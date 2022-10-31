PHILADELPHIA -- Receiver A.J. Brown was fined $10,609 by the NFL for taunting Pittsburgh Steelers defenders in the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 8 win. Following his third score of the day -- a 29-yard touchdown toss from quarterback Jalen Hurts in the right corner of the end zone with Minkah Fitzpatrick and corner Ahkello Witherspoon sandwiching him, Brown was flagged after pointing to each of them and saying, "One, two [defenders], that's not enough," he told reporters afterwards.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO