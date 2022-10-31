Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Carroll women prevail in close showing over Montana State Billings
HELENA — The No. 4-ranked Carroll College women's basketball team played its first home game of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday, hosting NCAA Division II opponent Montana State Billings in an exhibition contest. The Saints came in 0-1 after a close loss to begin their season at Southern Oregon...
montanasports.com
Bobcats stay at No. 3 after bye, Griz fall to No. 16 in Top 25 poll
Three weeks remain in the regular season, and more movement was had in this week's FCS poll. The Montana Grizzlies were the lone Treasure State school to play this past weekend, and the Grizzlies fell from No. 11 to No. 16 in Monday's Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll after falling to Weber State 24-21 on Saturday. The loss was the third straight for UM (5-3, 2-3 Big Sky Conference).
montanasports.com
Billings Mustangs release schedule for 75th anniversary season
BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs on Tuesday announced their 2023 Pioneer League schedule. The schedule again features 96 games, with 48 of them in Billings and an equal number on the road. This season represents the organization's 75th anniversary. The Mustangs will open their third season as a partner...
explorebigsky.com
‘How about the guys that are playing?’: ‘Cats keep rolling despite injuries
You have to forgive the media, and fans, sometimes. Most of the time when injuries occur in sports the expectation is that there’s going to be a drop off. In some cases, it’s a sky-is-falling feeling where the thought of someone else filling that role is impossible to wrap your head around.
Want To Win Cat/Griz Football Tickets In Bozeman? Here’s How.
It's almost that time of year again, of course, we're talking about the most anticipated football game in the state of Montana, the Brawl of the Wild. This long-time tradition divides friends and family for at least one Saturday every November because here in Montana, you're either Team Bobcat or Team Griz.
montanasports.com
Experienced Bridger volleyball team looking for State C hardware
BRIDGER — When the Bridger volleyball team was knocked out of last year’s State C tournament, there were already high hopes for 2022. The Scouts have the entire team back and cruised to a District 4C title this past weekend. But pressure is the last thing on their mind.
montanasports.com
Q2 AOW: Shepherd volleyball carrying momentum after first win against Huntley Project in 20-plus years
SHEPHERD — This past weekend the Shepherd volleyball team picked up a monumental victory. The Fillies knocked off Huntley Project in the undefeated semifinals of the District 4B tournament, believed to be the program’s first win over an Iona Stookey coached Red Devils team. “It’s all about the...
Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice
If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll most likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly difficult in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's really sad to see.
Here’s A Fascinating Montanan You Need To Know About
In small towns all across Montana, you'll find several people that are working to make a difference in their communities. Much of the time, their work goes unnoticed. We recently learned about a local legend in Bozeman. His name is Cliff Abraham. According to an article published in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle in 2004, Abraham was originally from N. Dakota and grew up with a love for the sport of hockey.
A Bright Future? Here’s What To Expect For Home Sales In Montana.
Depending on who you talk to, there's a housing crash on the horizon in Montana. For folks looking to purchase a home, that might be welcome news. However, according to new data from the MLS (multiple listing services), the rumors of that crash might just be a little premature. In fact, there might not be a crash on the horizon at all.
VIDEO: Huge Herd of Elk Cross Montana Road
VIDEO: Huge Herd of Elk Cross Montana Road Video Wildlife ...
Reflections From a Tomboy Who Became a Montana Beauty Queen
Many Montanans will recognize the face of Becky Hillier, the talented TV broadcaster who anchored the nightly news on both KTVQ and KULR-8 TV stations in Billings. She also anchored a statewide morning show for a time as well. Did you know that she grew up as a tomboy in...
Want Affordable Mountain Views? Check Out This Cute Montana Town
People are crazy for Montana. They have it in their heads that they HAVE to live here. Why, though? Usually because of the beautiful mountain views and all the outdoor fun you can have. But from what I have gathered, it seems like most people come here for the views.
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
NBCMontana
Paving contractor pleads guilty for attempted monopolization
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings paving and asphalt contractor pleaded guilty to attempting to monopolize the market for highway crack-sealing services in Montana and Wyoming. Nathan Nephi Zito pleaded guilty to one felony count after attempting to form a "strategic partnership" with a competitor. The U.S. Department of Justice...
Surfers Brave 45-Degree Temperatures to Surf on Montana’s Yellowstone River
Surfers in wet suits gear up in 45-degree weather to surf the Yellowstone River this weekend. They launched around the CHS Refinery in Laurel on Friday, Oct. 28. Billings and Laurel are expected to see highs in the mid-60s through the weekend. Kai Lenny, the surfer in the video below,...
mybighornbasin.com
Cody Regional Health & St Vincent in Billings Take to the Skies with New Flight Program
Bighorn Basin residents are gaining a different kind of healthcare coverage, as Cody Regional Health and St. Vincent in Billings announce a new, entirely hospital-owned and operated air medical program. Cody Regional Health and St. Vincent Healthcare – now part of Intermountain Healthcare – have partnered to launch a flight...
Officials Concerned About Use of Fentanyl Surging in Montana
The sale and use of fentanyl have increased drastically in Montana, and law enforcement officials are doing their part to crack down on criminals attempting to bring the deadly drug into the state. Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says that law enforcement is seizing record amounts of fentanyl, a deadly...
agupdate.com
Gabel wraps up first-ever sugarbeet harvest
HUNTLEY, Mont. – The trees that stand guard over the houses on the Huntley Project are starting to lose their leaves. Frost covers the windshields of farm pickups in the morning and deer are starting to creep out into the open farm fields to graze on the beet tops left behind after harvest – all sure signs that fall is quickly giving way to winter along the Yellowstone River.
Popular Montana Food Truck Announces Move to New Location
A popular food truck that served Bozeman residents for over four years is moving into a new location in the near future. The People's Sandwich food truck once roamed the streets of Bozeman before permanently moving to Butte in April 2022. Many customers in the area were sad to see the food truck move out of town. I mean, where else can you get a Cu-Bahn-Mi sandwich in Bozeman?
