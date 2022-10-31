ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

montanasports.com

Carroll women prevail in close showing over Montana State Billings

HELENA — The No. 4-ranked Carroll College women's basketball team played its first home game of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday, hosting NCAA Division II opponent Montana State Billings in an exhibition contest. The Saints came in 0-1 after a close loss to begin their season at Southern Oregon...
BILLINGS, MT
montanasports.com

Bobcats stay at No. 3 after bye, Griz fall to No. 16 in Top 25 poll

Three weeks remain in the regular season, and more movement was had in this week's FCS poll. The Montana Grizzlies were the lone Treasure State school to play this past weekend, and the Grizzlies fell from No. 11 to No. 16 in Monday's Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll after falling to Weber State 24-21 on Saturday. The loss was the third straight for UM (5-3, 2-3 Big Sky Conference).
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Billings Mustangs release schedule for 75th anniversary season

BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs on Tuesday announced their 2023 Pioneer League schedule. The schedule again features 96 games, with 48 of them in Billings and an equal number on the road. This season represents the organization's 75th anniversary. The Mustangs will open their third season as a partner...
BILLINGS, MT
montanasports.com

Experienced Bridger volleyball team looking for State C hardware

BRIDGER — When the Bridger volleyball team was knocked out of last year’s State C tournament, there were already high hopes for 2022. The Scouts have the entire team back and cruised to a District 4C title this past weekend. But pressure is the last thing on their mind.
BRIDGER, MT
XL Country 100.7

Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice

If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll most likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly difficult in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's really sad to see.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Here’s A Fascinating Montanan You Need To Know About

In small towns all across Montana, you'll find several people that are working to make a difference in their communities. Much of the time, their work goes unnoticed. We recently learned about a local legend in Bozeman. His name is Cliff Abraham. According to an article published in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle in 2004, Abraham was originally from N. Dakota and grew up with a love for the sport of hockey.
BOZEMAN, MT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Paving contractor pleads guilty for attempted monopolization

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings paving and asphalt contractor pleaded guilty to attempting to monopolize the market for highway crack-sealing services in Montana and Wyoming. Nathan Nephi Zito pleaded guilty to one felony count after attempting to form a "strategic partnership" with a competitor. The U.S. Department of Justice...
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Officials Concerned About Use of Fentanyl Surging in Montana

The sale and use of fentanyl have increased drastically in Montana, and law enforcement officials are doing their part to crack down on criminals attempting to bring the deadly drug into the state. Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says that law enforcement is seizing record amounts of fentanyl, a deadly...
BOZEMAN, MT
agupdate.com

Gabel wraps up first-ever sugarbeet harvest

HUNTLEY, Mont. – The trees that stand guard over the houses on the Huntley Project are starting to lose their leaves. Frost covers the windshields of farm pickups in the morning and deer are starting to creep out into the open farm fields to graze on the beet tops left behind after harvest – all sure signs that fall is quickly giving way to winter along the Yellowstone River.
HUNTLEY, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Popular Montana Food Truck Announces Move to New Location

A popular food truck that served Bozeman residents for over four years is moving into a new location in the near future. The People's Sandwich food truck once roamed the streets of Bozeman before permanently moving to Butte in April 2022. Many customers in the area were sad to see the food truck move out of town. I mean, where else can you get a Cu-Bahn-Mi sandwich in Bozeman?
BOZEMAN, MT

