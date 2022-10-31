ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readfield, ME

penbaypilot.com

River Road reopens after two-vehicle collision

ST. GEORGE — Members of the State Police reconstruction team are helping Knox County Sheriff’s deputies to investigate why one vehicle crossed the center line on River Road, near Barter Point Road, resulting in a head-on collision this morning. St. George Fire and EMS, South Thomaston EMS, and...
SAINT GEORGE, ME
WPFO

School bus and car collide in Windham

WINDHAM (WGME) -- Police say a school bus and a car collided in Windham Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Route 302 near Albion Rd. There were children on board at the time of the crash. The students were picked up by another bus. There is no word yet on...
WINDHAM, ME
WMTW

Maine bicyclist hit, killed in crash on Halloween

A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car on Route 302 in Windham on Halloween. The Windham Police Department says 38-year-old Adam Willruth was pronounced dead at the scene. A portion of the road near the AllTown gas station on the Roosevelt Trail was closed earlier Monday because...
WINDHAM, ME
coast931.com

Deadly Bicycle Crash in Windham Under Investigation

A bicyclist was killed in a crash on Route 302 in Windham Monday night. Police say 38-year-old Adam Willruth of Windham was riding eastbound on 302 when he was struck by a vehicle that was also headed eastbound. Willruth died at the scene. Police said speed and alcohol do not...
WINDHAM, ME
NECN

Cyclist Killed in Maine Crash

A bicyclist is dead after a crash Monday in Windham, Maine. Police in Windham responded around 6:30 p.m. Monday to a crash near the Alltown convenience store and gas station on Route 302. The cyclist, identified as 38-year-old Adam Willruth of Windham, was pronounced dead at the scene. Willruth was...
WINDHAM, ME
wabi.tv

Bicyclist killed after crash on Route 302 in Windham

WINDHAM, Maine (WABI) - A bicyclist was killed in a crash on Route 302 in Windham. The Windham Police Department says 38-year-old Adam Willruth was pronounced dead at the scene. A portion of the road near the AllTown gas station on the Roosevelt Trail was closed earlier Monday because of...
WINDHAM, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bicyclist dead after being struck by car in Windham

WINDHAM, Maine — One man is dead after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle Monday evening along Route 302 in Windham. Police responded to a report of the crash at approximately 6:34 p.m. in the area of the AllTown gas station along Route 302 in Windham, according to a news release issued by the Windham Police Department.
WINDHAM, ME
wabi.tv

Winthrop man killed in rollover crash

WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - A man was killed Sunday night after a crash in Winthrop. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Memorial Drive. Police say the driver, 30-year-old Alexander Meader of Winthrop, veered off the road and rolled over several times. Officials say Meader, who was the only person...
WINTHROP, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Resident dies at York County Jail

ALFRED, Maine — A resident at the York County Jail died Tuesday night following what duputies say was a "medical emergency." York County Sheriff William King Jr. told NEWS CENTER Maine on Wednesday that Smith was found unresponsive in his cell but still had a pulse. Derek Michael Smith,...
YORK COUNTY, ME
coast931.com

Woman dead after crash in Readfield

Police say a woman is dead after she was involved in multiple crashes in Kennebec County on Sunday. Martha Shellman, 42, was found dead behind the wheel of her car after she crashed into a tree in Readfield near Route 135 and Scribner Hill Road, police said. Investigators believe she...
READFIELD, ME
WPFO

1 killed, 2 hospitalized following fire in Levant

LEVANT (WGME) -- One person was killed, and two others have been hospitalized following a fire at a home in Levant early Monday morning, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. According to the Bangor Daily News, five adults were living at the Avenue Road home that caught fire.
LEVANT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Crash closes road in Harpswell

HARPSWELL, Maine — A serious motor vehicle crash occurred in Harpswell on Monday morning. A news release from Cumberland County Regional Communications said Mountain Road is currently closed to traffic. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area, according to the release. This is a developing story and will...
HARPSWELL, ME
WGME

Window shot out in Scarborough; witnesses sought

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) – Police say a window was shot out of a home in Scarborough early Tuesday morning. Police say they responded to a home Broadturn Road around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a loud noise. The people living in the home told police a window had been...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One dead in Harpswell crash

HARPSWELL, Maine — A 21-year-old Harpswell man was killed Monday morning in a crash on Mountain Road. Mason Warren, 21, was heading towards Route 123 in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado when the truck went onto the dirt shoulder near Reach Road just before 7 a.m., Capt. Kerry Joyce with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
HARPSWELL, ME

