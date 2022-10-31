ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ohmymag.co.uk

Chilling photos of Jeffrey Dahmer's actual apartment have been revealed

Why does the life of the killers fascinate us so much? Since its release on Netflix, the series Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a huge success and fascinates as much as it disgusts. Inspired by the true story of Jeffrey Dahmer, one of the most violent and bloodthirsty killersin the United States, the 10-episode miniseries is arousing the morbid curiosity of viewers.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

‘We ain’t having it’: Simone Biles urges Halloween goers to put Jeffrey Dahmer costumes ‘back in the closet’

Simone Biles has urged people dressing up for Halloween to forego any Jeffrey Dahmer costumes.The Olympic gymnast speaks out against the costumes after Netflix’s true crime drama Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story became the streaming service’s second-most popular English language series ever.Biles tweeted: “I’m just gon [sic] go ahead and say it, put the Jeffrey Dahmer costumes back in the closet. We ain’t having it!!!!!!”Merchandise and costumes related to the serial killer, who murdered and dismembered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991, have been spotted on sale online.The costumes consist of spectacles similar to those...
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

‘Superfly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years For Multiple Rapes

Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for raping multiple women. According to the Los Angeles Times, the 27-year-old was held after sentencing. NBC Los Angeles reported the charges related to three teenage girls and four women. Originally, the Superfly actor faced more than a dozen counts involving 10 alleged victims.More from VIBE.comLyfe Jennings Claims He Was In Prison With Jeffrey DahmerJoe Budden Responds To Backlash From Podcast Condom StoryYNW Melly Accused Of Attempted Prison Escape During the trial, Walker’s attorney Andrew Flier claimed the women sought revenge, alleging his client had experienced a “living...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
RadarOnline

Ozzy Osbourne Looks Frail As Ever In L.A. Following Life-Altering Neck Surgery & Health Struggles

Ozzy Osbourne appeared to be in frail condition while walking with his aide in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 73-year-old rockstar got fresh air and exercise as he strolled the city's street on Thursday. Ozzy is currently recovering from neck surgery, on top of several health challenges within the last few years, including COVID-19 and a Parkinson’s diagnosis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust

In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...

