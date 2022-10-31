ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, KY

WLKY.com

Speakeasy-style bar opens in downtown New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A new downtown cocktail bar could be just what the doctor ordered. High Street Apothecary is on Main Street next to Floyd County Brewing Company. You enter the speakeasy-style bar from the back of the bright, red brick building. After ringing the doorbell, you're brought...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

Community-led project aims to give Russell brownfield property new life

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A brownfield property in the Russell neighborhood could soon see new life as a mixed-use development that will also help build generational wealth within the Black community. The five-acre lot sits on the corner of Madison and 30th Street across from the Norton Healthcare Sports and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Career fair in Elizabethtown looking to fill roles in the construction industry

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A job fair Wednesday is looking to hire hundreds of new workers. Barton Malow and Gray Construction will host the career fair in Elizabethtown at the Pritchard Community Center off South Mulberry Street. Those who are interested will have the chance to connect with contractors and partners working on the BlueOval SK Battery Park project in Glendale and learn about the construction industry, trades and potential employment opportunities.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
foodanddine.com

Honey Creme doughnuts are now available in downtown Louisville

New Albany’s Honey Creme Donut Shop, which will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2023, has joined with CC’s Kitchen at The Marketplace to vend doughnuts at a walk-up window and small retail space at 651 S. Fourth St. in downtown Louisville. As an example of potential symmetry between...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville company holding multi-day job fairs to fill hundreds of seasonal positions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major Louisville employer is holding a series of job fairs in hopes of filling hundreds of positions ahead of Christmas. Radial Inc. is looking to hire 3,000 workers nationwide, and 700 entry-level fulfillment workers in the Louisville and Shepherdsville area. Workers will help source customer orders and send them to their final destinations.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

The legend of the Witches' Tree in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do you know the legend of Louisville's "Witches' Tree?" Growing wildly in an Old Louisville front yard is a twisty, turny tree. It's draped in what looks like junk but is actually peace offerings to witches. We spoke with author, historian and folklorist David Dominé about...
LOUISVILLE, KY
quicksie983.com

The Movie Palace in Elizabethtown is Closing

The movie palace in Elizabethtown is closing for good. They will close their doors for the last time this Sunday November the sixth, according to the theater. There are no further details currently. Podcast: Download (Duration: 0:10 — 396.9KB)
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Trick-or-treat, food drive hosted at Khalil's on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A combination of trunk-or-treat and a food drive led to fun on Saturday. Families came out for one of the largest Halloween events in south Louisville, held in the parking lot of Khalil's on Dixie Highway. Kids enjoyed trick-or-treating, fire trucks, bounce houses and more. Families...
LOUISVILLE, KY
lanereport.com

EightTwenty Solar launches in Charlestown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — EightTwenty, a new energy services company based in Charlestown, announced its plans to create 40 energy jobs as they expand to serve the Louisville Metro market on both sides of the river. One Southern Indiana facilitated the celebration at EightTwenty’s Louisville Headquarters. “EightTwenty exists to...
CHARLESTOWN, IN
WLKY.com

'A Wizard's Christmas' event coming to Louisville Palace

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "A Wizard’s Christmas" dinner show and marketplace is returning to Louisville for the ninth year. The Harry Potter themed event will be at the Louisville Palace Dec. 16 through Dec. 21. There will be a three-course dinner and interactive magical classes including herbology, dark arts,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

JCPS Academies of Louisville program preparing kids for life beyond college

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A program in more than a dozen JCPS schools is being credited for helping students transition from the classroom to the workforce. It's called the JCPS Academies of Louisville. The way it works, 14 high schools in the district have what are called 'pathways.' Those pathways consist of different trades and skills that students learn about for three years (sophomore, junior and senior years), while also taking the traditional English, Math, Science and Social Studies courses.
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Bridge that connects Louisville to New Albany, Indiana, to close late this month for renovation

Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge that connects Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky, via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close November 28, Indiana transportation officials said. The 59-year-old double-decker bridge is undergoing a...
NEW ALBANY, IN

