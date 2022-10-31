Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
New wine shop opening Wednesday in historic New Albany building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new wine shop is opening in a New Albany building that has some history dating back to the 1860s. The Wine Shop on Pearl Street used to be an opera house, but now it's offering local and regional wines. "We walked the space several times...
WLKY.com
Speakeasy-style bar opens in downtown New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A new downtown cocktail bar could be just what the doctor ordered. High Street Apothecary is on Main Street next to Floyd County Brewing Company. You enter the speakeasy-style bar from the back of the bright, red brick building. After ringing the doorbell, you're brought...
WLKY.com
Louisville pottery store that closed after 80+ years getting new life from new owner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville pottery shop is coming back after being forced to close its doors after more than 80 years in business. Hadley Pottery has been purchased by local investor and philanthropist Brook Smith. Video in the player above is from its last day of business in...
WLKY.com
Community-led project aims to give Russell brownfield property new life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A brownfield property in the Russell neighborhood could soon see new life as a mixed-use development that will also help build generational wealth within the Black community. The five-acre lot sits on the corner of Madison and 30th Street across from the Norton Healthcare Sports and...
WLKY.com
Noche Mexican BBQ celebrates 3rd anniversary with series of Day of the Dead events
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Noche Mexican BBQ is celebrating three years in business with a series of events to honor the milestone and the Day of the Dead. Día de Los Muertos (The Day of the Dead) is a multi-day holiday that involves family and friends gathering to pay respects and to remember friends and family members who have passed.
wdrb.com
Career fair in Elizabethtown looking to fill roles in the construction industry
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A job fair Wednesday is looking to hire hundreds of new workers. Barton Malow and Gray Construction will host the career fair in Elizabethtown at the Pritchard Community Center off South Mulberry Street. Those who are interested will have the chance to connect with contractors and partners working on the BlueOval SK Battery Park project in Glendale and learn about the construction industry, trades and potential employment opportunities.
wdrb.com
Worker destroying New Albany tower discusses what it takes to operate the wrecking ball
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The sun is up, and on-lookers are looking up as a mild mannered, not easily excitable construction worker gets ready for a very public "break up." As in, breaking up the old Riverview Tower in New Albany. "We've had a lot of people stop and...
foodanddine.com
Honey Creme doughnuts are now available in downtown Louisville
New Albany’s Honey Creme Donut Shop, which will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2023, has joined with CC’s Kitchen at The Marketplace to vend doughnuts at a walk-up window and small retail space at 651 S. Fourth St. in downtown Louisville. As an example of potential symmetry between...
wdrb.com
Louisville company holding multi-day job fairs to fill hundreds of seasonal positions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major Louisville employer is holding a series of job fairs in hopes of filling hundreds of positions ahead of Christmas. Radial Inc. is looking to hire 3,000 workers nationwide, and 700 entry-level fulfillment workers in the Louisville and Shepherdsville area. Workers will help source customer orders and send them to their final destinations.
WLKY.com
Sky Zone indoor trampoline park returning to Louisville at former pizza restaurant location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Years after its former facility closed, Sky Zone is opening a new Louisville location,according to Louisville Business First. The trampoline park recently submitted plans to Louisville Metro Planning & Design Services for a new complex at 4200 Outer Loop. The property was previously home to a Mr. Gatti's Pizza.
WLKY.com
The legend of the Witches' Tree in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do you know the legend of Louisville's "Witches' Tree?" Growing wildly in an Old Louisville front yard is a twisty, turny tree. It's draped in what looks like junk but is actually peace offerings to witches. We spoke with author, historian and folklorist David Dominé about...
quicksie983.com
The Movie Palace in Elizabethtown is Closing
The movie palace in Elizabethtown is closing for good. They will close their doors for the last time this Sunday November the sixth, according to the theater. There are no further details currently. Podcast: Download (Duration: 0:10 — 396.9KB)
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott makes multi-million dollar donation to Louisville nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has made another multi-million dollar investment into the Louisville community. In a press release, the Louisville Urban League announced Scott had gifted the nonprofit $5.7 million, one of the largest gifts in the affiliate's 102-year history. President and CEO, Sadiqa Reynolds, called...
wdrb.com
Trick-or-treat, food drive hosted at Khalil's on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A combination of trunk-or-treat and a food drive led to fun on Saturday. Families came out for one of the largest Halloween events in south Louisville, held in the parking lot of Khalil's on Dixie Highway. Kids enjoyed trick-or-treating, fire trucks, bounce houses and more. Families...
WLKY.com
Mayor announces Louisville's 'Week of Valor' events honoring US service members
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of Louisville is paying tribute to United States service members this week. Mayor Fischer's ninth annual Week of Valor starts today and runs through Nov. 12. There will be more than 20 educational, patriotic and community events, including the Veterans Day parade this Saturday,...
lanereport.com
EightTwenty Solar launches in Charlestown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — EightTwenty, a new energy services company based in Charlestown, announced its plans to create 40 energy jobs as they expand to serve the Louisville Metro market on both sides of the river. One Southern Indiana facilitated the celebration at EightTwenty’s Louisville Headquarters. “EightTwenty exists to...
WLKY.com
'A Wizard's Christmas' event coming to Louisville Palace
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "A Wizard’s Christmas" dinner show and marketplace is returning to Louisville for the ninth year. The Harry Potter themed event will be at the Louisville Palace Dec. 16 through Dec. 21. There will be a three-course dinner and interactive magical classes including herbology, dark arts,...
WLKY.com
JCPS Academies of Louisville program preparing kids for life beyond college
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A program in more than a dozen JCPS schools is being credited for helping students transition from the classroom to the workforce. It's called the JCPS Academies of Louisville. The way it works, 14 high schools in the district have what are called 'pathways.' Those pathways consist of different trades and skills that students learn about for three years (sophomore, junior and senior years), while also taking the traditional English, Math, Science and Social Studies courses.
k105.com
Bridge that connects Louisville to New Albany, Indiana, to close late this month for renovation
Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge that connects Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky, via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close November 28, Indiana transportation officials said. The 59-year-old double-decker bridge is undergoing a...
WLKY.com
Hillcrest Avenue: Check out the displays on Louisville's 'Halloween Street' for 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hillcrest Avenue residents get ready to welcome trick-or-treaters on Halloween night. Thousands of people visit the neighborhood during the month of October to see the elaborate setups featuring spooky spiders, skeleton cemeteries, lights, inflatables and more. Since the pandemic, neighbors said the crowds haven't been the...
