The Miami Dolphins are all in for 2022, but they didn't trade for linebacker Bradley Chubb strictly for this season. Chubb is playing on his fifth-year option this season and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason, and that played a role in the Denver Broncos' decision to trade him. But the Dolphins fully intend of having Chubb be a part of their future, not just the remainder of this season as they make a push for the playoffs and ideally a deep run into those playoffs.

MIAMI, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO