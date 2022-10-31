Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Suspect Identified in Deadly October 30 Officer-Involved Shooting in Louisiana
Suspect Identified in Deadly October 30 Officer-Involved Shooting in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State State Police Police reported on November 1, 2022, that on October 30, 2022, investigators assigned to the LSP Bureau of Investigations were asked to investigate a shooting involving the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. The...
NOPD investigates homicide near Joe Brown Park
New Orleans Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in the 5600 block of Read Blvd. Police say shortly after 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to investigate a call of a man shot in that location.
fox8live.com
Arrest made in connection to fatal drive-by shooting in Bogalusa last August
BOGALUSA, La (WVUE) - Police announced Wednesday (Nov. 2) morning the arrest of a man accused of being connected to the fatal drive-by shooting of a 50-year-old Bogalusa woman. Veronique Allen was fatally shot on Aug. 23 after 10 rounds were fired in the direction of a home in the...
NOLA.com
EMT accused of stealing marijuana, money from shooting victim's vehicle: JPSO
Authorities arrested an EMT accused of stealing marijuana and money from a hospital patient's vehicle, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. September Porras Payea, 24, of New Orleans, was booked Tuesday with simple burglary and obstruction of justice, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The vehicle's owner,...
WDSU
Covington police searching for person-of-interest in weekend shooting that injured 2 people
COVINGTON, La. — The Covington Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in connection with a shooting over the weekend. The shooting happened on North Filmore Street and West 33rd Avenue on Saturday. Two people were hurt in the shooting. According to...
Pair of Luling shootings could be related to abandoned stolen car struck by gunfire, detectives say
According to deputies, just before 11 p.m., they were dispatched to the 1000 block of Paul Fredrick Street in reference to reports of gunfire
an17.com
LSP identifies deceased in officer-involved shooting in Hammond
HAMMOND---On October 30, 2022, detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested to investigate a shooting incident involving the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. On October 30, 2022, at approximately 10:10 a.m., the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) received a call regarding a domestic disturbance at...
3 teens arrested for attempted armed robbery-turned shooting in Walker, officials say
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Sheriff Jason Ard confirms three individuals are in custody tied to an October 30, 2022 incident in which one male suffered a gunshot wound to the back. Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘LPSO deputies were dispatched to Larry Drive. The incident happened just after midnight. Upon arrival, the 18 year old male victim required immediate medical attention. He was transported for care. LPSO Detectives were assigned to investigate. Our detectives learned three suspects traveled to Larry Drive in order to purchase illegal narcotics from the victim. The three are not from Livingston Parish but are believed to have ties here - especially in the Walker area. During the exchange, the trio attempted to rob the victim. The victim ran from the transaction location. That’s when one of the suspects fired his weapon injuring the victim. The victim is hospitalized & is currently listed as stable. This is still very much an active investigation.’
NOLA.com
Suspect in Marrero homicide shot while fleeing the scene: JPSO
A video surveillance camera captured the moment when Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators say Lucien Bazley fatally shot 30-year-old Wayne Martin once in the face in the parking lot of a Marrero auto parts store on the night of Sept. 25. As Martin lay dying, the gunman could be seen...
wbrz.com
Officials name suspect killed during standoff with police, sheriff's deputies in Hammond
HAMMOND - A man was killed after getting into a standoff with Tangipahoa sheriff's deputies and Hammond police officers Sunday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a domestic incident off Laurie Road and Wardline Road. They arrived to find the suspect, identified Tuesday as 47-year-old Randall Bass of Hammond, barricaded inside a vehicle.
New details after cops kill suspect in Hammond, man had explosive components
Louisiana State Police today released more information surrounding what happened when sheriff’s deputies and Hammond Police shot a man dead Sunday in Tangipahoa Parish.
Two drug arrests made on Halloween in Washington Parish
The Washington Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects for drug charges on Monday, Oct. 31.
Shooting near Covington sends victim to the hospital
According to STPSO, deputies responded to the intersection of Quincy Avenue and 9th Street in reference to an altercation involving a shooting just before noon.
bogalusadailynews.com
BPD: Traffic stop led to arrest on multiple felony charges
A traffic stop in Bogalusa on Monday night led to the arrest of Jason Ricker, 45, of Bogalusa, on numerous felony charges, according to Maj. Wendell O’Berry of the Bogalusa Police Department. Shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday night, a Bogalusa officer stopped Ricker on Avenue K and West...
fox8live.com
Two more arrests made in overdose death of Lafourche Parish teen
LAROSE, La. (WVUE) - The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) additional arrests connected to the death of 15-year-old Breonna Poindexter. Anthony Francis, 21, of Larose, and Sergio Perez, 18, of Cut Off, were arrested and charged with drug distribution over the weekend. Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of...
NOPD arrests second woman seen firing gun on interstate in social media video
NEW ORLEANS — The second woman seen in a video firing a gun out the window of a moving vehicle on the interstate in New Orleans is now in police custody. The New Orleans Police Department announced that 20-year-old Erica Nettles surrendered to detectives on Saturday. Nettles and 20-year-old...
Northshore shooting near Covington
Cops are looking for clues after a shooting in the Tammany Hills area. “The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred… near Covington,” Sergeant Suzanne Carboni said in a news release.
fox8live.com
WANTED: Officials search for man accused of contractor fraud
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man who allegedly committed contractor fraud. According to TPSO, Dustin Pertuit, 35, of Marrero, is facing two counts of charges for residential contractor fraud. The charges stem from an incident that began in 2021, added the sheriff’s office.
Deadly NOLA shooting was self-inflicted, NOPD says
At about 2 p.m., officers say they responded to the 5600 block of Read Boulevard where a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust
Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust. Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed that over the previous two months, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking organization operating in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area. This investigation was launched when agents received an anonymous complaint alleging that Donald Lacour, aka “Dumbway,” and Markeith Smith were the leaders of the drug trafficking organization and were selling drugs from an apartment on Rio Drive located close to Merrydale Elementary School.
Comments / 2