over the Ottawa River. The city also plans to rebuild the southern intersection with Eureka Street and South Shore Drive. The project is expected...
LIMA, OH
wyso.org

Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans- 'God Only Knows'

Did you know that an Ohio native was a part of a band that made what many consider to be one of the greatest American songs ever made? That native is Lima, Ohio born Al Jardine, and the song is God Only Knows, sung by The Beach Boys, the legendary group that Jardine was a member of.
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

Three Area Teams Still Alive in High School Football Playoffs

Several regional high school football teams are still alive in the Ohio High School Athletic Association regional quarterfinal playoffs. In Division VI, Region 22, Colonel Crawford is at Carey. Division VI Region 24, Paint Valley is at Allen East. In Division VII Region 26, Gibsonburg is at Waynesfield-Goshen. All games...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy