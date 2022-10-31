ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

NFL Rumors: Rams Made Massive Offer For Star Defender Before Deadline

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead couldn’t care less about the organization’s future draft capital, as shown in recent years with draft-heavy trades for Matthew Stafford and Von Miller along with supplemental deals for Sony Michel, Troy Hill and others. Another example of Snead’s willingness took place before the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
49erswebzone

16 observations from the 49ers win over the Rams

It's Halloween, and the San Francisco 49ers continued their haunting of the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The 49ers spooked the Rams enough that Sean McVay elected not to even try anymore, running the ball on third and long, even though there were still about five and a half minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. At this costume party, the 49ers went as superheroes, while the Rams went as their usual—clowns. And not the scary kind.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Dolphins-49ers trade

There has been a flurry of activity on Tuesday before the 2022 NFL trade deadline, with the Miami Dolphins being one of the biggest acquirers. Along with their addition of former Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb, Miami has also completed a trade with the San Francisco 49ers for running back Jeff Wilson, per reports.
49erswebzone

49ers work out several WRs and DBs, release WR Willie Snead IV

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have released wide receiver Willie Snead IV. The team will likely seek to re-sign him to the practice squad. On Saturday, San Francisco promoted Snead from the practice squad to the active roster. He was active on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, playing 21 snaps on offense and seven on special teams.
NBC Sports

Shanahan amused by Gould's funny ongoing feud with Ramsey

The on-field beef between 49ers kicker Robbie Gould and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was reignited in San Francisco’s 31-14 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium, much to the delight of Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers coach weighed in on the pair’s ongoing feud, which saw Ramsey shove Gould during...
49erswebzone

Christian McCaffrey proves to 49ers and Rams that he is a difference-maker

Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams for the third time this season. The first came on October 3 at Levi's Stadium. The second came 17 days later, on October 20, when the 49ers outbid their division rivals for running back Christian McCaffrey. The third came on Sunday when the 49ers used their new offensive weapon to dominate the Rams on their home turf (although, you couldn't tell that by the sea of red in the stands) 31-14.
49erswebzone

Why the 49ers traded RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

The 49ers were caught in speculation on several accords during trade deadline day, but ultimately made just one move, sending running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round selection. While many have expressed wariness over the 49ers' injury history at the position, as...
49erswebzone

49ers sign DL Akeem Spence to the practice squad

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have signed defensive lineman Akeem Spence to the practice squad. The team released Spence from the active roster on Tuesday. Spence has appeared in five games with the 49ers this season, playing 108 defensive snaps and two special teams snaps. He has recorded six tackles in those games.
