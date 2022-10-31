DNP Acquires Anti-Bacteria and Anti-Virus Certification for Anti-Glare Film

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 30, 2022--

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP, TOKYO: 7912) has acquired SIAA certification from The Society of International sustaining growth for Antimicrobial Articles (SIAA) related to an anti-bacterial and anti-viral for anti-glare film developed for laptop computers, monitors and TV displays. The newly certified product will be available from October 31.

Image of anti-glare film for displays with anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties and SIAA certification mark. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Anti-glare film is an optical film that is used on the upper most layer of a display to reduce glare from illuminations and external light, making the screen easier to see. DNP maintains the world’s top market share 1 for surface-treated films for displays.

By adding SIAA-certified anti-glare film to our product line-up, we will be in a position to provide a safer, more secure, hygienic and comfortable environment to consumers.

[Features]

1. SIAA certified antibacterial and anti-viral performance capabilities

The newly developed anti-glare film compliant with ISO22196, and anti-viral properties compliant with ISO21702, and has also acquired SIAA certification. It maintains the ability to reduce bacteria and viruses by 99% or more after 24 hours compared to currently available products that have not been treated in such a manner.

2. Adding anti-bacterial and anti-viral functions to the performance capabilities of currently available anti-glare films

DNP’s new anti-glare film can be used by manufacturers who develop panels for various applications such as PCs, monitors, and TVs without the need to alter specifications.

For more information please refer to https://www.global.dnp/news/detail/20168469_4126.html

1: Current Status and Future Prospects for the Display-Related Market, 2022, issued by the Fuji Chimera Research Institute Inc.

About DNP

DNP was established in 1876, and has become a leading global company that leverages print-based solutions and the strengths of its growing number of partners to engineer fresh business opportunities while protecting the environment and creating a more vibrant world for all. We capitalize on core competencies in microfabrication and precision coating technology to provide products for the display, electronic device, and optical film markets. We have also developed new products, such as vapor chamber and reflect array that offer next-generation communication solutions as we look to achieve a more people-friendly information society.

