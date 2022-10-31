There was no hierarchy in the video rental shop. Hulk Hogan’s Christmas baby-sitting comedy Santa with Muscles (1996) could sit alongside the original, terrifying Ring (1998); Michael Mann’s obscure horror The Keep (1983) might share shelf space with Ken Loach’s Kes (1969). Video shops bred a canon-less cinephilia for those of us who frequented them, and a rabid sense of community that no algorithm could ever replicate. Despite the VHS being obsolete since 2006 – when David Cronenberg’s A History of Violence became the final movie to be released in such a format – nostalgia, collector’s fetishism and video shop...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 50 MINUTES AGO