NFL Rumors: Rams Made Massive Offer For Star Defender Before Deadline
Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead couldn’t care less about the organization’s future draft capital, as shown in recent years with draft-heavy trades for Matthew Stafford and Von Miller along with supplemental deals for Sony Michel, Troy Hill and others. Another example of Snead’s willingness took place before the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
16 observations from the 49ers win over the Rams
It's Halloween, and the San Francisco 49ers continued their haunting of the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The 49ers spooked the Rams enough that Sean McVay elected not to even try anymore, running the ball on third and long, even though there were still about five and a half minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. At this costume party, the 49ers went as superheroes, while the Rams went as their usual—clowns. And not the scary kind.
NFL world reacts to Dolphins-49ers trade
There has been a flurry of activity on Tuesday before the 2022 NFL trade deadline, with the Miami Dolphins being one of the biggest acquirers. Along with their addition of former Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb, Miami has also completed a trade with the San Francisco 49ers for running back Jeff Wilson, per reports.
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of 20 franchises
49ers work out several WRs and DBs, release WR Willie Snead IV
The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have released wide receiver Willie Snead IV. The team will likely seek to re-sign him to the practice squad. On Saturday, San Francisco promoted Snead from the practice squad to the active roster. He was active on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, playing 21 snaps on offense and seven on special teams.
Shanahan amused by Gould's funny ongoing feud with Ramsey
The on-field beef between 49ers kicker Robbie Gould and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was reignited in San Francisco’s 31-14 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium, much to the delight of Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers coach weighed in on the pair’s ongoing feud, which saw Ramsey shove Gould during...
Kyle Shanahan shares what 49ers rookie WR Danny Gray must do to earn more playing time
Everyone figured Danny Gray, the San Francisco 49ers' rookie speedster of a wide receiver, could help stretch the field for head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense. Instead, Gray has barely seen much time on the field. He's played only 33 offensive snaps this season, with five coming on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
49ers suffer no injuries vs. Rams, expect reinforcements after the bye
"No injuries to report," San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said after his team's 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. "It's awkward, but I don't have any. It's awesome." "Awkward" might not be the best word to describe the sensation. "A relief" might have been better.
Who were PFF’s highest- and lowest-graded 49ers players vs. Rams? Plus snap counts
The San Francisco 49ers improved their record to 4-4 after a 31-14 win against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8. Today, Pro Football Focus released its grades from the game. Which Niners played well, and who has more work to do?. Below are Pro Football Focus' five highest-graded 49ers...
Christian McCaffrey proves to 49ers and Rams that he is a difference-maker
Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams for the third time this season. The first came on October 3 at Levi's Stadium. The second came 17 days later, on October 20, when the 49ers outbid their division rivals for running back Christian McCaffrey. The third came on Sunday when the 49ers used their new offensive weapon to dominate the Rams on their home turf (although, you couldn't tell that by the sea of red in the stands) 31-14.
Will the 49ers sign Odell Beckham, Jr.? Where will Jason Verrett play? And other mailbag questions answered
Every week during the season, we do a 49ers mailbag here at 49ers Webzone. It's always fun to interact with fans of the team, answer your questions and read what's on your mind. The tone after a win is much different than the tone after a loss. That's to be expected.
Why the 49ers traded RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
The 49ers were caught in speculation on several accords during trade deadline day, but ultimately made just one move, sending running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round selection. While many have expressed wariness over the 49ers' injury history at the position, as...
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Saquon Barkley, Jimmy Garoppolo rise the rankings
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
“I’m thankful for you”: Jeff Wilson Jr. shares parting words with 49ers fan base
Former San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. had some heartfelt parting words to share following Tuesday's trade to the Miami Dolphins. Four years ago, you welcomed me to the Bay Area with open arms and a lot of love. I was a long way from Texas where I grew up, but you made me feel at home from day one.
49ers sign DL Akeem Spence to the practice squad
The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have signed defensive lineman Akeem Spence to the practice squad. The team released Spence from the active roster on Tuesday. Spence has appeared in five games with the 49ers this season, playing 108 defensive snaps and two special teams snaps. He has recorded six tackles in those games.
