Bucs rule 3 starters out, but several key players expected back
TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without Pro Bowl defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr., tight end Cam Brate, left guard Luke Goedeke and wide receiver Russell Gage when they host the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, coach Todd Bowles said Friday. Winfield Jr., one of the Bucs' top...
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell, wife Leah welcome fourth child
EAGAN, Minn. -- It's a baby girl for Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell and his wife, Leah. The couple welcomed their fourth child Friday night. In a statement released Saturday afternoon, the Vikings said: "Mom and baby are doing great." O'Connell accompanied the team on its scheduled flight Saturday afternoon...
NFL Week 9 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips
The Week 9 NFL schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we got you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup. Additionally, ESPN...
Ravens DE Calais Campbell had surgery to remove infection
OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell was sidelined for last week's 27-22 win at Tampa Bay after being listed with an illness on the injury report. But it was more than a cold that knocked out the six-time Pro Bowl player, who missed his first game...
Vikings 'living in today and tomorrow' by trading for T.J. Hockenson
EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings are all-in -- with their "competitive rebuild," that is. The acquisition of tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions will assuredly elevate production from the position during the second half of this season and boost their chances of a deep playoff run. But his arrival also meshes with the style of long-term roster building general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has emphasized since taking the job 10 months ago.
2023 NFL trade deadline could be pushed back with multiple teams reportedly interested
The 2022 NFL trade deadline will go down as one of the busiest in league history. It could also be
Jets' vaunted rookies: 1,870 snaps, 39% of total offense and a lot of Sauce
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:. 1. "Fun" bunch: At the midseason(ish) point, the Jets' leading rusher, leading receiver and leading on-ball defender have at least one thing in common: They're all rookies -- early validation for the team's widely acclaimed draft class.
Sources: Packers pursued trades for Chase Claypool, Darren Waller
The Green Bay Packers were unable to pull off any deals before last Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, but it wasn't for a lack of effort. The Packers made aggressive attempts to acquire Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller, league sources told ESPN. Green...
Former Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski moves from field to booth
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1.Gostkowski’s debut: Former Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski starts with a joke. “I got to sit through hour-and-a-half-long meetings from Coach [Bill] Belichick for 14 years. I’m sure the times I wasn’t dozing off, I...
Lamar Jackson gets called out by Chris Jericho at AEW event in Baltimore
For wrestling heel strategy, not much will turn a crowd on you faster than calling out that city's NFL MVP quarterback. On Wednesday, at an AEW Dynamite event in Baltimore, Chris Jericho put Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on notice. Jericho, AEW's Ring of Honor Champion, was cutting a promo ahead of an upcoming title match where he'll face a mystery opponent, and was not concerned about whomever his challenger will be.
Kansas State mum on starter as QB Adrian Martinez returns
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez has been a full participant in practice this week, but a decision on who starts for the 13th-ranked Wildcats on Saturday against No. 24 Texas likely won't come until game time. Offensive coordinator Collin Klein said Martinez, who didn't play last week against Oklahoma State,...
Russell Wilson acknowledges social media 'noise' but won't change his mindset
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Eight games into quarterback Russell Wilson's tenure with the Denver Broncos, his team has three wins, he's thrown six touchdown passes and he's been the subject of countless social media posts. In short, he is the face that has launched thousands of memes, with a digital...
Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown fined for taunting
PHILADELPHIA -- Receiver A.J. Brown was fined $10,609 by the NFL for taunting Pittsburgh Steelers defenders in the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 8 win. Following his third score of the day -- a 29-yard touchdown toss from quarterback Jalen Hurts in the right corner of the end zone with Minkah Fitzpatrick and corner Ahkello Witherspoon sandwiching him, Brown was flagged after pointing to each of them and saying, "One, two [defenders], that's not enough," he told reporters afterwards.
Colts' massive changes to test locker room's focus
INDIANAPOLIS -- DeForest Buckner likely will never forget his rookie season with the San Francisco 49ers. That 2016 campaign was marked by one perfectly awful performance after another, with the Niners losing 13 consecutive games. There were the four games in which San Francisco yielded 40 points or more. And on four occasions, Niners opponents accumulated more than 500 yards in a single game.
'This is really special': Surprising Seahawks continuing to exceed expectations
RENTON, Wash. – The Seattle Seahawks didn’t take part in the NFL’s trade frenzy before Tuesday’s deadline, but it wasn’t for a lack of interest. In typical fashion, general manager John Schneider – with extra 2023 draft capital but not a lot of 2022 cap space -- was in conversations on several potential deals.
