Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins seeks explanation from the NFL after violent hit
DeAndre Hopkins is looking for an explanation after game officials failed to call a helmet-to-helmet hit during Sunday's game between the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings.
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott teases Thanksgiving throwback uniforms
The Dallas Cowboys will pay homage to past teams Thanksgiving with throwback uniforms against the New York Giants. Ezekiel Elliott teased them on social media.
Stephen A. Smith wants Commanders to have Black ownership: 'It is far time that it has happened'
With news that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has taken the first step to a potential sale, Stephen A. Smith believes it's time for Black ownership in the NFL.
Browns’ Deshaun Watson expected to play against Texans following return from suspension
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will play against the Houston Texans following his 11-game suspension.
Jets' Joe Douglas on sticking with Elijah Moore, Denzel Mims past trade deadline: 'We love both these guys'
New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas made it clear on Tuesday that there was never any intention to trade disgruntled wideouts Denzel Mims and Elijah Moore.
Susan Smith, South Carolina mom jailed for killing 2 sons, stopped writing to long-distance boyfriend: report
Susan Smith has stopped exchanging romantic letters with a boyfriend from her South Carolina prison, a family member told People.
Bear attacks woman who's walking her dogs, she plays dead even with 'crunched' skull
A Maryland woman was walking her two dogs when she and her pets encountered a bear. The bear went after her — and caused severe nerve and skull damage requiring multiple surgeries.
Herschel Walker slams Stacey Abrams: 'Only in America' would people vote for someone who bashes the country
Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker slammed Stacey Abrams, Tuesday, telling "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that "only in America" would people vote for someone who bashes the country. Herschel reacted to the Democratic gubernatorial candidate claiming that 107 sheriffs want to be able to "take Black people off the streets"...
Dawn Lyn, former child star on ‘My Three Sons’ and Leif Garrett’s sister, in a coma after brain surgery
"My Three Sons” told the tale of a widower (Fred MacMurray) who raises his boys with the help of his father-in-law and later, the children’s great-uncle. The series aired from 1960 until 1972.
Washington wife buried alive: Muffled screams revealed in violent kidnapping caught in Apple Watch 911 call
A Washington man allegedly passed a responding officer as he fled his estranged wife's home with her tied up in the trunk last month, neighborhood video shows.
Justice Thomas rejects lawyer’s rationale for using race in admissions for diversity: 'Don't put much stock'
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday dismissed an argument from a lawyer defending race-based affirmative action policies in college admissions and said that he doesn't give much weight to the idea that diversity automatically creates better outcomes. During arguments involving admissions policies at the University of North Carolina (UNC),...
Washington woman allegedly buried alive by husband over retirement money seen for first time since attack
Young An, the Washington mother of two who survived a violent attempted kidnapping last month, was seen shopping as her estranged husband pleaded not guilty.
Ketanji Brown Jackson clashes with anti-affirmative action lawyer during Supreme Court arguments
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson questioned if Students for Fair Admissions has legal "standing" to sue over alleged racial discrimination in college admissions.
Parents furious after Washington school board appoints activist who called cops 'pigs': 'Enough is enough'
Washington State mom Alesha Perkins slammed the Olympia School Board's decision to appoint anti-police activist Talauna Reed as its director despite her past.
Affirmative action case: Justices Alito, Roberts snap at Harvard lawyer
Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito both grew noticeably frustrated Monday with Harvard lawyer Seth Waxman during a case on Harvard's affirmative action policy in admissions. The Supreme Court heard two cases Monday on affirmative action in college admissions, one involving Harvard and another, heard earlier in the...
Arizona woman killed in Bonnie-and-Clyde-style murder spree was suspect's childhood 'friend,' sister says
The sister of an Arizona woman allegedly killed by a man on the run for murder says the suspect and her sister were childhood friends.
Video shows rising boxing star standing next to Takeoff seconds before fatal shooting
Up-and-coming boxer Shakur Stevenson was reportedly spotted next to Takeoff seconds before shots rang out that killed the 28-year-old Migos rapper in Houston.
Anna Faris opens up about jaw-dropping comment her son Jack made
Anna Faris revealed the surprising comment her 10-year-old son Jack made, getting candid about being relaxed with the kind of language she lets her young son use.
Teen plummets to her death trying to retrieve her cellphone
A Turkish teen fell four stories to her death Oct. 12 after dropping her cellphone and losing her footing when she tried to grab it, according to local reports.
Remains of woman found 34 years ago on Colorado farm identified as missing Texas mother
The remains of a Texas woman were found on a Colorado farm decades ago were recently identified after her daughter submitted DNA samples to authorities.
Fox News
851K+
Followers
5K+
Post
676M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0