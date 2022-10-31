Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says It Never Refused to Negotiate With Russia, Wants Talks With Putin Successor
KYIV (Reuters) - A senior adviser to Ukraine's president said on Monday that Kyiv had never refused to negotiate with Moscow and that it was ready for talks with Russia's future leader, but not with Vladimir Putin. The comments on Twitter by Mykhailo Podolyak followed a Washington Post report on...
Russia's War on Ukraine Latest News: Moscow Pulls Troops Back From Key City
(Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered his troops to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro River near the strategic southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, a significant setback for Moscow and potential turning point in the war. FIGHTING, CONFLICT. * Russian General Sergei Surovikin, in overall command...
Russia Issues Rare Denial of 'Pointless Losses' by Marines in Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's defence ministry took the rare step on Monday of denying allegations that a naval infantry unit had suffered disastrous losses of men and equipment in a futile offensive in eastern Ukraine. The ministry was responding to what Russian military bloggers said was an open letter from members...
Russia Claims Pullout From Occupied City; Ukraine Skeptical
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia's military said Wednesday it will withdraw from the only Ukrainian regional capital it captured, but Kyiv was skeptical and an analyst warned this could be a ruse to lure the country's forces into a deadly trap. A forced pullout from the city of Kherson would mark one of Russia’s worst setbacks in the 8-month-old war.
Russia's Prigozhin Admits Interfering in U.S. Elections
LONDON (Reuters) -Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue doing so in future, the first such admission from a figure implicated by Washington in efforts to influence American politics. In comments posted by the press service of his Concord catering firm...
COP 27: Dutch to Boost Climate Funding to Developing Nations, PM Says
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday said the Netherlands will increase its annual contribution to climate finance in developing countries to 1.8 billion euros, about 50% above 2021 levels, by 2025. Speaking at the opening of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, Rutte said...
Exclusive-China Cancelled EU Leader's Video Address at Opening of Major Trade Expo - Diplomats
BEIJING/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Chinese authorities behind a major trade expo in Shanghai pulled an opening ceremony address by the European Council president that was set to criticise Russia's "illegal war" in Ukraine and call for reduced EU trade dependency on China, diplomats said. The pre-recorded video by Charles Michel was...
NATO's Stoltenberg Hails Ukraine's 'Encouraging' Liberation of More Territory
LONDON (Reuters) -NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday it was "encouraging" to see Ukrainian forces being able to liberate more of the country's territory, after Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered his troops to withdraw from Kherson. Speaking in Downing Street, where he was meeting British Prime Minister...
Sean Penn Loans Oscar to Zelenskyy Until Ukraine Wins War
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Actor Sean Penn, who is making a documentary about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has loaned one of his two Oscars to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and told him: “When you win, bring it back to Malibu.”. Zelenskyy’s office on Wednesday released the video of...
China Warns Taiwan of Opposition After Lithuania Chip Plan
BEIJING (Reuters) - China has vowed resolute opposition to any efforts by Taiwan to collude with external forces and pursue independence, a spokesman of its foreign ministry said on Tuesday. The remarks came in response to a query about a plan announced this week by the self-ruled island to invest...
Zelenskiy Not Ruling Out Taking Over More Companies for War Effort
(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had not ruled out adding to the list of large companies that could be taken over as part of Ukraine's war effort. "I do not rule out further similar decisions," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address, hours after the...
Russia Links Extension of Black Sea Deal to Freeing Its Grain and Fertiliser Exports
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Wednesday it still saw no progress on easing its exports of fertilisers and grain - parts of the Black Sea grain deal that Moscow views as fundamental to extending the initiative beyond next week. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters the United States and...
Ukraine Church Leader: No Deal With Russia if They See Us as Colony
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - The head of Ukraine's Byzantine-rite Catholic Church met Pope Francis on Monday and said there can be no dialogue with Russia as long as Moscow considered the neighbour it invaded a colony to be subjugated. Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk's trip to the Vatican was his first...
Brussels Proposes EU Support Plan for Ukraine, Hungary Says 'No'
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's executive arm on Wednesday proposed a support package for war-gripped Ukraine worth up to 18 billion euros ($18.06 billion) in 2023, but Hungary said it would not contribute to the joint assistance, which would come as highly concessional loans. "This shows true solidarity of...
Teenager's Defiance Sums up Ukraine's Resilience Amid Russian Onslaught
MOSHCHUN, Ukraine (Reuters) - In a village devastated by Russia's abortive assault on nearby Kyiv in March, Kateryna Tyshchenko lives in a cramped temporary housing container next to the ruins of her fiancé's family home that was destroyed by an artillery shell. Tyshchenko, 18, shares the container with her...
Ukraine: Territorial Integrity Is Key Condition to Resume Russia Talks
KYIV (Reuters) -The secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council said on Tuesday the main condition for the resumption of negotiations with Russia would be the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity. The powerful official, Oleksiy Danilov, said Ukraine also needed the "guarantee" of modern air defences, aircraft, tanks and...
Kremlin Declines to Comment on Reported Ukraine Talks With Biden Aide
(Reuters) -The Kremlin declined to comment on Monday on a Wall Street Journal report that Washington had held undisclosed talks with top Russian officials about avoiding further escalation in the Ukraine war. According to the report, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held talks with aides to President Vladimir Putin...
Iran's Army Says 'Rioters' Will Have No Place in Country if Order Given by Supreme Leader - Mehr
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's Army Ground Forces Commander Kiumars Heydari said on Wednesday that "rioters" would have no place in the Islamic Republic if the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered a tougher crackdown on nationwide protests, said the semi-official Mehr news agency. " ... should he decide to...
Analysis-North Korea's Missile Launches Show No Scarcity of Weapons Funding, Materials Despite Sanctions
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea's record year of missile launches has shown its willingness to pour resources into producing and deploying more weapons than ever, supported in part by overseas networks that provide funding and material, analysts say. Last week the country fired more than 80 missiles, including its latest short-range...
Pope Francis Condemns Use of Mercenaries in Ukraine
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Wednesday condemned the use of mercenaries in Russia's war against Ukraine, saying they were inflicting "so much cruelty" on the population. Speaking at the end of his general audience, he said: "I renew my call for prayers for the martyred Ukraine, let us...
