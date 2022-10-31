ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Child dies from gunshot wound, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A child died on Wednesday after police say he was shot in southeast Charlotte. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot on Charleston Place on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they located a four-year-old child with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police: Teen Injured in Shooting in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police are investigating after a teen was found shot Monday afternoon. Rock Hill officers were called to the 400 block of Rich Street around 6:08 p.m. When they arrived they found an 18-year-old male in the front yard of a home suffering from non-life-threating gunshot wounds to his leg and arm.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

11 hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at Dilworth apartments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of people were evaluated after a carbon monoxide leak happened at an apartment complex in the Dilworth neighborhood. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to an apartment complex near the intersection of East Blvd and Kenilworth Avenue on Wednesday around 5 p.m. The building was evacuated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

2 machete assaults in greater Charlotte area within 5 days

GASTONIA, N.C. — Law enforcement in the Charlotte area has responded to two separate machete assaults in the last week, officials announced Wednesday. The incidents are not believed to be related. A suspect has been taken into custody in both cases. Statesville machete assault. On Friday, patrol deputies with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

All lanes of I-77 back open after crash in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All northbound lanes of Interstate 77 are back open after a crash caused major delays in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning. Multiple crews responded to a crash in the northbound lanes of I-77 near Arrowood Road (Exit 3) around 9:30 a.m. North Carolina DOT said the three left lanes of I-77 are closed due to the crash. One person was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries, Medic confirmed. Two others suffered minor injuries in the crash.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gambling crackdown: CMPD makes major bust at Charlotte 'skill arcade'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police investigators are teaming up with federal agencies to crack down on illegal gambling after detectives seized numerous video gaming machines and over $20,000 in cash from a sweepstakes location last week. Undercover officers made the bust at a sweepstakes arcade on Brookshire Boulevard. They...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One injured in shooting in northeast Charlotte’s University City area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating an overnight shooting in the University City area in northeast Charlotte. The shooting happened at the East Village Apartments, which is near University City Boulevard and Mallard Creek Church Road. According to Medic, one person was taken to the hospital. A WBTV...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Two juveniles hurt after shooting in north Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two juveniles hurt in north Charlotte Saturday night. Officers responded to the incident along Reagan Drive, just off West Sugar Creek Road where they found two juveniles shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMPD debunks rumors of possible serial killer in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is debunking rumors of a possible serial killer in Charlotte, saying the rumors are "spreading misinformation." It started with a recent TikTok video claiming someone is targeting women in Charlotte and alleging that multiple death investigations in Charlotte are linked. On Tuesday,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Child Shot in Kannapolis Apartment

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A child was taken to the hospital on Monday after what is believed to be an accidental shooting. Officials tell WCCB that police and an ambulance were called to the West Green Apartments on Wilkes Drive before noon on October 31. Police say a juvenile, whose...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

Charlotte, NC
