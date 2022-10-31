ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Low clouds and lower level moisture filling in behind a cold front Tuesday afternoon will clear with drier air moving in from the west, but that’ll also lead to the development of some fog overnight into early Wednesday. Fog will tend to linger longest near Lake Ontario, with clearing south of Rochester. Once we do clear out of the fog, we’ll see a lovely stretch of weather Wednesday afternoon through Saturday, with a mix of clouds and sun, and steadily warming air. In fact, we’ll likely feel the 70s again by Friday and Saturday, before another cold front moves in on Sunday, dropping us back into the 60s. That is a new change to the weekend forecast, with the showers arriving a little earlier, likely impacting the second half of the weekend.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO