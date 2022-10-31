Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 1 Thomaston; road reopened between Walmart, Dexter Street
THOMASTON — A man has died after being hit by a car in Thomaston, Wednesday, Nov. 2. Reconstructionists from the Maine State Police have been called to Thomaston to assist Thomaston Police in investigating the incident, which occurred just prior to 6 p.m. on Route 1 in front of the Hampton Inn.
River Road reopens after two-vehicle collision
ST. GEORGE — Members of the State Police reconstruction team are helping Knox County Sheriff’s deputies to investigate why one vehicle crossed the center line on River Road, near Barter Point Road, resulting in a head-on collision this morning. St. George Fire and EMS, South Thomaston EMS, and...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Route 1 in Thomaston
THOMASTON (WGME) -- A Knox County dispatcher has confirmed that a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Route 1 in Thomaston Wednesday evening. CBS13 will provide more details as soon as they are available.
Bicyclist dead after being struck by car in Windham
WINDHAM, Maine — One man is dead after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle Monday evening along Route 302 in Windham. Police responded to a report of the crash at approximately 6:34 p.m. in the area of the AllTown gas station along Route 302 in Windham, according to a news release issued by the Windham Police Department.
Winthrop man killed in rollover crash
WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - A man was killed Sunday night after a crash in Winthrop. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Memorial Drive. Police say the driver, 30-year-old Alexander Meader of Winthrop, veered off the road and rolled over several times. Officials say Meader, who was the only person...
Resident dies at York County Jail
ALFRED, Maine — A resident at the York County Jail died Tuesday night following what duputies say was a "medical emergency." York County Sheriff William King Jr. told NEWS CENTER Maine on Wednesday that Smith was found unresponsive in his cell but still had a pulse. Derek Michael Smith,...
Woman dead after crash in Readfield
Police say a woman is dead after she was involved in multiple crashes in Kennebec County on Sunday. Martha Shellman, 42, was found dead behind the wheel of her car after she crashed into a tree in Readfield near Route 135 and Scribner Hill Road, police said. Investigators believe she...
Penobscot Grand Jury indicts man accused of crashing truck into a house
BANGOR- A man accused of crashing his truck into a house in Old Town and leaving the scene has been indicted by the Penobscot County Grand Jury…. According to police, Roger Eldridge, 57, of Greenbush crashed his pickup into an Old Town police speed radar trailer and then a house before running into the woods in August.
Truck crosses into opposite lane, hits three cars in Casco; Multiple people injured
CASCO, Maine — Multiple people were injured after a truck struck three other cars in the Watkins Flats area of Casco on Oct. 31. Officials said 69-year-old Craig Aderman was heading east on Roosevelt Trail when he crossed the center line in his Ford F150, hitting three other vehicles.
1 killed, 2 hospitalized following fire in Levant
LEVANT (WGME) -- One person was killed, and two others have been hospitalized following a fire at a home in Levant early Monday morning, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. According to the Bangor Daily News, five adults were living at the Avenue Road home that caught fire.
Crash closes road in Harpswell
HARPSWELL, Maine — A serious motor vehicle crash occurred in Harpswell on Monday morning. A news release from Cumberland County Regional Communications said Mountain Road is currently closed to traffic. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area, according to the release. This is a developing story and will...
Window shot out in Scarborough; witnesses sought
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) – Police say a window was shot out of a home in Scarborough early Tuesday morning. Police say they responded to a home Broadturn Road around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a loud noise. The people living in the home told police a window had been...
One dead in Harpswell crash
HARPSWELL, Maine — A 21-year-old Harpswell man was killed Monday morning in a crash on Mountain Road. Mason Warren, 21, was heading towards Route 123 in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado when the truck went onto the dirt shoulder near Reach Road just before 7 a.m., Capt. Kerry Joyce with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Three arrests, accidents and summonses
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 210 calls for service for the period of Oct. 25 to Nov. 1. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,174 calls for service. Kathleen A. Simmons, 53, of Waldoboro was issued a summons Oct. 25 for Driving to Endanger, on Route 1, Newcastle, by Deputy Kasey Doyle.
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Levant fire early Monday morning
LEVANT, Maine — Firefighters responded to a deadly fire at 503 Avenue Road in Levant around 3:15 a.m. Monday. A spokesperson with the Maine State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire killed one adult and hospitalized two others. Officials have yet to release any information about the victim and survivors.
