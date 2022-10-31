Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Valley woman saying thanks to Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley woman is giving back and saying thanks to Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies. MCSO shared this photo on social media when District Three’s Captain went to Chipotle with his staff after a meeting. Sherry Herman, a local woman also grabbing lunch, insisted that she pay for all of their meals. The photo caption reads:
ABC 15 News
Scottsdale Road shut down, hundreds evacuated due to gas leak
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale, Phoenix, and Tempe Fire Departments worked with Southwest Gas to investigate a major gas leak near Scottsdale and Thomas roads. Officials shut down a portion of Scottsdale Road and evacuated 200 apartments in the area. Around noon, officials said all residents returned to their apartment...
fox10phoenix.com
AZFamily
Man dead, 2 others hurt after shooting inside Mesa pizza restaurant
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say one man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting inside a Mesa pizza restaurant on Wednesday evening. Another man inside the restaurant was also injured by shrapnel. Just before 5 p.m., officers received several 911 calls about shots fired from inside the Desert Peaks Pizza & Grille near Recker and McKellips roads.
AZFamily
Alleged fake utility worker arrested for string of burglaries at Phoenix homes
Just a week until election day, Kari Lake, the GOP candidate for running to become the next AZ Governor, lays out her plan for Arizona if she wins the election. Mesa officials recommended that there be limits on the number of drive-thru's, including no more than two drive-thru's can be located next to one another.
AZFamily
One dead, two injured after ‘chaotic’ shooting at east Mesa apartment complex
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead, and two other people are hurt after police say a shooting broke out at an apartment complex in east Mesa. Police say the shooting happened late Tuesday night, around 11:30 p.m., near Main Street and Power Road. Details exactly on what led up to the shooting are extremely limited. Still, police described the initial scene as “chaotic,” as officers dealt with multiple people wounded and several 911 calls to the apartment. Video from the scene showed extensive use of crime scene tape, blocking off an entrance to the complex and patrol vehicles securing traffic in the area.
AZFamily
Former President Barack Obama spoke at a rally at a Phoenix high school on Wednesday evening, pushing voters to turn their ballots in. Critics calling new pedestrian bridge leading to stadium in Tempe a "freebie" for Los Angeles Angels.
'We could've been burnt alive': Fire in Phoenix's 'The Zone' displaces people
PHOENIX — A fire Monday night at Phoenix's largest homeless encampment, known as "The Zone," has left some people displaced and uncertain of where to go. The fire, isolated to one block near Ninth Avenue and Jefferson Street, still destroyed everything for at least two makeshift homes. From clothes...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix man not seen or heard from in a while found dead inside a home, police say
PHOENIX - A man who hadn't been seen or heard from in a while was found dead inside a home in Phoenix, and police need the public's help to learn what led up to his death. The unidentified man was found on Nov. 1 just before 2:30 p.m. during a welfare check of a home near Indian School Road and 27th Avenue.
12news.com
Road rage situation in north Phoenix leaves 8-year-old girl dead
Two men and a young girl were sent to different hospitals in the area after the shooting, Phoenix police say. The girl passed away on Tuesday.
Phoenix New Times
These 6 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed
Each month, we say goodbye to restaurants throughout the Valley. Some close after just a few months, and others shut their doors for the last time after decades of serving the community. This fall, one restaurant has closed due to a fire, another shut down in order to make room...
AZFamily
Chandler woman celebrates her 101 birthday with tequila and Guinness beer
Critics calling new pedestrian bridge leading to stadium in Tempe a "freebie" for Los Angeles Angels. Greg LeRoy says the sports world is cluttered with benefits paid for by states, counties and cities, but City of Tempe officials don't see it that way.
kyma.com
Man arrested after crash killed 3 Phoenix college students
PHOENIX (AP) — A man suspected of driving impaired has been arrested for allegedly causing a wrong-way freeway crash in Phoenix that killed three Grand Canyon University students, authorities said Monday. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said 25-year-old Vincent Ian Acosta has been booked into jail on suspicion...
AZFamily
Man accused of posing as utility worker in string of burglaries at Phoenix homes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A New Jersey man is accused of pretending to be a utility worker before going inside Phoenix residents’ homes and stealing their personal items. Police say 29-year-old Anthony Miguel was arrested for the string of burglaries on Sunday afternoon. Arizona’s Family previously reported a story about a thief, who investigators later identified as Miguel, who was posing as a utility worker checking for water contamination. Yoshiko Buckmaster was among those who had sentimental items reportedly stolen by Miguel. The widow says Miguel was wearing a badge, posing as an employee with Arizona Water Services before he snuck into her bedroom and stole jewelry given to her by her late husband. Family members confirmed with Arizona’s Family on Tuesday that Miguel was the one that went into Buckmaster’s home.
AZFamily
Tempe grandmother suggests 3D artwork as a way to prevent wrong-way crashes
Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago. 3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff. Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff.
AZFamily
Trick-or-Treating in Scottsdale's Grayhawk neighborhood
Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago. 3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff. Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff.
ABC 15 News
AZFamily
Woman dies after being hit by train in Surprise
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after being hit by a train late Wednesday morning in Surprise. It happened around 11:30 a.m. near 173rd Avenue and Norwich Drive, just to the north of Grand Avenue, involving a BNSF train. While Surprise police have confirmed a pedestrian was killed, other information about the incident or the woman was not immediately available.
I-TEAM: Valley contractor with history of complaints sued after family says he destroyed their home
PHOENIX — Jason McClure walks through the construction inside his north Phoenix home as his wife, Challyn, holds their small baby. As he navigates around the exposed beams and torn-up floors and bathrooms, he recalls how the renovation was supposed to be finished by the holidays. “Our goal was...
