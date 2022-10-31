ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irondequoit, NY

13 WHAM

Trick-or-treat tradition in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A 30-year-long tradition continued on Halloween night at the corner of Anthony Street and Woodbine Avenue, as Dolores Jackson Radney hosted the neighborhood's annual Halloween party. Each year, hundreds stop by the party in the 19th ward to collect candy, indulge in chili, soup, hot chocolate,...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Caught on camera: Rochester food pantry ransacked twice

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Community Food Cupboard of Rochester was ransacked twice in two weeks, according to police. It happened on October 22 and again on Halloween night. Food pantry administrator Maribeth Weed says during the first incident, a man broke a window to enter and stole laundry soap, shampoo, and other products people […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

HEAP to accept applications beginning Nov. 1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Applications are now open to get help heating your home. This is for the federally funded Home Energy Assistance Program, or HEAP. You’re encouraged to apply sooner rather than later with funds being limited. This year, HEAP can provide up to $976 for low- and middle-income households, along with senior citizens.
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Mama Dee'z brings Southern-style food to Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Batavia has a new option for Southern-style and Caribbean cuisine with the opening of Mama Dee’z Kitchen at 109 Main St. inside the Eli Fish Brewing Co. food incubator space. The restaurant opened Oct. 1 with a menu that includes burgers, wraps and jerk chicken,...
BATAVIA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Local church hosts City Fest as outreach event in response to violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New Progressive Cathedral Church hosted its City Fest in Rochester on Sunday. The event offered free haircuts, a job fair, health fair, school supplies, and other resources. Organizers describe it as an outreach event put on in response to the violence that’s been overwhelming the...
ROCHESTER, NY
ROCHESTER, NY
websterontheweb.com

Photos from the Trick-or-Treat Trail

What a spectacular day it was yesterday for the Village of Webster’s annual Trick-or-Treat Trail! So many children and their adults came to town for the event that I do believe business owners were a bit overwhelmed, some of them running out of candy pretty early. I tried to...
WEBSTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather Update: Areas of fog developing tonight, but brighter days ahead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Low clouds and lower level moisture filling in behind a cold front Tuesday afternoon will clear with drier air moving in from the west, but that’ll also lead to the development of some fog overnight into early Wednesday. Fog will tend to linger longest near Lake Ontario, with clearing south of Rochester. Once we do clear out of the fog, we’ll see a lovely stretch of weather Wednesday afternoon through Saturday, with a mix of clouds and sun, and steadily warming air. In fact, we’ll likely feel the 70s again by Friday and Saturday, before another cold front moves in on Sunday, dropping us back into the 60s. That is a new change to the weekend forecast, with the showers arriving a little earlier, likely impacting the second half of the weekend.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police identify body found in Livingston County

Livonia, N.Y. — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday that the body found in a creek in Lakeville last week belonged to a missing man. Daniel Wnuk was reported missing Oct. 24, when a family member was unable to reach him by phone. His body was found Oct....
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
wdkx.com

Rochester’s Own Darnell Wilson Receives The Carnegie Hero Award

Darnell Wilson received the Carnegie Hero Award from Mayor Malik Evans. He risked his life when he rescued the owner of People’s Choice Kitchen, Van Stanley, in that incident three years ago. Stanley says not only did Wilson save her life, but her son’s life as well. “It could...
ROCHESTER, NY
ROCHESTER, NY

