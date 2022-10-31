Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Freshman CB taking on bigger role for Michigan football
ANN ARBOR – Less than a week into preseason camp, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh appeared on the “In the Trenches” podcast and said true freshman cornerback Will Johnson was as good as advertised. The five-star recruit out of Grosse Pointe South was the crown jewel of...
Meet Michigan’s 2022 girls golf All-State teams
Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson and Pontiac were in a very dry pattern this growing season
This growing season had a large deficit in rainfall across most of southeast Lower Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The farther east you were located in southeast Lower, the drier your growing season. The light green areas had only between 10 inches and 15 inches of rain between May 1 and November 1. Only an area on the north side of Ann Arbor had a healthy amount of summer rain between 20 inches and 25 inches.
Your guide to what’s on the Nov. 8 election ballot in Kent, Ottawa counties
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – State, local and federal seats, tax proposals and more are on the Nov. 8 ballot in the Grand Rapids area. In one of the most closely watched races of the night, Democrat Hillary Scholten will face off against Republican John Gibbs, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The incumbent Republican congressman in that district, Peter Meijer, was defeated by Gibbs in the primary.
Overhead photo taken from helicopter shows rivalry game at Michigan’s Big House
ANN ARBOR, MI - It’s been a year of exciting photography and video captures for Tyler Leipprandt, the man behind the lens at Michigan Sky Media. After some of his Northern Lights photos at Sleeping Bear Dunes went wild on social media this fall, he went up in the air with a U.S. Coast Guard crew from Air Station Traverse City and touched down with some fabulous peak fall color shots.
Liz Cheney stumps for Slotkin: ‘We all must stand and defend this republic’
Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney was in East Lansing Tuesday to support U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Lansing. Though they have stark ideological differences, the evening centered on a single shared priority. “A lot of issues that are very live and very relevant here in Michigan in this election we differ on,...
Growing season rain for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and Thumb was pretty sparse: the quick numbers
It was a dry growing season for the Flint, Tri-Cities and Thumb regions. Here are the rainfall totals, showing the south was the driest. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The farther south you were located in Mid-Michigan, the drier your growing season. The light green areas had only between 10 inches and 15 inches of rain between May 1 and November 1. The darker green areas from Gratiot County to Midland County, Arenac County and northward had a little more rain than Saginaw, Bay City, Flint and the Thumb. Those northwestern areas had between 15 inches and 20 inches of rain from May 1 to November 1.
Ravens activate rookie second-round pick from Michigan football to active roster
Former Michigan outside linebacker David Ojabo is getting closer to make his NFL debut. The Baltimore Ravens rookie second-round pick was activated to the 53-man roster Tuesday. He had reached the end of his 21-day activation window and either had to be moved to the active roster or reverted to season-ending injured reserve.
Online survey connects Kent County families to child development resources
KENT COUNTY, MI - Family Futures, a nonprofit that works to support new parents, is partnering with 18 Kent County organizations to provide an online survey to help connect more families to parenting resources. The Kent County Parenting Support Site is a website that connects families to home-visiting resources, allowing...
Guns and marijuana spark FBI raid involving Michigan ‘Boogaloo boy’
A Michigan man, who attended armed protests and espoused support for anti-government groups, now faces federal charges after police found marijuana, a water bong, guns, ammo and body armor in a Plymouth home where he sometimes stayed. Gun owners are in violation of federal law if they use marijuana, which...
Three men plead in staged courier van robbery of $1.2 million in cash
LANSING, MI -- Three men have admitted to taking part in a staged robbery of a courier van carrying $1.2 million in cash. Federal prosecutors said the three men -- two from Mason and one from Grand Rapids -- face up to 10 years in prison and fines of more than $250,000 when sentenced.
Why is the cash option for the $1.2B Powerball drawing so low? The answer might surprise you
LANSING, MI – It’s a question that lottery players both casual and hardcore ask themselves and others when talking about winning the multi-million-dollar jackpot. “Would you take the cash option up front or the annuity for the full prize amount?”. With the annuitized prize valued at $1.2 billion...
School shooting feared after student lights fireworks
KENT COUNTY, MI – Callers to 911 feared gunshots were being fired at East Kentwood Freshman Center when a student allegedly set off fireworks in a bathroom, police said. Sheriff’s deputies were told just before reaching the scene – in less than three minutes – that school security staff determined that the sound was fireworks, not gunshots.
New store featuring sports team apparel, hats opens at Woodland Mall
KENTWOOD, MI - Locker Room by LIDS has joined the lineup of retailers at Woodland Mall, offering a large selection of collegiate and professional sports team merchandise. The 1,1874 square-foot space officially opened to shoppers this past weekend in the Macy’s wing of the mall, inviting all to shop everything from custom team gear to novelty sports items.
