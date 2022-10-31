Emma officially signed to WWE, set for SmackDown roster

Dave Meltzer reports that Emma is officially back with WWE following her return on Friday's SmackDown.

WWE

Emma is officially back with WWE full-time.

Dave Meltzer reports in today's Daily Update that Emma, real name Tenille Dashwood, has signed a contract with the company and is earmarked for the SmackDown roster.

After a five-year absence, Emma returned to the company on Friday's SmackDown episode, answering Ronda Rousey's open challenge for a SmackDown Women's Championship match, a bout that Rousey won.

As we reported yesterday, Emma had been added to WWE.com's roster page.

In a social media post, Emma wrote:

"5 years ago today I was heartbroken feeling like my dream had come to an end. Today my heart is so full! I’m overwhelmed by the amount of support I have. You guys are the best. Now… I’ve got some unfinished business to take care of! I’m home baby!!"

Prior to her SmackDown return, Emma had worked under the Tenille Dashwood name in Impact Wrestling, with her most recent appearance for that company coming on a July 14 episode of their flagship broadcast.