Maricopa County, AZ

AZFamily

Valley woman saying thanks to Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley woman is giving back and saying thanks to Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies. MCSO shared this photo on social media when District Three’s Captain went to Chipotle with his staff after a meeting. Sherry Herman, a local woman also grabbing lunch, insisted that she pay for all of their meals. The photo caption reads:
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Scottsdale Road shut down, hundreds evacuated due to gas leak

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale, Phoenix, and Tempe Fire Departments worked with Southwest Gas to investigate a major gas leak near Scottsdale and Thomas roads. Officials shut down a portion of Scottsdale Road and evacuated 200 apartments in the area. Around noon, officials said all residents returned to their apartment...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Shooting turns deadly at a Mesa pizza restaurant, police say

MESA, Ariz. - A shooting at Desert Peaks Pizza & Grille in Mesa turned deadly, police said on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 2. The shooting happened inside the restaurant near McKellips and Recker roads around 5 p.m. After an unspecified altercation involving a shooting, the suspect was killed and another person was taken to the hospital.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead, 2 others hurt after shooting inside Mesa pizza restaurant

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say one man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting inside a Mesa pizza restaurant on Wednesday evening. Another man inside the restaurant was also injured by shrapnel. Just before 5 p.m., officers received several 911 calls about shots fired from inside the Desert Peaks Pizza & Grille near Recker and McKellips roads.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

One dead, two injured after ‘chaotic’ shooting at east Mesa apartment complex

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead, and two other people are hurt after police say a shooting broke out at an apartment complex in east Mesa. Police say the shooting happened late Tuesday night, around 11:30 p.m., near Main Street and Power Road. Details exactly on what led up to the shooting are extremely limited. Still, police described the initial scene as “chaotic,” as officers dealt with multiple people wounded and several 911 calls to the apartment. Video from the scene showed extensive use of crime scene tape, blocking off an entrance to the complex and patrol vehicles securing traffic in the area.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

2 people injured after shooting inside Mesa pizza restaurant

Former President Barack Obama spoke at a rally at a Phoenix high school on Wednesday evening, pushing voters to turn their ballots in.
MESA, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 6 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed

Each month, we say goodbye to restaurants throughout the Valley. Some close after just a few months, and others shut their doors for the last time after decades of serving the community. This fall, one restaurant has closed due to a fire, another shut down in order to make room...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Chandler woman celebrates her 101 birthday with tequila and Guinness beer

Critics calling new pedestrian bridge leading to stadium in Tempe a "freebie" for Los Angeles Angels. Greg LeRoy says the sports world is cluttered with benefits paid for by states, counties and cities, but City of Tempe officials don't see it that way.
CHANDLER, AZ
kyma.com

Man arrested after crash killed 3 Phoenix college students

PHOENIX (AP) — A man suspected of driving impaired has been arrested for allegedly causing a wrong-way freeway crash in Phoenix that killed three Grand Canyon University students, authorities said Monday. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said 25-year-old Vincent Ian Acosta has been booked into jail on suspicion...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of posing as utility worker in string of burglaries at Phoenix homes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A New Jersey man is accused of pretending to be a utility worker before going inside Phoenix residents’ homes and stealing their personal items. Police say 29-year-old Anthony Miguel was arrested for the string of burglaries on Sunday afternoon. Arizona’s Family previously reported a story about a thief, who investigators later identified as Miguel, who was posing as a utility worker checking for water contamination. Yoshiko Buckmaster was among those who had sentimental items reportedly stolen by Miguel. The widow says Miguel was wearing a badge, posing as an employee with Arizona Water Services before he snuck into her bedroom and stole jewelry given to her by her late husband. Family members confirmed with Arizona’s Family on Tuesday that Miguel was the one that went into Buckmaster’s home.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Tempe grandmother suggests 3D artwork as a way to prevent wrong-way crashes

Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago. 3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff. Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Trick-or-Treating in Scottsdale's Grayhawk neighborhood

Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago. 3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff. Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Pedestrian killed after being hit by train in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — A woman has died after being hit by a train in Surprise Wednesday afternoon. According to the Surprise Police Department, an adult female pedestrian was in an area along Grand Avenue, just northwest of Deer Valley Road when she was struck by a train and died.
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dies after being hit by train in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after being hit by a train late Wednesday morning in Surprise. It happened around 11:30 a.m. near 173rd Avenue and Norwich Drive, just to the north of Grand Avenue, involving a BNSF train. While Surprise police have confirmed a pedestrian was killed, other information about the incident or the woman was not immediately available.
SURPRISE, AZ

