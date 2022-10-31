Read full article on original website
Adam Schefter: Odell Beckham Jr. to 49ers scenario ‘an intriguing match’
The San Francisco 49ers made a big splash ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers on October 20. McCaffrey is making an immediate impact and accounted for nearly half of the 49ers' total yards in Sunday's 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL Rumors: Rams Made Massive Offer For Star Defender Before Deadline
Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead couldn’t care less about the organization’s future draft capital, as shown in recent years with draft-heavy trades for Matthew Stafford and Von Miller along with supplemental deals for Sony Michel, Troy Hill and others. Another example of Snead’s willingness took place before the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
Mark Davis Announces Decision On Coach Josh McDaniels
In case anyone thought that Josh McDaniels' job was on the line, well think again. Even though the Raiders are off to a 2-5 start, owner Mark Davis said on Monday afternoon that McDaniels will be their head coach for a long time. “Josh McDaniels is our head coach and...
Irvin: Why Christian McCaffrey helps Jimmy Garoppolo, Deebo Samuel
Hall of Famer Michael Irvin joined 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” Monday to share why he thinks Christian McCaffrey will help Jimmy Garoppolo and Deebo Samuel.
NFL world reacts to Dolphins-49ers trade
There has been a flurry of activity on Tuesday before the 2022 NFL trade deadline, with the Miami Dolphins being one of the biggest acquirers. Along with their addition of former Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb, Miami has also completed a trade with the San Francisco 49ers for running back Jeff Wilson, per reports.
Christian McCaffrey proves to 49ers and Rams that he is a difference-maker
Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams for the third time this season. The first came on October 3 at Levi's Stadium. The second came 17 days later, on October 20, when the 49ers outbid their division rivals for running back Christian McCaffrey. The third came on Sunday when the 49ers used their new offensive weapon to dominate the Rams on their home turf (although, you couldn't tell that by the sea of red in the stands) 31-14.
NFL world reacts to Rams-Panthers trade offer
The NFL trade deadline is approaching rapidly. Big moves featuring notable players have already been made as teams look to load up for a playoff run. Tuesday we learned that there was one player that was almost dealt away for a big package but his team declined the offer. Carolina...
49ers work out several WRs and DBs, release WR Willie Snead IV
The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have released wide receiver Willie Snead IV. The team will likely seek to re-sign him to the practice squad. On Saturday, San Francisco promoted Snead from the practice squad to the active roster. He was active on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, playing 21 snaps on offense and seven on special teams.
49ers RB Christian McCaffrey named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
The NFL has named San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. McCaffrey registered eight receptions, 149 scrimmage yards (94 rushing, 55 receiving), and three total touchdowns (one passing, one rushing, one receiving) in the 49ers' 31-14 win at the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8. He became the fourth player with a touchdown pass, rushing touchdown, and touchdown reception in a single game since 1970.
Blockbuster Roquan Smith Trade Details Have Emerged
In a shocking trade announced Monday afternoon, the Chicago Bears sent star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. After an initial wave of reports simply noted that Smith had been dealt, ESPN's Adam Schefter took to twitter and announced the official compensation information ...
No Huddle Podcast: 49ers Still Own the Rams
(Episode 184) - Al Sacco, Zain Naqvi and Brian Renick look at San Fransisco's dominant win over the Rams, the confidence this win brought to the team, where the 49ers are on the NFC hierarchy and more!. The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available...
49ers suffer no injuries vs. Rams, expect reinforcements after the bye
"No injuries to report," San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said after his team's 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. "It's awkward, but I don't have any. It's awesome." "Awkward" might not be the best word to describe the sensation. "A relief" might have been better.
Why the 49ers didn’t trade for Commanders DT Daron Payne
The San Francisco 49ers were active during the trade deadline, moving backup running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick after acquiring star halfback Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for several midround selections over the next two seasons. However, they were...
Will the 49ers sign Odell Beckham, Jr.? Where will Jason Verrett play? And other mailbag questions answered
Every week during the season, we do a 49ers mailbag here at 49ers Webzone. It's always fun to interact with fans of the team, answer your questions and read what's on your mind. The tone after a win is much different than the tone after a loss. That's to be expected.
“I’m thankful for you”: Jeff Wilson Jr. shares parting words with 49ers fan base
Former San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. had some heartfelt parting words to share following Tuesday's trade to the Miami Dolphins. Four years ago, you welcomed me to the Bay Area with open arms and a lot of love. I was a long way from Texas where I grew up, but you made me feel at home from day one.
49ers sign DL Akeem Spence to the practice squad
The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have signed defensive lineman Akeem Spence to the practice squad. The team released Spence from the active roster on Tuesday. Spence has appeared in five games with the 49ers this season, playing 108 defensive snaps and two special teams snaps. He has recorded six tackles in those games.
Shanahan admits CMC's TD pass vs. Rams nearly didn't happen
One of the marquee plays in the 49ers’ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium was the touchdown pass from Christian McCaffrey to Brandon Aiyuk. Down 7-0 to the Rams, McCaffrey received the pass from Jimmy Garoppolo behind the line of scrimmage, and rather than run, the former Carolina Panthers running back opted to throw, where he found an open Aiyuk for the touchdown.
Empty Bucket: Raiders’ Fortunes Take Downward Turn
The Las Vegas Raiders continued the nightmare season with an embarrassing 24-0 defeat in New Orleans. Yesterday was Halloween, the Las Vegas Raiders kept with the spirit of the holiday and brought out one of their spookiest performances in recent history. The New Orleans Saints shut them out, 24-0. Stopped...
