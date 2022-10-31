ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

KTLA.com

Car crashes into parking garage in Pasadena

Two people had to be extricated from a car Tuesday after their vehicle crashed through a barrier arm at the entrance to a parking garage. The incident occurred at around 2:45 p.m. at 39 Congress St. in Pasadena. Photos showed the vehicle flipped and came to a stop on the...
PASADENA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Beloved Brentwood Restaurant Closes Due to Rent Hike

After 25 years hosting such regulars as Harrison Ford, Rob Reiner, Ted Danson, Diane Keaton and Frank Gehry, the much-loved Italian eatery Vincenti Ristorante shuttered Oct. 15. Opened in 1997 by Maureen Vincenti (whose late husband owned the famed Rex Il Ristorante, featured in Pretty Woman) and chef Nicola Mastronardi, its Brentwood building was purchased by L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso’s group years ago. They continued to thrive until the lease ran out and new terms were presented. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere Matty Matheson, the Only Real Chef on 'The Bear,' Eats in TorontoThe Greatest (and Worst) Power Lunches in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Thrillist

The Best Happy Hour in Your LA Neighborhood

For a minute there, it looked like we may have seen the end of Happy Hour. With fewer people working 9-5 jobs in person, and with the rising costs of ingredients and corresponding lower profit margins for bars and restaurants, giving discounts focused on an after-work crowd seemed like a losing proposition. But then, little by little, they started coming back—both workers to offices and happy hours to bars.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Long Beach crime continues to surge

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach police officers responded to two separate stabbings last night. Officers were called out to14th st and Loma where they found a man stabbed with multiple wounds to his upper body. They then responded to the 1100 block of Redondo Ave and found a...
LONG BEACH, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Man shot, killed at Marie Kerr Park

PALMDALE — A 19-year-old man was killed in an early-morning drive-by shooting, Tuesday, at Marie Kerr Park in Palmdale, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. Deputies responded to the park for reports of gunshots and an assault with a deadly weapon at about 12:46 a.m. Once there,...
PALMDALE, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Shooting Suspect Arrested After Wandering Into Santa Monica Halloween Party

Two arrested in Saturday night incident following attempted robbery at Santa Monica 7-Eleven. A shooting occurred over the weekend at a Santa Monica 7-Eleven. The incident – which did not result in any injuries – was initiated when two men attempted to steal a case of beer from the store and concluded after one of the suspects wandered into a nearby Halloween party, leading to his arrest.
SANTA MONICA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Two Pasadena Murder Trials Move Forward in Local Courthouse Today

Two men accused of murder are scheduled to get another day in court Tuesday at the Pasadena Courthouse of the Los Angeles Superior Court. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Enrique Real, who is charged with fatally stabbing a man in a CVS parking lot in the 100 block of East Orange Grove Boulevard, near Fair Oaks Avenue, at 8:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, according to the Pasadena Police Department. Christopher Flores of Altadena was found on the ground bleeding profusely and later died at a hospital, police said.
PASADENA, CA
KTLA.com

Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience opens this Friday

Megan Telles was live in Los Angeles with a preview of the new Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience. The experience officially opens Friday, Nov. 4 but tickets are now available for purchase at beyondkingtut.com. Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 2, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Officials seek to ID woman with distinctive tattoos hospitalized in Montebello

Officials are looking to identify a woman with distinctive tattoos currently hospitalized at Beverly Hospital in Montebello. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, has multiple tattoos on her body, including the word “beautiful hustler” in old English writing on her forearm, large wings on her back, the name “Christopher’s” slightly above her buttocks and […]
MONTEBELLO, CA
CBS LA

Street takeover on busy intersection fueling concerns in Beverly Grove

Only deep skid marks are left behind from that daring street takeover that clogged the busy Beverly Grove intersection early Saturday morning. "It was kind of scary," said resident Bejamim Hugeggi. "Thought we were going to have another night of rage."Hugeggi was on his way home after a night out and almost got caught up in the chaos as tires created huge plumes of smoke and cars got dangerously close to onlookers."It just didn't look normal at 1 a.m. at night," he said. "I wasn't happy that they were racing and doing donuts but I was at least happy they are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Rancho Cucamonga teen fatally shot at party

A teenage boy was fatally shot at a party in Bloomington early Tuesday, his father told KTLA. Robert “Robbie” Plyley, 15, was a sophomore at Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga, school officials confirmed. He was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Geronimo Avenue, according to the San Bernardino […]
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in Chatsworth crash

CHATSWORTH, Calif. – A 24-year-old man who was killed when his pickup struck a utility pole and split in two in Chatsworth was identified Wednesday. The crash was reported just after 2 a.m. Tuesday and upon their arrival at North Topanga Canyon Boulevard near Lassen Street, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department found the crash scene with the victim inside the truck, Fox 11 reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA

