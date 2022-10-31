Read full article on original website
West Hollywood's Halloween Carnaval canceled for 3rd year, but other celebrations still expected
West Hollywood's famed Halloween Carnaval will not be happening for the third consecutive year but officials are promoting the city as "the place to be for Halloween."
Person Struck, Killed on I-10 Freeway in Downtown Los Angeles
Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: An unknown person was struck and killed by a vehicle on the I-10 Freeway westbound at the Hoover Street over crossing… Read more "Person Struck, Killed on I-10 Freeway in Downtown Los Angeles"
foxla.com
Man visiting LA County gunned down while at party; reward offered for information
LOS ANGELES - It's been over a year since Donte Lee Johnson was shot and killed. Law enforcement officials are still searching for his killer and on Wednesday detectives announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Johnson, 32, was killed on March...
KTLA.com
Car crashes into parking garage in Pasadena
Two people had to be extricated from a car Tuesday after their vehicle crashed through a barrier arm at the entrance to a parking garage. The incident occurred at around 2:45 p.m. at 39 Congress St. in Pasadena. Photos showed the vehicle flipped and came to a stop on the...
Fontana Herald News
Five people are arrested after Fontana deputy conducts patrol at park on Halloween
One suspect was arrested on gun charges and four other people were arrested on various charges at a park in Bloomington on Halloween night, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 31 at about 11:21 p.m., Deputy Nunez from the Fontana Sheriff's Station was conducting proactive...
Water Main Break Floods a Few Streets in East Los Angeles
East Los Angeles, CA: A water main broke flooding a few streets in the neighborhood of East Los Angeles early Wednesday morning, Nov. 2. The Los Angeles… Read more "Water Main Break Floods a Few Streets in East Los Angeles"
Beloved Brentwood Restaurant Closes Due to Rent Hike
After 25 years hosting such regulars as Harrison Ford, Rob Reiner, Ted Danson, Diane Keaton and Frank Gehry, the much-loved Italian eatery Vincenti Ristorante shuttered Oct. 15. Opened in 1997 by Maureen Vincenti (whose late husband owned the famed Rex Il Ristorante, featured in Pretty Woman) and chef Nicola Mastronardi, its Brentwood building was purchased by L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso’s group years ago. They continued to thrive until the lease ran out and new terms were presented. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere Matty Matheson, the Only Real Chef on 'The Bear,' Eats in TorontoThe Greatest (and Worst) Power Lunches in...
2 people Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)
The Los Angeles Fire Department reported a fiery multi-vehicle accident on Tuesday night. The accident occurred in the 23100 block of West Mulholland Drive, near Valmar Road, at around 9 p.m.
Thrillist
The Best Happy Hour in Your LA Neighborhood
For a minute there, it looked like we may have seen the end of Happy Hour. With fewer people working 9-5 jobs in person, and with the rising costs of ingredients and corresponding lower profit margins for bars and restaurants, giving discounts focused on an after-work crowd seemed like a losing proposition. But then, little by little, they started coming back—both workers to offices and happy hours to bars.
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach crime continues to surge
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach police officers responded to two separate stabbings last night. Officers were called out to14th st and Loma where they found a man stabbed with multiple wounds to his upper body. They then responded to the 1100 block of Redondo Ave and found a...
Antelope Valley Press
Man shot, killed at Marie Kerr Park
PALMDALE — A 19-year-old man was killed in an early-morning drive-by shooting, Tuesday, at Marie Kerr Park in Palmdale, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. Deputies responded to the park for reports of gunshots and an assault with a deadly weapon at about 12:46 a.m. Once there,...
foxla.com
You're invited: In-N-Out is hosting a big festival in Pomona to celebrate its 75th anniversary
POMONA, Calif. - Get ready for the "shindig" of the decade. Century? All-time, probably. You are cordially invited to In-N-Out's big 75th Anniversary Festival. Although it's more than a year out, mark your calendar - it's happening Oct. 22, 2023 at the Pomona Raceway. In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder announced the...
‘Brazen’: Video shows group of thieves steal catalytic converter in Mid-Wilshire area
Surveillance video captured a group of thieves stealing a car’s catalytic converter in the Mid-Wilshire area early Wednesday. The incident occurred around 2:40 a.m. and several men in three white vehicles were involved, the video shows. First, one vehicle pulls up and a passenger gets out, but soon, at least five other men can be […]
Santa Monica Mirror
Shooting Suspect Arrested After Wandering Into Santa Monica Halloween Party
Two arrested in Saturday night incident following attempted robbery at Santa Monica 7-Eleven. A shooting occurred over the weekend at a Santa Monica 7-Eleven. The incident – which did not result in any injuries – was initiated when two men attempted to steal a case of beer from the store and concluded after one of the suspects wandered into a nearby Halloween party, leading to his arrest.
pasadenanow.com
Two Pasadena Murder Trials Move Forward in Local Courthouse Today
Two men accused of murder are scheduled to get another day in court Tuesday at the Pasadena Courthouse of the Los Angeles Superior Court. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Enrique Real, who is charged with fatally stabbing a man in a CVS parking lot in the 100 block of East Orange Grove Boulevard, near Fair Oaks Avenue, at 8:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, according to the Pasadena Police Department. Christopher Flores of Altadena was found on the ground bleeding profusely and later died at a hospital, police said.
KTLA.com
Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience opens this Friday
Megan Telles was live in Los Angeles with a preview of the new Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience. The experience officially opens Friday, Nov. 4 but tickets are now available for purchase at beyondkingtut.com. Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 2, 2022.
Officials seek to ID woman with distinctive tattoos hospitalized in Montebello
Officials are looking to identify a woman with distinctive tattoos currently hospitalized at Beverly Hospital in Montebello. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, has multiple tattoos on her body, including the word “beautiful hustler” in old English writing on her forearm, large wings on her back, the name “Christopher’s” slightly above her buttocks and […]
Street takeover on busy intersection fueling concerns in Beverly Grove
Only deep skid marks are left behind from that daring street takeover that clogged the busy Beverly Grove intersection early Saturday morning. "It was kind of scary," said resident Bejamim Hugeggi. "Thought we were going to have another night of rage."Hugeggi was on his way home after a night out and almost got caught up in the chaos as tires created huge plumes of smoke and cars got dangerously close to onlookers."It just didn't look normal at 1 a.m. at night," he said. "I wasn't happy that they were racing and doing donuts but I was at least happy they are...
Rancho Cucamonga teen fatally shot at party
A teenage boy was fatally shot at a party in Bloomington early Tuesday, his father told KTLA. Robert “Robbie” Plyley, 15, was a sophomore at Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga, school officials confirmed. He was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Geronimo Avenue, according to the San Bernardino […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Chatsworth crash
CHATSWORTH, Calif. – A 24-year-old man who was killed when his pickup struck a utility pole and split in two in Chatsworth was identified Wednesday. The crash was reported just after 2 a.m. Tuesday and upon their arrival at North Topanga Canyon Boulevard near Lassen Street, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department found the crash scene with the victim inside the truck, Fox 11 reported.
