Child dies from gunshot wound, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A child died on Wednesday after police say he was shot in southeast Charlotte. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot on Charleston Place on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they located a four-year-old child with...
4-year-old child shot to death in southeast Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A four-year-old child died from a gunshot wound Wednesday night in southeast Charlotte, CMPD said in an update. Officers responded to a shooting at about 7:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Charleston Place Lane off Monroe Road. Officers discovered the child with a gunshot wound. MEDIC...
Police: Teen Injured in Shooting in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police are investigating after a teen was found shot Monday afternoon. Rock Hill officers were called to the 400 block of Rich Street around 6:08 p.m. When they arrived they found an 18-year-old male in the front yard of a home suffering from non-life-threating gunshot wounds to his leg and arm.
Pizza delivery driver shot in attempted carjacking in south Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A Domino’s delivery driver was shot in the leg during an attempted carjacking at an apartment complex on Lodge South Circle in south Charlotte Wednesday afternoon, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. The victim, who hasn’t been identified yet, was treated for life-threatening injuries and transported to...
Teen shot in arm, leg in yard of Rock Hill home, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 18-year-old man was found shot twice in the yard of a home in Rock Hill Tuesday evening, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said officers responded to a home on the 400 block of Rich Street where they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds […]
‘I’m going to kill you.’ Charlotte man who held up 3 businesses is sentenced
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWWS) – A Charlotte man who held up three businesses with a BB gun was sentenced Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina said Wednesday. Charlotte resident John Gaddy, 35, was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to Hobbs Act robbery in June. Records showed […]
Machete-wielding suspect cut 3 men in North Carolina, police say
A machete-wielding suspect on a bicycle attacked three men in Gastonia, authorities said Tuesday.
11 hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at Dilworth apartments
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of people were evaluated after a carbon monoxide leak happened at an apartment complex in the Dilworth neighborhood. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to an apartment complex near the intersection of East Blvd and Kenilworth Avenue on Wednesday around 5 p.m. The building was evacuated...
2 machete assaults in greater Charlotte area within 5 days
GASTONIA, N.C. — Law enforcement in the Charlotte area has responded to two separate machete assaults in the last week, officials announced Wednesday. The incidents are not believed to be related. A suspect has been taken into custody in both cases. Statesville machete assault. On Friday, patrol deputies with...
All lanes of I-77 back open after crash in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All northbound lanes of Interstate 77 are back open after a crash caused major delays in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning. Multiple crews responded to a crash in the northbound lanes of I-77 near Arrowood Road (Exit 3) around 9:30 a.m. North Carolina DOT said the three left lanes of I-77 are closed due to the crash. One person was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries, Medic confirmed. Two others suffered minor injuries in the crash.
Gambling crackdown: CMPD makes major bust at Charlotte 'skill arcade'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police investigators are teaming up with federal agencies to crack down on illegal gambling after detectives seized numerous video gaming machines and over $20,000 in cash from a sweepstakes location last week. Undercover officers made the bust at a sweepstakes arcade on Brookshire Boulevard. They...
South Carolina pair sentenced to life in prison for crime spree
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson, the suspects in at least four homicide cases in three states and a week-long manhunt in Chester County, pleaded guilty in court Wednesday morning. Terry was charged in connection with at least four homicides in two states before his arrest...
One injured in shooting in northeast Charlotte’s University City area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating an overnight shooting in the University City area in northeast Charlotte. The shooting happened at the East Village Apartments, which is near University City Boulevard and Mallard Creek Church Road. According to Medic, one person was taken to the hospital. A WBTV...
Two juveniles hurt after shooting in north Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two juveniles hurt in north Charlotte Saturday night. Officers responded to the incident along Reagan Drive, just off West Sugar Creek Road where they found two juveniles shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital with...
CMPD debunks rumors of possible serial killer in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is debunking rumors of a possible serial killer in Charlotte, saying the rumors are "spreading misinformation." It started with a recent TikTok video claiming someone is targeting women in Charlotte and alleging that multiple death investigations in Charlotte are linked. On Tuesday,...
‘I just want to know why’: Grieving mother pleads for community to help identify son’s killer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still hoping to identify the person(s) responsible for killing a young man in southwest Charlotte. Police say the shooting happened Thursday, August 18 just before 2 a.m. Police believe the victim, Dermaine Perea, was driving on I-485 when he...
16 pounds of cocaine seized in investigation; Charlotte man arrested, Sanford police say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Charlotte man has been arrested in Sanford as part of an investigation into a large-scale cocaine trafficking organization, police said. Sanford Police said Tuesday that authorities seized around 16 pounds of cocaine when they arrested 27-year-old Flavio Ceasar Sandoval Romero around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Rowan County man 'started hollering' after $500,000 lottery win
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — When Jeffrey Cunningham of China Grove started a commotion at work, his startled coworkers witnessed a man who had just won half a million dollars on a lottery ticket. “I was scratching it at work and then I just started hollering,” Cunningham said. “Everyone rushed...
Detectives look for driver accused of hitting 2 teens, seriously hurting 1 of them
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding a hit-and-run suspect. Police said a driver hit two teenagers near Olympic High School on Sandy Porter Road and then left the scene. They said it happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 27. Authorities said one of the...
Child Shot in Kannapolis Apartment
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A child was taken to the hospital on Monday after what is believed to be an accidental shooting. Officials tell WCCB that police and an ambulance were called to the West Green Apartments on Wilkes Drive before noon on October 31. Police say a juvenile, whose...
