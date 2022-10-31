Matt Quatraro Hired as Kansas City Royals Manager

The Royals have hired a new manager, leaving the Chicago White Sox with the only remaining managerial vacancy.

The Kansas City Royals have hired Matt Quatraro to be their next manager. Quatraro has served as the Tampa Bay Rays bench coach for the past four seasons.

Quatraro becomes the 18th manager in Royals franchise history. The former Rays bench coach will take over a core of talented young players in Kansas City. The Royals will look to leverage his experience in winning with a small market club.

Quatraro, 48, has been on a long road to becoming an MLB manager. He retired as a player after the 2003 season having reached Triple-A but did not play in the majors. After his playing career ended, he started as a catching instructor for Tampa's minor league system from 2004-2008. He eventually bounced from a minor league hitting instructor for Tampa to an assistant hitting coach role with Cleveland from 2010 to 2016. Quatraro eventually returned to Tampa in 2017 to become their third base coach and was promoted to bench coach after the 2018 season.

And Then There Was One

With Kansas City naming Quatraro as their next manager the Chicago White Sox are now the only managerial vacancy remaining in MLB. Quatraro was rumored to be in play for the job in Chicago but no reports of an interview ever occurred. Most recently, it's been reported that the Sox conducted a second interview last week with former skipper Ozzie Guillen. Guillen has served as pre-game and post-game for NBC Sports Net Chicago. He last managed for the 2012 Miami Marlins.

Outside of Guillen, Joe Espada, a favorite of many within the White Sox fan base, is one of the few confirmed interviews the White Sox have conducted thus far. However, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reported that Esapada is no longer in the running for the White Sox manager position per an MLB source.

Pedro Grifol, the current bench coach of the Kansas City Royals has also reportedly been tied to the opening in Chicago. Along with Grifol, some reports have tied Kevin Long 's name to the list of rumored candidates. Long currently serves as the Philadelphia Phillies hitting coach.

With no announcement coming from Chicago today, the next hypothetical day for a managerial hiring announcement comes with the next off day in the World Series. That day will be Thursday, November 3rd. Nevertheless, we expect the White Sox to have a new manager at some point over the next week as the off-season gets underway.