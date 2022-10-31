Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
Hospital in Pickens evacuated after fire on roof, official says
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pickens Rural Fire said they assisted the City of Pickens Fire Department after the roof of a doctor’s office caught on fire early Wednesday morning. Officials said the fire happened on the roof of AnMed Health Cannon Family Practice located at 23 WG Acker...
FOX Carolina
Plane makes crash landing in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to the scene of an aircraft emergency in Greenville County on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport said their tower received an alert that an airplane was low on fuel, but it never arrived at the airport. The Boiling Springs...
New task force in Oconee Co. addresses declining farmland
When you’re eating food, do you think about where it comes from?
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville residents presented with plans for more road diets
Representatives with the city of Greenville, Greenville County and the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) have teamed up to reveal plans for several road diets that could happen next year. What’s a road diet?. Generally speaking, it is the removal of vehicle lanes from a road to allocate...
South Carolina hospital evacuated after roof catches fire
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A hospital was evacuated after the roof caught on fire early Wednesday morning in Pickens. The Pickens City Fire Department responded to AnMed Health Cannon around 12:15 a.m. in reference to a fire. Crews were on the scene for almost two hours to ensure the fire was extinguished. Firefighters said […]
FOX Carolina
Inspections after man’s disappearance reveal violations at Spartanburg recycling plant
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg County recycling plant had multiple safety violations according to an investigation conducted after a man disappeared on the job. Duncan “Alex” Burrell-Gordon, a worker at Industrial Recovery and Recycling in Greer, went missing in May. His blood and other remains were found on...
WYFF4.com
Tractor-trailer engulfed in flames closes part of I-85 in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A tractor-trailer fire has closed all lanes of southbound Interstate 85 in the Upstate Wednesday, backing up traffic for miles during the evening commute. The incident was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on I-85 south at mile marker 15, which is near the Highway 187...
FOX Carolina
Car Crashes into Upstate Business
An OSHA investigation after a man's disappearance revealed multiple safety violations at a Spartanburg County recycling plant. Spartanburg County Coroner is investigating the death of inmate, Ronald Watkins. There are no signs of foul play. Coroner is still awaiting lab results. What's new? 11/1. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Highlighting...
FOX Carolina
SUV crashes through historic Greenville business
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The owners of a business that has been in Greenville for more than 50 years are working to determine if the building can be saved after a vehicle crashed through it. The Greenville Police Department said an SUV hit the Mr. Mattress showroom on Wade...
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Report: Upstate generates more than half of South Carolina Ports impact
The S.C. Ports Authority’s annual fiscal year 2022 report (pdf) shows the Upstate experiences a $32.8 billion economic impact out of the $63.4 billion total impact attributed to the ports, with more than $5.5 million in capital expenditures poured into Inland Port Greer. S.C. ports also bring in $1.1...
golaurens.com
Laurens County Library now offering Seed Library
The Laurens County Public Library recently announced the start of a Seed Library. This program will provide seeds to library patrons with active library cards in good standing. Seeds will be available only at the main library, located at 107 W. Main Street in Laurens, and are limited to 1 pack per patron per day.
What does a county administrator do?
NEWBERRY COUNTY — It started with a comment. While having coffee with County Administrator Christopher Inglese and Economic Development Director Rick Farmer about the Economic Development Task Force. We commented that we really don’t know how county government works. “Then come spend a few days shadowing me,” said...
Man accused of breaking into house, stealing water bottle in Oconee Co.
A man is accused of breaking into a home Wednesday evening and stealing a water bottle in Oconee County.
Greenville Co. Council to vote on book restrictions Tuesday
Greenville County Council is meeting Tuesday to vote on whether or not some books in the Greenville County Public Library should be restricted from children.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Aspens Senior Living Opens 159-Unit Active Adult Community in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Aspens Senior Living has completed construction of The Aspens Verdae, a 159-unit active adult community in Greenville. The property totals 196,000 square feet and offers one-and two-bedroom options ranging from 607 square feet to 1,243 square feet. Aspens broke ground on the project in December 2020....
WYFF4.com
Pedestrian killed after 2 vehicles collide in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate man was struck and killed while on a sidewalk after two vehicles collided Monday night, according to Shelton England with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The accident happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Memorial Drive in...
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare to host job fair in Cherokee Co.
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System will host a job fair Wednesday in Cherokee County.
FOX Carolina
Former Greenville Police Chief inducted into Hall of Fame
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) announced that former Greenville Police Chief James H Jennings was among the people inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Officials said to be considered for the hall of fame, nominees...
Confederate flag along I-85 replaced with SC state flag
The Confederate flag flying alongside I-85 in Spartanburg County was taken down Wednesday.
WYFF4.com
Pickens County residents will vote on Sunday alcohol sales referendums
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — Pickens County residents will vote on two referendums regarding Sunday alcohol sales on the November ballot. “One is for Sunday alcohol sales in Pickens County, in the unincorporated areas, out in the county, not in the cities, for grocery stores and convenient stores whether or not you can buy beer and wine on Sunday," said Ken Roper, county administrator. "The other one is if you could out in the county, not in the cities, out in the county in a restaurant could you go in and order beer, wine or a liquor drink.”
Comments / 0