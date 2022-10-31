ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dookie
3d ago

$36 million while he is 83. It's not worth it for all these years in jail. I hope that he will enjoy the freedom to the max at 83

Black Enterprise

Two Black Men Wrongfully Convicted In Malcolm X’s Killing To Be Awarded $36 Million

Two Black men, who were exonerated last year in the 1965 assassination of Malcolm X, will be awarded a $36 million lawsuit settlement. On Sunday, David Shanies, an attorney representing Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam, confirmed that the City of New York agreed on $26 million for the wrongful convictions, according to the Associated Press. The men will also receive an additional $10 million by the state of New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS San Francisco

White supremacist pedophile dies in prison while awaiting trial

FRESNO (CBS SF/AP) - A white supremacist who openly advocated for pedophilia died last month while in custody in Arizona, where he was awaiting trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old girl and kidnapping her, according to public records.Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno.Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office had no further details on the death.The Bee...
FRESNO, CA
Black Enterprise

Georgia Prisoner Allegedly Swindled $11 Million From Billionaire Movie Mogul While in Jail

A 31-year-old man currently incarcerated in Georgia allegedly swindled $11 million, possibly more, from the comforts of his prison cell in a maximum-security facility. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. has been accused of impersonating billionaire Sidney Kimmel and fraudulently obtaining $11 million from his bank account. Cofield reportedly gained access to Kimmel’s Charles Schwab account to use the illegally elicited funds to purchase gold coins and a mansion in Buckhead.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Rikers Island Inmate Stabs Officer More Than a Dozen Times: Report

A 29-year-old Bronx man imprisoned on Rikers Island allegedly stabbed a correction officer over a dozen times on Monday afternoon, prison sources told the New York Daily News. The unidentified officer was transported to a hospital in serious but stable condition after what Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina in a statement called “an unprovoked, heinous, and callous attack.” The suspect was identified by the Daily News as Dennis Fredericks, also known as Dennis Applewhite. Fredericks was arrested last November after allegedly fatally shooting his pregnant girlfriend in the neck, briefly sparking a manhunt that ended in a police chase and crash. At the time of the incident, he had been on parole, having been given a three-year prison sentence in 2014 over a conspiracy charge related to an earlier firearms arrest, the Daily News previously reported. The stabbing attack comes the same day as the news that a 26-year-old man detained on Rikers was found dead of a suspected drug overdose, making him the 18th New York City prison system death in 2022.Read it at New York Daily News
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Yak Gotti Targeted In Jail Stabbing After Being Labelled A Snitch, His Mom Reveals

Gotti has previously refuted claims that he’s been working with the government to build a case against Young Thug and Gunna. October has brought a lot of big updates regarding the upcoming YSL RICO trial, such as Young Thug’s questions for potential jurors, Gunna being denied bond for a third and final time, and the Fulton County District Attorney attempting to delay things by two months due to a large majority of the 28 defendants involved with the case still lacking legal representation.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
buzzfeednews.com

A Cop Was Charged By The Feds For Stomping On A Handcuffed Black Man's Face

On Tuesday, a federal grand jury in Indiana indicted an Indianapolis police sergeant for violating a man's civil rights by using excessive force during an arrest last year. Body camera footage captured Sgt. Eric Huxley stomping on the face of Jermaine Vaughn, who had been handcuffed with his hands behind his back, on Sept. 24, 2021. Huxley's colleagues were wrestling Vaughn to the ground in the city's downtown as they attempted to arrest him for disorderly conduct.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
AOL Corp

What's the value of decades lost in prison? Adnan Syed could get millions, but exonerated people often face a legal maze in US

Corrections & Clarifications: A previous version of this story had out-of-date information about Oregon's laws on exoneree compensation. When prosecutors dropped murder charges against Adnan Syed, he had already spent 22 years in prison. "Today, justice is done," said Marilyn Mosby, the state's attorney for the city of Baltimore, in...
BALTIMORE, MD
AOL Corp

Charles Manson follower denied parole by California governor

A Charles Manson disciple who killed a man with a fork and scribbled messages in his blood was denied parole by California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday. A parole board had recommended 74-year-old Patricia Krenwinkel for release in May, but Newsom had the final say. “Beyond the brutal murders she...
CALIFORNIA STATE

