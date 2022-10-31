Read full article on original website
Kucko’s Camera: Turning Point Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko brought his camera to Turning Point Park along the Genesee River Tuesday to check out the beauty at the boardwalk.
13 WHAM
Trick-or-treat tradition in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A 30-year-long tradition continued on Halloween night at the corner of Anthony Street and Woodbine Avenue, as Dolores Jackson Radney hosted the neighborhood's annual Halloween party. Each year, hundreds stop by the party in the 19th ward to collect candy, indulge in chili, soup, hot chocolate,...
Caught on camera: Rochester food pantry ransacked twice
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Community Food Cupboard of Rochester was ransacked twice in two weeks, according to police. It happened on October 22 and again on Halloween night. Food pantry administrator Maribeth Weed says during the first incident, a man broke a window to enter and stole laundry soap, shampoo, and other products people […]
WHEC TV-10
HEAP to accept applications beginning Nov. 1
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Applications are now open to get help heating your home. This is for the federally funded Home Energy Assistance Program, or HEAP. You’re encouraged to apply sooner rather than later with funds being limited. This year, HEAP can provide up to $976 for low- and middle-income households, along with senior citizens.
Rangers choppered in to rescue two ADK hikers badly injured in separate falls on same day
On Saturday, a 40-year-old woman from Newark, New York, slipped on ice near the summit of Mount Marcy, the state’s highest peak. She slid 30 feet before slamming into a rock, fracturing her leg. Due to her extreme location and severity of her injury, New York State Department of...
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: The tent city remains at the Loomis Street lot
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One week ago we took you to a vacant lot where the city cut clear the trees and overgrown brush. To us, it exposed an open-air heroin market and tent city. News10NBC went back there today because the neighbors say the tents have returned. “It’s just...
Mama Dee'z brings Southern-style food to Batavia
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Batavia has a new option for Southern-style and Caribbean cuisine with the opening of Mama Dee’z Kitchen at 109 Main St. inside the Eli Fish Brewing Co. food incubator space. The restaurant opened Oct. 1 with a menu that includes burgers, wraps and jerk chicken,...
WHEC TV-10
Local church hosts City Fest as outreach event in response to violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New Progressive Cathedral Church hosted its City Fest in Rochester on Sunday. The event offered free haircuts, a job fair, health fair, school supplies, and other resources. Organizers describe it as an outreach event put on in response to the violence that’s been overwhelming the...
Two injured after ‘loud bang’ in Rochester parking garage
Details are limited at this time.
13 WHAM
Rochester Police: Teenage girl shot on Genesee Street on Halloween night
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a 15-year-old girl was shot on the city's west side on the night of Halloween. Officers say they responded to the 200 block of Genesee Street for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, RPD learned that a 15-year-old girl arrived at...
Police investigating Wednesday afternoon shooting in Rochester
Details are limited at this time.
Tops Friendly Markets celebrates grand re-opening of newly-renovated Mt. Read location
Among the new amenities in the store is the addition of a Starbucks Cafe.
Veterans Day events in the Rochester area
Rochester and surrounding areas are getting ready for Veterans Day on November 11. Events will go through the weekend and are set to honor veterans within the community.
tmpresale.com
Americas show in Rochester, NY Mar 11th, 2023 – presale code
The America pre-sale password that we have been inundated with lots of requests for is finally here 🙂 While this exclusive presale opportunity is on line, you can order America show tickets in advance of the general public. Right now is the best time to buy your tickets –...
websterontheweb.com
Photos from the Trick-or-Treat Trail
What a spectacular day it was yesterday for the Village of Webster’s annual Trick-or-Treat Trail! So many children and their adults came to town for the event that I do believe business owners were a bit overwhelmed, some of them running out of candy pretty early. I tried to...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: Areas of fog developing tonight, but brighter days ahead
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Low clouds and lower level moisture filling in behind a cold front Tuesday afternoon will clear with drier air moving in from the west, but that’ll also lead to the development of some fog overnight into early Wednesday. Fog will tend to linger longest near Lake Ontario, with clearing south of Rochester. Once we do clear out of the fog, we’ll see a lovely stretch of weather Wednesday afternoon through Saturday, with a mix of clouds and sun, and steadily warming air. In fact, we’ll likely feel the 70s again by Friday and Saturday, before another cold front moves in on Sunday, dropping us back into the 60s. That is a new change to the weekend forecast, with the showers arriving a little earlier, likely impacting the second half of the weekend.
13 WHAM
Police identify body found in Livingston County
Livonia, N.Y. — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday that the body found in a creek in Lakeville last week belonged to a missing man. Daniel Wnuk was reported missing Oct. 24, when a family member was unable to reach him by phone. His body was found Oct....
wbfo.org
Rochester librarians are finding rare treasures in their downtown collection
On a recent morning at the Rundel Memorial Building of the Rochester Public Library, librarian Bob Scheffel rolls a long, metal cart out of a storage area. Piled on top of the cart are rare books and other historical gems that predate the building itself and some which are centuries old.
wdkx.com
Rochester’s Own Darnell Wilson Receives The Carnegie Hero Award
Darnell Wilson received the Carnegie Hero Award from Mayor Malik Evans. He risked his life when he rescued the owner of People’s Choice Kitchen, Van Stanley, in that incident three years ago. Stanley says not only did Wilson save her life, but her son’s life as well. “It could...
This Upstate New York City Might Be A Dragon Paradise
We aren't here to argue whether or not dragons were real. We are here to show you some interesting data, that dragons may consider this Upstate New York city a cozy home. ShaneCo.com put together a ranking of "The Best U.S. Cities to Be a Dragon." How did they come up with this answer? They took a look at the top 100 cities in the country then looked at factors like the following: how dragons would favor areas of high elevation, cities with higher population density, fewer physically active people, tons of cattle per capita, and more homes without basements for people to hide in.
