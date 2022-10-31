ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

The Flint Journal

Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson and Pontiac were in a very dry pattern this growing season

This growing season had a large deficit in rainfall across most of southeast Lower Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The farther east you were located in southeast Lower, the drier your growing season. The light green areas had only between 10 inches and 15 inches of rain between May 1 and November 1. Only an area on the north side of Ann Arbor had a healthy amount of summer rain between 20 inches and 25 inches.
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Your guide to what’s on the Nov. 8 election ballot in Kent, Ottawa counties

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – State, local and federal seats, tax proposals and more are on the Nov. 8 ballot in the Grand Rapids area. In one of the most closely watched races of the night, Democrat Hillary Scholten will face off against Republican John Gibbs, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The incumbent Republican congressman in that district, Peter Meijer, was defeated by Gibbs in the primary.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Overhead photo taken from helicopter shows rivalry game at Michigan’s Big House

ANN ARBOR, MI - It’s been a year of exciting photography and video captures for Tyler Leipprandt, the man behind the lens at Michigan Sky Media. After some of his Northern Lights photos at Sleeping Bear Dunes went wild on social media this fall, he went up in the air with a U.S. Coast Guard crew from Air Station Traverse City and touched down with some fabulous peak fall color shots.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Growing season rain for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and Thumb was pretty sparse: the quick numbers

It was a dry growing season for the Flint, Tri-Cities and Thumb regions. Here are the rainfall totals, showing the south was the driest. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The farther south you were located in Mid-Michigan, the drier your growing season. The light green areas had only between 10 inches and 15 inches of rain between May 1 and November 1. The darker green areas from Gratiot County to Midland County, Arenac County and northward had a little more rain than Saginaw, Bay City, Flint and the Thumb. Those northwestern areas had between 15 inches and 20 inches of rain from May 1 to November 1.
FLINT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

School shooting feared after student lights fireworks

KENT COUNTY, MI – Callers to 911 feared gunshots were being fired at East Kentwood Freshman Center when a student allegedly set off fireworks in a bathroom, police said. Sheriff’s deputies were told just before reaching the scene – in less than three minutes – that school security staff determined that the sound was fireworks, not gunshots.
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

New store featuring sports team apparel, hats opens at Woodland Mall

KENTWOOD, MI - Locker Room by LIDS has joined the lineup of retailers at Woodland Mall, offering a large selection of collegiate and professional sports team merchandise. The 1,1874 square-foot space officially opened to shoppers this past weekend in the Macy’s wing of the mall, inviting all to shop everything from custom team gear to novelty sports items.
KENTWOOD, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

