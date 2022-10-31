Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled
The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
What is the Monthly Payment on a $20,000 Student Loan?
Federal student loan borrowers who qualify for up to $20,000 in canceled debt under the Biden administration's loan forgiveness plan stand to get a huge financial boost each month when those payments...
Justice Barrett Almost Immediately Rejects Conservative Group’s Attempt to Block Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Amy Coney Barrett denied without comment a conservative group’s attempt to block President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan from going into effect. The denial came just one day after the request hit the high court’s docket. The case was an...
Application for student loan relief is live, but some borrowers are no longer eligible
The online application portal for President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program officially rolled out Monday. However, some borrowers are not eligible for the one-time relief. In late September, the Biden administration altered its guidance so that borrowers with privately held Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program loans or...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now
Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...
CNET
Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?
Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
Biden's Education Department is notifying 8 million student-loan borrowers that they do not need to apply for debt cancellation and their relief will be automatically processed
The Education Department is telling 8 million borrowers they're automatically eligible for relief. Those borrowers will not need to apply, but those who want to opt out must do so by November 14. Those eligible for automatic relief can also submit a form if they want it processed sooner. Millions...
CNET
Who Gets Automatic Student Loan Debt Relief? These Folks Don't Need to Apply
President Joe Biden's plan to discharge up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for eligible borrowers still hangs in legal limbo, but the applications for onetime student loan debt relief keep coming. In a speech last Friday, Biden said that "just close to 22 million people" have filed for relief using the Department of Education's online application.
Student loan forgiveness application website is now live
WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government's soft launch period over the weekend. He encouraged the tens of millions eligible for potential...
Biden Shares Update on Student Loan Forgiveness
President Joe Biden sounds confident that borrowers who meet the requirements for relief will have their debt forgiven within the next few weeks despite several legal challenges, including a federal appellate court decision to delay the plan. “We’re going to win that case,” Biden said in an Oct. 27 interview...
msn.com
Student Loan Payments Now Paused Until 2023: Everything to Know About the Latest Extension
In addition to forgiving up to $20,000 in student debt for qualified borrowers, President Joe Biden announced he was extending the current moratorium on student loan payments and interest until Jan. 1, 2023. Student loan payments have been paused since March 2020, when the CARES Act was passed by Congress....
Yahoo!
Biden could have 'Plan B' if court stalls student debt forgiveness — more repayment delays
On Jan. 1, a temporary pause on federal student loan repayments is set to expire — meaning millions of borrowers are bracing to repay loans after a nearly three-year reprieve. While the Biden administration called the latest extension the "final" one, some experts predict the pause could be extended...
Biden Administration Could Start Forgiving Student Debt as Soon as Sunday
The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans student debt as soon as Sunday. More than 30 million Americans are expected to benefit from President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans' student debt as soon as Sunday. This is possible...
CNET
Student Loan Forgiveness Gets a New Date: Today's Update and What to Know
The Department of Education is now looking at Oct. 23 as the soonest it can start canceling student loan debt. The possible new date appears in a court document for a lawsuit by six Republican-led states to stop the student loan relief program. The Education Department also offered a preview this week of the application form for students will use to file for debt relief.
Student Loan Forgiveness: Don’t Be Caught Off Guard When Application Goes Live in October — How To Prepare
The Biden administration's federal student loan forgiveness program, unveiled to great fanfare in August, has run into some bumps getting up and running -- including multiple lawsuits that aim to...
A second attempt to block Biden's student-debt cancellation lands at the Supreme Court
Two student loan borrowers, represented by the conservative Pacific Legal Foundation, are asking the Supreme Court to step in and block student loan relief. The borrowers claim they will face a hefty tax bill for unwanted relief. The suit was dismissed by a lower court and now an appeal is...
Federal student loan forgiveness: Key dates borrowers need to know
Applications are live and many borrowers are hopeful: President Joe Biden’s one-time federal student loan debt cancelation is finally taking shape. As with any policy of this scale, there are several hurdles to the forgiveness actually being applied to borrower accounts—not least of which are multiple lawsuits brought by conservative and libertarian groups still making their way through the federal court system.
CNET
Borrowers Could Get Student Loan Debt Automatically Canceled in 2 Weeks
As the legal challenges to President Joe Biden's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt proceed in courts, the White House continues to urge eligible borrowers to file claims for debt relief. After the recent court decision to pause onetime student loan debt relief, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced that the "temporary order does not prevent borrowers from applying for student debt relief at studentaid.gov."
How to Get Refunded for Student Loan Payments? Biden Admin Sends Out Checks
In August, the White House announced a plan to forgive student loan debt for some eligible borrowers after payments were paused during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is 'unconscionable' that a major student-loan company would be involved in lawsuits that would 'rob millions' of borrowers of Biden's debt cancellation, a Democratic lawmaker says. She wants answers.
"It is time for your company to stand with borrowers once and for all," Rep. Cori Bush wrote to the CEO of student-loan company MOHELA on Tuesday.
Comments / 0