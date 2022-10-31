The Continental Local School District’s annual Veterans’ Day program will be held on Friday, November 11th at 10:00 a.m. in the high school gymnasium. A special invitation is extended to all veterans, current service members and their families. The community is also welcome to attend this hour-long program. Students from the elementary and high school will be providing musical entertainment as we pay tribute to those who have served our country and sacrificed so much for us.

CONTINENTAL, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO