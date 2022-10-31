Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities identify suspected gunmen in fatal shooting at Covina Halloween party
Authorities have identified two suspects in a Covina Halloween party shooting that left two people dead and two others wounded early Sunday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday identified the two suspected shooters as Joel Daniel Garcia and Brian Thomas Ramos, both 19. Garcia is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID teen fatally shot in Hawaiian Gardens
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified a young man who was fatally shot in Hawaiian Gardens. The shooting was reported about 7:40 p.m. Monday in the 21900 block of Arline Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Seth Laning, 18, of Cypress, died at the...
Antelope Valley Press
Man shot, killed at Marie Kerr Park
PALMDALE — A 19-year-old man was killed in an early-morning drive-by shooting, Tuesday, at Marie Kerr Park in Palmdale, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. Deputies responded to the park for reports of gunshots and an assault with a deadly weapon at about 12:46 a.m. Once there,...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed on Metro train tracks
LOS ANGELES – A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot on the Metro A (Blue) Line tracks in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area between South Los Angeles and South Gate was identified Wednesday. The Los Angeles County identified Osvaldo Cruz Gonzalez as the shooting victim. The shooting was reported just...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Chatsworth crash
CHATSWORTH, Calif. – A 24-year-old man who was killed when his pickup struck a utility pole and split in two in Chatsworth was identified Wednesday. The crash was reported just after 2 a.m. Tuesday and upon their arrival at North Topanga Canyon Boulevard near Lassen Street, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department found the crash scene with the victim inside the truck, Fox 11 reported.
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach crime continues to surge
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach police officers responded to two separate stabbings last night. Officers were called out to14th st and Loma where they found a man stabbed with multiple wounds to his upper body. They then responded to the 1100 block of Redondo Ave and found a...
Man arrested in Pasadena after leading authorities on pursuit
A man was taken into custody in Pasadena Monday evening after leading authorities on a pursuit in a suspected stolen pickup truck. Los Angeles Police Department officers began pursuing the suspected stolen truck in Pacoima just after 7:10 p.m. The suspect refused to yield to authorities and led police onto...
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot in Hawaiian Gardens near freeway
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Hawaiian Gardens Monday evening. The shooting was reported about 7:40 p.m. in the 21900 block of Arline Avenue, near Carson Street and the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The...
fox29.com
Man visiting LA County gunned down while at party; reward offered for information
LOS ANGELES - It's been over a year since Donte Lee Johnson was shot and killed. Law enforcement officials are still searching for his killer and on Wednesday detectives announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Johnson, 32, was killed on March...
2urbangirls.com
Man found dead in Riverside County apartment, suspect arrested
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. – A Cathedral City man was found dead in his apartment, a suspect was arrested, and police are investigating the discovery as a homicide, authorities said Tuesday. Officers were sent to the Pickfair Apartments, in the 36700 block of Pickfair Street, about 10:25 p.m. Monday, according...
Rancho Cucamonga teen fatally shot at party
A teenage boy was fatally shot at a party in Bloomington early Tuesday, his father told KTLA. Robert “Robbie” Plyley, 15, was a sophomore at Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga, school officials confirmed. He was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Geronimo Avenue, according to the San Bernardino […]
2urbangirls.com
Motorist facing possible criminal charges related to fatal Woodland Hills crash
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A 21-year-old motorist suspected of causing a fiery crash in Woodland Hills that left two people dead remained hospitalized Wednesday, and police said he was facing possible criminal charges. The two-vehicle collision was reported just after 9 p.m. Tuesday in 23100 block of Mulholland Drive,...
Woman killed in Long Beach shooting; suspect in custody
A 47-year-old man was in custody Monday for allegedly fatally shooting a 36-year-old woman he had been dating in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department officers were called about 7:50 a.m. to the 700 block of East Wardlow Road, near the San Diego (405) Freeway, on reports of a woman bleeding in a vehicle, and they found Adriana Silva of Paramount in the area suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to the LBPD.
Officials seek to ID woman with distinctive tattoos hospitalized in Montebello
Officials are looking to identify a woman with distinctive tattoos currently hospitalized at Beverly Hospital in Montebello. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, has multiple tattoos on her body, including the word “beautiful hustler” in old English writing on her forearm, large wings on her back, the name “Christopher’s” slightly above her buttocks and […]
Police seek man, 19, in fatal Covina shootings
Authorities today sought the public’s help to locate a 19-year-old man wanted in a shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina that left two men dead and two others injured.
foxla.com
Victorville teen identified as victim of deadly shooting
VICTORVILLE, Calif. - Friends and family are grieving after a Silverado High School senior and football standout was killed in Victorville over the weekend. On Oct. 30 just after 11 p.m., deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were called to an area near the intersection of La Mesa and Jade roads following a report of a man down.
KTLA.com
Car crashes into parking garage in Pasadena
Two people had to be extricated from a car Tuesday after their vehicle crashed through a barrier arm at the entrance to a parking garage. The incident occurred at around 2:45 p.m. at 39 Congress St. in Pasadena. Photos showed the vehicle flipped and came to a stop on the...
KTLA.com
Pursuit suspect bails car, runs across 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles
A suspected stolen vehicle pursuit in South Los Angeles turned into a foot chase with the suspect crossing the busy 110 Freeway. The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Monday. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department initiated the pursuit at Broadway and Adams. After a short chase, the...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Palmdale woman stabbed to death in parking lot
PALMDALE, Calif. – The coroner’s office Monday released the name of a woman stabbed to death in a Kohl’s parking lot in Palmdale. McKenna Evans was 22-years-old and no city of residence was available, according to the coroner’s office. A man also fatally stabbed who died...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed on freeway transition road
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed on the transition road from the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway to the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Gerardo Rodriguez Lopez, 32, was identified as the pedestrian who was killed,...
