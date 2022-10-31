Read full article on original website
Related
13abc.com
Northwest Ohio welcomes Sylvania Crumbl Cookies
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cookie enthusiasts can add a new bakery to their list as a local Crumbl Cookies opens its door for business on Friday. The locally owned and operated Sylvania Crumbl Cookies is located at 6710 W. Central Ave., Suite 14 will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
continentalenews.com
Continental Local School Annual Veteran’s Day Program – November 11 @ 10am
The Continental Local School District’s annual Veterans’ Day program will be held on Friday, November 11th at 10:00 a.m. in the high school gymnasium. A special invitation is extended to all veterans, current service members and their families. The community is also welcome to attend this hour-long program. Students from the elementary and high school will be providing musical entertainment as we pay tribute to those who have served our country and sacrificed so much for us.
toledocitypaper.com
Marketplace Changes November 2022
Know of any changes in the area? Send them to: editor@adamsstreetpublishing.com. The chic folks at Hannon’s Block just opened the Garage Door Bar at 619 Monroe St. Set towards the back of the restaurant, enter through the garage door on Erie St. 419-407-5146. hannonsblockrestaurant.com. Roosters, described as a “fun,...
thevillagereporter.com
Swanton Bison Farm Holding Annual Pumpkin Drop-Off Event
Bracy Gold Bison Ranch is holding their fourth annual Great Pumpkin Drop-Off on Saturday, November 5. The ranch is inviting everyone to come out to the ranch and bring old pumpkins to feed the Bison through the cold winter months.
sent-trib.com
Monthly food distribution is Friday in BG
The monthly food distribution and senior food box program is Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St. Free fresh produce and food will be available in limited quantities. This is for anyone in Wood County who meets the income guidelines or who has recently lost their job. SeaGate Food Bank also is present at the same time to handout Senior Boxes to those who meet their eligibility requirements.
wlen.com
Hospice of Lenawee to Host Apple Butter Drive-Thru Distribution for Local Veterans
Adrian, MI – Hospice of Lenawee is once again hosting the apple butter drive-thru celebration for local veterans on Veterans Day. Each Veteran will receive a half pint of Kapnick Orchards apple butter, while supplies last, as a thank you for their service and commitment to our country. When...
fcnews.org
Locals advance from Regional XC meet
TIFFIN — The Fulton County area saw several runners punch their ticket to state on Saturday at the OHSAA Regional Cross Country Meet at Hedges-Boyer Park in Tiffin Saturday. In the Division II boys race, the Wauseon boys took eighth as a team and had two runners qualify. Aidan Pena was their top finisher, taking fourth with a time of 16:29.8. Jack Callan placed seventh (16:35.2) to advance for the Indians.
thevillagereporter.com
Changes Coming To Skye Cinema In Wauseon
The Wauseon movie theater, Skye Cinema, has major changes in the works. First and foremost, new reclining seats will be taking the place of the current seats in four of the auditoriums. Currently, the plan is to focus on these four rooms first and switch over the other ones later.
'Love Local' businesses in Seneca County through end of year
TIFFIN, Ohio — Small business owners in Seneca County want to make sure holiday shoppers show some love to local businesses in the area. For the second year, the Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce is asking patrons to "Love Local" when shopping this holiday season. "For us, it's an...
13abc.com
Mayor Kapszukiewicz announces start of Leaf Collection Program
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced the Leaf Collection Program will start on Monday, Nov. 7. The City of Toledo says a variety of methods will be used to inform residents when leaf collection will occur in each neighborhood. The City, in partnership with local media, will announce each Friday where City crews will be working and where they will be the following week.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Findlay Ohio
Findlay is in northwest Ohio, 47 miles (76 km) south of Toledo, and is the largest city in Hancock County. Findlay’s population is less than 50,000 and is far from one of Ohio’s biggest cities, yet it has an energy that few Midwest cities can rival. There are...
Paulding County Progress
New Dollar General store opens in Paulding
PAULDING – A new Dollar General store in Paulding is now open for business. The store on the north end of town is the second Dollar General in the village, and the third dollar store. According to a press release from the company, “DG stores are proud to provide...
WTOL-TV
Raising Cane's opens in Perrysburg
Raising Cane's opened its French Quarter Square restaurant Tuesday. It is the first Raising Cane's in northwest Ohio.
Movie to be filmed in Lima
LIMA — Matthew Sanders is making a movie in Lima. He has been writing for about five years. He has written screenplays, filmed some documentaries and published some books. Film making is his secret love. “We are looking for inspired actors and actresses to come out and be a...
swantonenterprise.com
Swanton’s Sofie Taylor named NWOAL Player of the Year
Fulton County spikers received all-league accolades when the Northwest Ohio Athletic League announced its all-league volleyball teams recently. Getting the highest honor was Sofie Taylor of Swanton who was named NWOAL Player of the Year. Archbold’s Debbie Culler received coach of the year honors in the league. Named first...
toledo.com
Voice of Yogi Bear is Born in Toledo
Toledo newspaper strike begins when 900 members of the Newspaper Guild walked out and shut down the afternoon Blade and Morning Times operations. 1916: Daws Butler, animation voice actor (Yogi Bear, Huckleberry Hound) is born in Toledo.
sent-trib.com
Wood County Health department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department was in Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Pemberville and North Baltimore conducting inspections earlier this month. The following inspections were done Oct. 4. McDonald’s, 3430 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surface(s)...
Lima News
City of Lima announces bridge project
LIMA — The City of Lima has announced a new project. Beginning in the Spring of 2024, the city will rehabilitate the West Street Bridge over the Ottawa River. The city also plans to rebuild the southern intersection with Eureka Street and South Shore Drive. The project is expected...
wyso.org
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans- 'God Only Knows'
Did you know that an Ohio native was a part of a band that made what many consider to be one of the greatest American songs ever made? That native is Lima, Ohio born Al Jardine, and the song is God Only Knows, sung by The Beach Boys, the legendary group that Jardine was a member of.
wktn.com
Three Area Teams Still Alive in High School Football Playoffs
Several regional high school football teams are still alive in the Ohio High School Athletic Association regional quarterfinal playoffs. In Division VI, Region 22, Colonel Crawford is at Carey. Division VI Region 24, Paint Valley is at Allen East. In Division VII Region 26, Gibsonburg is at Waynesfield-Goshen. All games...
Comments / 0