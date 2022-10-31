Daily Update: Nakamura vs. Muta, Paul vs. Silva, Google trends

Dave Meltzer rounds up the weekend news.

Daily Update

Latest News:

Latest Audio:

Latest Free YouTube Video:

This Week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

October 31, 2022 Observer Newsletter: AEW completes All Out fight investigation, NXT Halloween Havoc

The new issue of the Observer is on the front page today. In hindsight, I think it's kind of a sad issue filled with many what ifs, but highlights include:

The update on the situation after 9/4's All Out PPV with the fight, suspensions, and investigation

The Wrestling Inc. story with new claims as to what happened, CM Punk's thoughts from his side on things that had happened

More on why Punk did the interview he did on Adam Page

Reactions of others to that story

Why late 2023 and early 2024 are so key to AEW

How and why this was handled completely different from how UFC would handle a similar situation

The lessons of the entire situation

Full coverage of NXT Halloween Havoc

Comments from Shawn Michaels about the show

UFC 280 coverage and early business notes

Stardom PPV coverage and updates on the big decision regarding who is the first IWGP women's champion

Ratings for all the major shows including how the main segments did

Major womens tournament news

Update on Laredo Kid injury situation

Next major AAA show

First pro wrestling show ever at Ariake Arena

Update on Karl Anderson in New Japan situation

New Japan TV title tournament thoughts and updates

New Japan joint tour next year

Former pro wrestling star inducted into sports Hall of Fame

Billy Corgan talks ideas for NWA to work with WWE or AEW

Legendary pro wrestling arena in danger of being torn down

New major project with Bret Hart coming involving Wrestling with Shadows being re-released

Tales from the Territory thoughts

Shocker gives his side of the story

Next few weeks of Impact TV

Update on AEW viewing and how many people have watched TV this year, plus actual numbers that watch the show weekly and other shows which is not the Nielsen number

New AEW signings

Upcoming ticket sales for AEW & WWE events

More notes on Chris Jericho's first three AEW contracts

Thunder Rosa update

AEW overseas distribution update

Dana White talks Jon Jones return

Very interesting Conor McGregor note

Bellator part of Japan's New Year's Eve show

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva notes

Lawsuit filed against Jake Paul

What types of angles can we expect more of in WWE

Early notes on "Black Adam"

WWE injury notes

How the World Series will effect pro wrestling shows this week

WWE talent up for a number of awards

International TV ratings and streaming numbers

New movies with WWE legend

Paul Heyman gets international mainstream exposure

First WWE talents to hit 100 matches this year

This Week's Retro Observer Newsletter:

Ordering Info:

Order the print Wrestling Observer right now and get it delivered via mail, by sending your name, address, Visa or Master Card number and an expiration date to dave@wrestlingobserver.com or by going to www.paypal.com directing funds to dave@wrestlingobserver.com.

Rates in the United States are $14.50 for 4 issues, $35.50 for 12, $70 for 24, $116 for 40 and $149.50 for 52.

In Canada and Mexico, the rates are $16 for 4, $27 for 8, $38.50 for 12, $76 for 24, $126 for 40 and $162.50 for 52.

For the rest of the world, rates are $18 for 4, $48.50 for 12, $93 for 24, $155 for 40 and $201.50 for 52.

If you order by mail with a check, cash or money order to P.O. Box 1228, Campbell, CA 95009-1228, you can get $1 off in every price range.

Sunday News Update

Bryan and I will be back tonight with Wrestling Observer Radio covering the weekend news. We will be live for YouTube subscribers as you can send questions during the show.

The announcement of Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Great Muta on the 1/1 show at Budokan Hall, in Tokyo does show a change as WWE has not allowed its talent to work outside dates for the most part in years. Some of this may be an illustration of how big the Muto retirement is since in one of the last shows with the gimmick he faces Nakamura and in his last show with the Muta gimmick on 1/23 in Yokohama that Muta will form a tag team with Sting. It will be interesting to see whether this is a one-time thing or WWE talent appears for other companies going forward. The match was announced earlier today at the NOAH show at the new Ariake Arena.

I didn't see the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight but wasn't surprised at the outcome. The fight was competitive with striking totals close in several rounds including a few that Silva landed more. Paul from all accounts won the fight winning rounds six through eight including a 10-8 eighth round due to scoring a knockdown. Judge Dennis O'Connell had it 78-73 for Paul and gave him rounds 1, 3, 4, 6, 7 and 8 with a 10-8 eighth. Paul Calderon had it 77-74, giving Paul 1, 4, 6, 7 and 8 with a 10-8 eighth. Judge Chris Wilson had it 78-73 with Paul getting 1, 3, 4, 6, 7 and 8. There was on judging controversy and Silva admitted he made mistakes in defeat. It wasn't the knockdown that won Paul the fight since he had it clinched unless there was a knockout going into the final round although Silva had he won the last round would have had Calderon ruling a draw but Paul still would have won the other two cards.

After the fight, Paul called out Nate Diaz. Paul was immediately made a -260 favorite if that fight happens, and I'd figure if Paul beats an aging Silva, he would definitely beat a much physically smaller Diaz. Uriah Hall, who won a decision over Le'Von Bell, a former NFL star, challenged Silva after the fight. Paul would have the edge in that one under boxing rules. The stips of the win was that Silva had to join Paul in his quest to get MMA fighters more money and health care.



The fight did 2.1 million searches which would be the number of a stronger than average UFC show but not a monster show. But this type of fight is also one where people are very interested in it but that doesn't mean they'll buy it. We should have at least a TV PPV number by the end of the week. Aside from the fight and Uriah Hall (No 18 yesterday with 100,000) and Vasiily Lomachenko (No. 15 yesterday with 100,000) nothing from the week in boxing, MMA or wrestling made the top 20 charts. That means another UFC show without significant enough interest to chart yesterday.



WWE results from Arena Monterrey in Mexico last night:

Los Lotharios b Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde





Nikki Cross b Dana Brooke to win the 24/7 title





Tamina b Nikki Cross to win the 24/7 title





Brooke b Tamina to regain the 24/7 title





Johnny Gargano & Kevin Owens b Chad Gable & Otis





Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles & Raquel Rodriguez b Rhea Ripley & Finn Balor & Damian Priest





Santos Escobar b Dolph Ziggler





Bianca Belair b Bayley to keep the Raw women's tile





Seth Rollins won a three-way over Matt Riddle and Austin Theory to keep the U.S. title in a street fight

Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross in a non-title match has been added to tomorrow's Raw show in Dallas.

Emma (Tenille Dashwood) was signed to a WWE contract. That wasn't a one-time deal and she's scheduled for the Smackdown roster.

We are looking for reports from today's WWE show in Glasgow, Scotland, as well as in Mexico City, and tomorrow's WWE house show in Stuttgart, Germany to dave@wrestlingobserver.com

We're also looking for reports from the NOAH show today in Tokyo and your thoughts on the show, as well as thoughts on the New Japan show from Friday night in New York, so you can leave a thumbs up, down or middle, best and worst matches from each show to dave@wrestlingobserver.com

The Denver Broncos beat the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London earlier today. The game aired on ITV in the U.K. and there were some AEW stuff that aired in stadium and on ITV, including a commercial to watch Rampage and Dynamite on the ITV Hub, and something with Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Andre Cisco of the Jaguars. There was something I believe with Claudio Castagnoli and Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Orange Cassidy was also at the game. The game drew 86,215, the largest attendance ever for an NFL game in the U.K.

Ninja Mack of GCW won the GHC jr. heavyweight title from Hayata at today's show at the Ariake Arena. It was the first pro wrestling show in the new building. Mack did multiple backflips to the outside and then did a Hiromu Takahashi like sunset flip power bomb to the floor. Hayata was holding his left arm and couldn't continue in the match.

Other Notes

A story from the New York Times on Philadelphia Phillis catcher JT Realmuto on what he learned from relative John Smith, who was one of America's greatest amateur wrestlers.

Tatsumi Fujinami faces Hiroshi Tanahashi in a singles match for Dradition on 12/1 at Yoyogi National Stadium for the Dradition promotion that Fujinami runs.

House of Glory Wrestling from last night in New York at Club La Room: The Maine Event b Brick City Boyz, Evander James b Encore Moore, Jacob Fatu b Carlos Ramirez to win the HOG title, Violette b Janal Kai to keep the women's title, Charles Mason b El Phantasmo-DQ to keep the Crown Jewel title, Mark & Jay Briscoe b Aussie Open to keep the HOG tag titles, Shingo Takagi b Low Ki (thanks to Samuel Rosenthal)



SHWA from last night in Western Australia: Elijah Henry b Cal Collins,Ryan Rivers b Matthew Pace, Kiel Steria b Axxton, Felix Young & Jarrad Slate won over Jordan Bishop & Ryan Allan, Johnny & Tommy Dux & Faizal Keria & LangKay), Great George NC Zenith, Harry Dux won over Blake Walker, chadwick Johnson, Lizzy Maximus, Noah Greene and Stella Nyx, Antonio Carrado b Riley Parker, Taylor King NC Michael Moreleone. (thanks to Kevin Chiat)



EPW is aiming for their biggest crowd ever on 12/17 with Chris Target vs. Tayler Jacobs in a tables match, Julian Wad vs. Taylor King vs. Michael Morleone for the EPW title.

Singapore Pro Wrestling on 11/24 and 11/25 in Singapore. Tajiri & Riho face Andreuw Tang & Mei Suruga and the second show has Riho against Suruga and Alexis Lee in a three-way.

Pure Pro Wrestling from last night in Battle Creek, MI: James Alexander b Kerry Morton, Nick Xero & One Night only b Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson, JTG b Danny Astro Eric Smalls & Shockwave b Ace Evans & Road Rash, Dylan Derrigner b Kongo Kong, Alex Hammerstone DCOR Josh Alexander in an MLW vs. Impact title match, Carlito b Malice, Dylan Night won over Silas Young and Tommy Dreamer to win Young''s Michigan State title. Kevin Nash was originally booked for this event but canceled reportedly due to the death of his son. (thanks to Leonard Brand)

Combat 1 Wrestling from Friday night in Waterford Township, MI: Gustavo b Nate Bock, Silas Mason & Devin Dixon b Dread King Logan & Zach Thomas,Chris Bey b Jason Hotch, Cody Dreamer b Brandon Williams, Rhino & Jackson Stone b Chinstrap Jesus & AJ Cazana. The show was a legit sellout. (thanks to Leonard Brand)