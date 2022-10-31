ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

FOX Carolina

Hospital in Pickens evacuated after fire on roof, official says

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pickens Rural Fire said they assisted the City of Pickens Fire Department after the roof of a doctor’s office caught on fire early Wednesday morning. Officials said the fire happened on the roof of AnMed Health Cannon Family Practice located at 23 WG Acker...
PICKENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Plane makes crash landing in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to the scene of an aircraft emergency in Greenville County on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport said their tower received an alert that an airplane was low on fuel, but it never arrived at the airport. The Boiling Springs...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville residents presented with plans for more road diets

Representatives with the city of Greenville, Greenville County and the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) have teamed up to reveal plans for several road diets that could happen next year. What’s a road diet?. Generally speaking, it is the removal of vehicle lanes from a road to allocate...
GREENVILLE, SC
WRBL News 3

South Carolina hospital evacuated after roof catches fire

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A hospital was evacuated after the roof caught on fire early Wednesday morning in Pickens. The Pickens City Fire Department responded to AnMed Health Cannon around 12:15 a.m. in reference to a fire. Crews were on the scene for almost two hours to ensure the fire was extinguished. Firefighters said […]
PICKENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Car Crashes into Upstate Business

An OSHA investigation after a man's disappearance revealed multiple safety violations at a Spartanburg County recycling plant. Spartanburg County Coroner is investigating the death of inmate, Ronald Watkins. There are no signs of foul play. Coroner is still awaiting lab results. What's new? 11/1. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Highlighting...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SUV crashes through historic Greenville business

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The owners of a business that has been in Greenville for more than 50 years are working to determine if the building can be saved after a vehicle crashed through it. The Greenville Police Department said an SUV hit the Mr. Mattress showroom on Wade...
GREENVILLE, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Report: Upstate generates more than half of South Carolina Ports impact

The S.C. Ports Authority’s annual fiscal year 2022 report (pdf) shows the Upstate experiences a $32.8 billion economic impact out of the $63.4 billion total impact attributed to the ports, with more than $5.5 million in capital expenditures poured into Inland Port Greer. S.C. ports also bring in $1.1...
GREER, SC
golaurens.com

Laurens County Library now offering Seed Library

The Laurens County Public Library recently announced the start of a Seed Library. This program will provide seeds to library patrons with active library cards in good standing. Seeds will be available only at the main library, located at 107 W. Main Street in Laurens, and are limited to 1 pack per patron per day.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

What does a county administrator do?

NEWBERRY COUNTY — It started with a comment. While having coffee with County Administrator Christopher Inglese and Economic Development Director Rick Farmer about the Economic Development Task Force. We commented that we really don’t know how county government works. “Then come spend a few days shadowing me,” said...
FOX Carolina

Former Greenville Police Chief inducted into Hall of Fame

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) announced that former Greenville Police Chief James H Jennings was among the people inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Officials said to be considered for the hall of fame, nominees...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Pickens County residents will vote on Sunday alcohol sales referendums

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — Pickens County residents will vote on two referendums regarding Sunday alcohol sales on the November ballot. “One is for Sunday alcohol sales in Pickens County, in the unincorporated areas, out in the county, not in the cities, for grocery stores and convenient stores whether or not you can buy beer and wine on Sunday," said Ken Roper, county administrator. "The other one is if you could out in the county, not in the cities, out in the county in a restaurant could you go in and order beer, wine or a liquor drink.”
PICKENS COUNTY, SC

