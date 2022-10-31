Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Related
NBC Washington
Man Found Guilty in Killings of Highly Decorated Military Couple in Virginia
A man was found guilty Wednesday of killing a highly decorated military couple in Fairfax County, Virginia. Police said the killer, Ronnie Marshall, then 20, had worked with the victims' son at FedEx and had accused his coworker of stealing from him. Authorities say two days before the killings in...
fox5dc.com
Juvenile stabbed in bathroom at Fairfax County high school after altercation with student
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A juvenile was stabbed in a bathroom at Mount Vernon High School after an altercation with another student, police say. Fairfax County Police say officers responded to the school around 1:17 p.m. on Wednesday for a stabbing that occurred in a bathroom. A...
Police reveal 17-year-old suspect charged in robbery attempt of Commanders' Brian Robinson Jr.
The Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of a 17-year-old who is a suspect in the attempted robbery of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr.
hslda.org
District Hassles Hispanic Mom Homeschooling 8-Year-Old
Camila* is from El Salvador but has lived in Virginia for more than 15 years. When she legally withdrew her 8-year-old daughter to homeschool in September, her school division in Alexandria accused her of not complying with the law and threatened her with truancy charges. Camila feels local officials are treating her this way because of her Hispanic identity.
Inside Nova
VDOT: Expect prolonged closure after train strikes car in Haymarket
If your travels take you along U.S. 15 near Route 55 in Haymarket, you'll need to find another route after a train and car collided at the tracks this morning. The intersection of U.S. 15 south is blocked at Washington Street due to the crash. No injuries were reported. The...
3 charged after armed robbery resulting in chase and crash involving Metro Bus and police cruiser
UPDATE 11/01 4:07 p.m. — Police confirmed on Tuesday that three men were in custody after Monday’s armed robbery and police chase. They identified the three men as 18-year-old Natnael Akalu of Silver Spring, 18-year-old Wesley Jose Nunez of Washington, D.C. and 19-year-old Lorenzo Antonio Madrid of Washington, D.C. All three of them were taken […]
Multiple In Custody After Police Chase Ends With Fiery Crash Into Silver Spring Metrobus
Multiple people are being extricated from a suspect vehicle that crashed into a metrobus in Silver Spring following a high speed police pursuit, reports NBC Washington. At least three people have been extricated from the suspect vehicle after the fiery crash on Georgia Avenue that occurred around 3 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31, continues the outlet.
WJLA
Police ID 3 men seen running from Alexandria apartment murder; alleged gunman charged
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police say they have identified the three men caught on camera running from the scene after a man was shot to death in an apartment in Alexandria Sunday afternoon. Phil Asare Darkwah, 28, was identified as the gunman who shot and killed Ahmed...
NBC Washington
Thefts of Hyundais, Kias Up in DC Region
A social media trend showing people how to steal certain cars with USB cords may be fueling a rise in auto thefts in the D.C. region, an investigation by the News4 I-Team found. Law enforcement data obtained by open records requests show thefts of Kias and Hyundais have risen in...
Bear spotted walking around Tysons, Virginia
TYSONS, Va. — People living in Tysons, Virginia are being warned of bear activity in the area of Boyd Point Way and nearby neighborhoods to the west of Tysons. According to the Fairfax County Police Department Wildlife Management Specialist and Animal Protection Police, the young black bear has been spotted around Fairfax County for about two months. The bear has been seen in the Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston and McLean areas.
fox5dc.com
Woman sentenced for assaulting neighbor with hammer in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for assaulting her neighbor with a hammer in Southeast D.C. earlier this year. Kesha Honesty, 48, pleaded guilty in August to assault with a dangerous weapon. According to court documents, Honesty assaulted the neighbor with...
Silver Spring Cyclist Dies Following Hit-and-Run
Montgomery County Police said Friday that a cyclist from Silver Spring died after suffering life-threatening injuries when he was struck last Sunday night on Georgia Ave. near Janet Rd. 19-year-old William Villavicencio died Friday morning, Assistant Police Chief Mark Yamada said at a press conference. At approximately 11 p.m. last...
fox5dc.com
Video shows a bear roaming the streets of Tysons
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - FOX 5 has obtained a video of a bear roaming the streets of Vienna. The viewer who sent the video in told FOX 5 they spotted the bear on Boyd Pointe Way near the Tesla dealership in Tysons on Sunday. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Fairfax County...
Bay Net
Detectives Investigate Fatal Stabbing In Upper Marlboro
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Sunday morning in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The victim is 34-year-old Ian Persaud of Upper Marlboro. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for...
staffordsheriff.com
Weekend DUI Arrests
Deputies had an especially busy weekend, arresting 12 drunk drivers, including four DUI arrests by Deputy S.C. Jett. Drive sober or get pulled over!. Joshua Weaver, 33, of Stafford arrested by Deputy J.D. Hurt on 10/28 for DUI second offense in 10 years, traffic light violation and two outstanding warrants.
fox5dc.com
DC toddler’s death investigated as homicide: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating the death of a toddler in southwest D.C. as a homicide. D.C. police say the two-year-old girl was found unconscious at a home on Atlantic Street around 4:45 p.m. Friday. The investigation is continuing at this time.
D.C. Armed Robbers Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects that were involved in an armed robbery that took place early Friday morning in Northeast D.C. Nearby surveillance cameras caught the suspects and the vehicle they were driving in. At 1:20 am Friday morning the suspects left that vehicle and approached the victim They displayed handguns, and demanded the victim turn over their personal property and the vehicle the victim was driving. The victim complied. One of the suspects fled the scene in their vehicle, and the other one left in the vehicle they had The post D.C. Armed Robbers Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
14-year-old shot and killed in Southeast DC on Halloween night
WASHINGTON - A 14-year-old is dead after a shooting in Southeast on Halloween night. D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee III said the ninth-grader was shot and killed in the 2600 block of Birney Place near Pomeroy Road around 8:45 p.m Monday. Contee said the teenager was found unconscious but breathing....
popville.com
Early Morning Shooting in Columbia Heights
PoPville 16 Year Anniversary Happy Hour and the PoPville Cedar IPA Launch at Atlas Navy Yard (Thursday) My dream becomes a reality Thursday night 6-10pm (Nov. 3rd) at Atlas Brew Works Navy Yard (1201 Half Street, SE) as we get to celebrate 16 years AND taste the…. Friends of the...
rockvillenights.com
Rodman's burglarized in Rockville, suspect photos released
Montgomery County police are investigating a burglary at the Rodman's Discount Store at White Flint Plaza in Rockville. On October 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM, a male suspect allegedly kicked the glass in the entrance door until it broke away. Inside, the suspect stole property from a cigarette cabinet. Police...
Fox News
851K+
Followers
5K+
Post
676M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 2