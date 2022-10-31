Donovan Mitchell’s mind-bending slam over Isaiah Hartenstein sends NBA twitter ablaze

Donovan Mitchell was the 2018 NBA slam dunk contest champion and this season he’s certainly been reminding people that he can get up. In the fourth quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers win over the New York Knicks, Mitchell had the ball near midcourt, dribbled into the high post, spun his way into the paint and hammered a dunk home over Isaiah Hartenstein.

The Cavs had been trailing and the dunk helped fire up the team and ultimately power them to a win. It’s not the first big throw-down Mitchell has had this season. He set NBA twitter ablaze this past week with another power dunk over Terrance Ross in a win over the Orlando Magic.

On Sunday evening, NBA twitter went nuts once again following Mitchell latest slam.

The dunk capped off what was another spectacular game for Donovan Mitchell this season, his first in a Cavs uniform. He finished with 38 points in 37 minutes. In the off-season, the Knicks were one of the teams rumored to have been in discussions to trade for Mitchell but ultimately ended their pursuit when they signed RJ Barrett to an extension.

Mitchell’s latest outburst came on the heels of a 41 point effort in a win over the Boston Celtics on Friday. Since the Cavs opening night loss to the Toronto Raptors, the team has gone 5-0 with Mitchell leading the way. On the season he’s playing a career-high 39.4 minutes per game and putting up 31 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.8 steals, all career-highs as well. His 47.4 percent shooting from the field and 40.8 percent shooting from three-point range are also career-bests.

If Mitchell keeps this up, it’s safe to say that not only will he have more highlight reel dunks this season, but the Cavs should be one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference.

