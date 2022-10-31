Read full article on original website
Vehicle break-in suspect caught in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- An 18-year-old Moorhead man is facing multiple charges following his arrest in Fargo early Monday morning following several vehicle break-ins. On the scene of the first break-in near the 50 block of Prairiewood Drive South, Fargo officers responded to a second nearby location for multiple calls of suspicious activity.
Only a handful of people clear their open arrest warrants in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Six fewer arrest warrants sit on the desk of West Fargo officials tonight after the city’s first ‘second chance’ event put on in an effort to clear the hundreds of low-level crime warrants. While West Fargo officials would have liked...
Bomb Squad Responds To Cass County Jail For Suspicious Device
A man is facing a charge in Cass County after a suspicious device was found in his backpack while he was being booked into the Cass County jail on a separate charge. The Red River Bomb Valley Bomb Squad responded to the jail yesterday after a Fargo Police K9 alerted officers about the device while 66-year-old Leonard Budrea was being booked.
Fargo Police, Cass County Sheriff, NDHP give report on joint patrol in Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department, North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff's Office are sharing the results of a partnered patrol that took place over the weekend in Downtown Fargo. On Saturday, October 29th from approximately 10 p.m. until early morning on Sunday, October 30th, a group...
Fargo Police arrest 3 in connection with alleged murder
Fargo Police have arrested three men in connection with the alleged murder of 32-year-old Phillip Bergquist, who was found dead on Sunday. Thirty-eight-year-old George Ortiz of Fargo is charged with intentional murder.. Twenty-nine-year-old Joseph Poitra (no permanent address) is charged with accomplice to murder…. And 25-year-old David Reyneros of Fargo...
Former Becker Co. Sheriff’s deputy running to replace the man who fired him
BECKER CO., Minn. (FOX 9) – Less than a year after being terminated by Becker County Sheriff Todd D. Glander, former deputy Chad Peterson is running to replace him. Whether he wins or not, Peterson’s story and the unorthodox path he took to running for office speak to the challenges and tensions in law enforcement today around accountability, mental health, community relations and officer well-being.
Meeting scheduled to discuss traffic stop of retired Casselton fire truck
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it is aware of concerns Casselton residents have expressed over Monday night’s traffic stop interaction involving a retired fire truck. Sheriff Jesse Jahner has a meeting scheduled with the owner of the retired fire truck on...
Fargo officers halt forceful vehicle break-ins
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Officers of the Fargo Police Department were able to apprehend a Moorhead man after he attempted forceful entry of a vehicle on Sunday evening. According to a post made by the Fargo Police Department, on the evening of Sunday, October 30, officers responded to a call of suspicious activity being reported […]
GF domestic violence victim dies
A Grand Forks woman who was the victim of what police call a domestic violence incident has died. According to Grand Forks Police 53-year old Jennifer Harrison was shot by her 21-year old son back on October 26th. Officers responded to the home on the 300 block of Wren Drive on a report of shots fired. When they arrived on scene they found Tyler Harrison dead in the driveway.
Body found near Red River in Fargo identified, autopsy pending
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are identifying a body found in the Red River Sunday. The Department tells WDAY Radio that the body of 32-year-old Phillip Dewey Bergquist was found in the river late Sunday morning north of Main Avenue. Bergquist had no permanent address, and an autopsy is pending.
Driver hospitalized after high speed chase in Clay County
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – A man is in the hospital after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Clay County north of Moorhead Monday morning. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said, just after 11 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop the 30-year-old Henning, Minn. man on 90th Avenue North where he was seen crossing the centerline and not wearing a seatbelt.
Mother Shot By Son In Grand Forks Last Week, Dies of Her Injuries
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A mother who was shot by her own son last week in Grand Forks has died. Police say 53-year-old Jennifer Harrison died of her injuries at Altru. They say it appears her son, 21-year-old Tyler Harrison, shot his mother numerous times on Wednesday morning before shooting himself in the head in the driveway.
Grand Forks man fatally shoots mother, takes own life
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A Grand Forks woman shot by her adult son before he took his own life has died of her injuries, according to police. Authorities say 53-year-old Jennifer Harrison died at Altru Hospital days after she was found in her home with multiple gunshot wounds to her torso and head. According […]
Cass Co. still investigating explosive device found on new arrestee
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -We’re getting a first look at what led the Red River Bomb Squad to be called in and the Cass County Jail to be locked down for nearly two hours Sunday. Authorities say 66-year-old Leonard Budreau Jr. was brought to the jail around 3...
Thousands vote early in Cass and Clay Counties
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Many people have cast their ballots in North Dakota and Minnesota for early voting. Cass County officials say just under 5,000 people have voted across its five locations since Monday. Clay County officials say 3,400 ballots have been cast since early voting began in September.
Burn pile not put out fully causes multiple fires
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A burn pile that rekindled is to blame for buildings being destroyed in East Grand Forks. Crews in Polk County, Minnesota responded to two different fires Tuesday afternoon, less than an hour apart. The first call came in just after 3:00 p.m. The...
EAST GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO TWO FIRES IN RURAL EAST GRAND FORKS
On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 3:06 p.m., the East Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a grass fire that was nearing some buildings at 14469 410th Ave SW, rural East Grand Forks. Fire crews arrived on the scene to find a bus and three cars on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished, and an extensive overhaul had to be completed as the fire did get into the woods on the property. No injuries were reported. The cause of this fire is still under investigation.
Grass fire kills man in northwestern Minnesota
In northwest Minnesota, a man perished in what the authorities characterized as an out-of-control grass fire. The guy who perished in the fire, which broke out at 3 p.m. on Sunday at a residence between Minnesota 9 and 130th Street about 30 miles southeast of Moorhead, has not yet been named by law enforcement authorities.
Valley City Fire Truck Gets A Traditional Push
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City purchased a used fire truck last month to replace an aging one for their volunteer Fire Department. Fire Chief Scott Magnuson said with the purchase of this used truck saved the city more than $600-thousand dollars. Magnuson talked about an age-old tradition...
GF crash still under investigation
Grand Forks police continue to investigate a Sunday rollover crash on 32nd Avenue South. An 18-year old Grand Forks resident crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic before striking the berm and a tree. The driver was identified as Adam Washnevski. He was transported to Altru Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No citations were issued at last report.
