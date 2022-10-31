Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams for the third time this season. The first came on October 3 at Levi's Stadium. The second came 17 days later, on October 20, when the 49ers outbid their division rivals for running back Christian McCaffrey. The third came on Sunday when the 49ers used their new offensive weapon to dominate the Rams on their home turf (although, you couldn't tell that by the sea of red in the stands) 31-14.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO