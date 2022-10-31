Read full article on original website
Elaine Baca
3d ago
Who is "they"??? I thought there was only one victim!!! Has correct grammar gone out the window??? Does the writer not have an editor to check for errors?? What's going on???
Reply(5)
3
Barbiecurlz
3d ago
Alrighty then. No other information available. I wonder, was the victim male or female. Was the suspect male or female?
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOAT 7
Albuquerque police investigate suspicious apartment death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department were called to Anderson Avenue SE and located a deceased man. He was found dead inside an apartment with a gunshot wound. APD's homicide unit is conducting the investigation and has labeled the death suspicious. This is a breaking news story and...
Police investigating a death in southeast Albuquerque
Officials said their Homicide Unit is investigating a suspicious death.
BCSO: Pedestrian suffered great bodily harm in crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The crash happened on Montano Rd. between Edith Blvd and Edmon Rd. BCSO says the pedestrian suffered great bodily harm and was taken to the hospital. Montano was closed Tuesday night while deputies investigated, […]
River of Lights hit and run prosecutors want defense attorney removed
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors in the Sergio Almanza case are trying to get his attorney dismissed from the case. Almanza is accused in a hit and run at last year’s River of Lights that killed 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya. The state has filed a motion to disqualify defense attorney Ahmad Assed, claiming he has a conflict of […]
Retired New Mexico State Police K-9 killed after escaping yard, family says
Duuk worked as a criminal apprehension and explosive detection canine for the NMSP.
Crime Stoppers asking for info on 16-year-old’s death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are asking for help figuring out how a 16-year-old died. They say Angel Soto-Gallardo was found dead near the intersection of southern and Cardenas back in May. Crime Stoppers is now featuring the case, offering a $1,000 reward for information. People can contact Homicide Detective Conor Coleman at 505-659-8570 or […]
Trial coming to a close for man accused of killing his aunt
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Closing arguments are set to be made Wednesday in the trial of Craig Smith, the man accused of murdering his elderly aunt. Josephina Ortega, 86, was found asphyxiated inside her home with her hands zip-tied behind her back in 2017. Smith and his girlfriend Evonne Jaramillo were charged with the murder after police say […]
Albuquerque carjacker sentenced to prison, deportation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A federal judge has sentenced Gael Rodriguez, a Mexican national, to four years and nine months in prison for carjacking. In January, Rodriguez was arrested for allegedly carjacking an elderly woman from Albuquerque. According to the criminal complaint written by an Albuquerque Police Department officer, Rodriguez approached the woman in northwest Albuquerque and […]
KOAT 7
Police investigate homicide in downtown Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a homicide that happened in downtown Albuquerque on Monday night. Albuquerque Police say they responded to 14th Street and Marquette Avenue to investigate a crash involving two vehicles. When police arrived they found the driver of one of the vehicles involved had been shot. Police say that person later died from their injuries.
N.M. 'secret society' leader and girlfriend accused of killing his 21-year-old ex with sword
SANTA FE, N.M. (TCD) -- A 25-year-old man and his 19-year-old girlfriend were arrested and charged with murder after they allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend with a sword in a garage. According to the Santa Fe Police Department, on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 1:44 p.m., officers went to a residence on...
APD arrests man waving machete outside Lowe’s
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a man who they say threatened another person with a machete. According to a criminal complaint, 50-year-old Anthony Lobato was seen talking to himself and waving a machete outside the Lowe’s near Alameda and Coors on Thursday. At one point, police say he turned to a man and said […]
Albuquerque man with history of DWI pleads guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A serial drunk driver is going back to prison by choice. Tuesday, he pled guilty to his latest charges with hopes that in the time he’s locked up, he can stay sober. Arnold Jones, a man with a history of DWI who led police on a chase in Albuquerque, pleaded guilty Tuesday. […]
Crash at 14th and Marquette leads to homicide investigation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A homicide investigation is currently underway after Albuquerque police responded to a head-on collision in the northwest part of the city. Around 6:19 p.m. Monday, APD responded to a crash at 14th Street and Marquette Avenue. Once they arrived, police noticed the driver of one of the vehicles had suffered a gunshot […]
Albuquerque police: 1 dead after being hit, dragged by car
Officers were able to find the suspect, and he was taken into custody.
2 charged with first-degree murder after woman found dead in Santa Fe
If anyone has any information, they can Sergeant Lisa Champlin by calling 505-955-5044.
1 dead, 1 injured in Coors intersection crash
The Albuquerque Police Department Motors Unit reported to a fatal crash scene around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.
Santa Fe police investigating after woman found dead Saturday afternoon
Police in New Mexico are investigating a death.
Drug trafficker allegedly tied to Juárez Cartel gets 17-year sentence
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — After pleading guilty to being part of a marijuana distribution system, Luis Carlos Vásquez-Barragán, 51, of Nicolás Bravo, Chihuahua, Mexico, was sentenced in New Mexico Federal Court. Given that he’s already served time in Mexico, he’ll serve roughly seven and a half years in prison in the U.S. From 2005 to 2008, […]
losalamosreporter.com
LAPD Has No First-Hand Information On Rumors Of Threats Early Monday To Los Alamos Middle School
The Los Alamos Middle School staff was made aware of rumors about threats to the school earlier today (Monday). They promptly notified the School Resource Officer who investigated the rumors. At this point we have no first-hand information on the origin of these threats. “The Los Alamos Police Department has...
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho ordered to pay more than $43,000 in IPRA case
The city of Rio Rancho must pay more than $43,000 in fees and costs after a state district judge found the city violated New Mexico law in keeping police records confidential in the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old last year. District Judge James Noel of Sandoval County awarded a total...
Comments / 17