ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled

The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
IOWA STATE
CNET

Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?

Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
Business Insider

Biden's Education Department is notifying 8 million student-loan borrowers that they do not need to apply for debt cancellation and their relief will be automatically processed

The Education Department is telling 8 million borrowers they're automatically eligible for relief. Those borrowers will not need to apply, but those who want to opt out must do so by November 14. Those eligible for automatic relief can also submit a form if they want it processed sooner. Millions...
INDIANA STATE
CNET

Who Gets Automatic Student Loan Debt Relief? These Folks Don't Need to Apply

President Joe Biden's plan to discharge up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for eligible borrowers still hangs in legal limbo, but the applications for onetime student loan debt relief keep coming. In a speech last Friday, Biden said that "just close to 22 million people" have filed for relief using the Department of Education's online application.
CBS Boston

Student loan forgiveness application website is now live

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government's soft launch period over the weekend. He encouraged the tens of millions eligible for potential...
WASHINGTON STATE
105.3 RNB

Biden Shares Update on Student Loan Forgiveness

President Joe Biden sounds confident that borrowers who meet the requirements for relief will have their debt forgiven within the next few weeks despite several legal challenges, including a federal appellate court decision to delay the plan. “We’re going to win that case,” Biden said in an Oct. 27 interview...
CNET

Student Loan Forgiveness Gets a New Date: Today's Update and What to Know

The Department of Education is now looking at Oct. 23 as the soonest it can start canceling student loan debt. The possible new date appears in a court document for a lawsuit by six Republican-led states to stop the student loan relief program. The Education Department also offered a preview this week of the application form for students will use to file for debt relief.
Fortune

Federal student loan forgiveness: Key dates borrowers need to know

Applications are live and many borrowers are hopeful: President Joe Biden’s one-time federal student loan debt cancelation is finally taking shape. As with any policy of this scale, there are several hurdles to the forgiveness actually being applied to borrower accounts—not least of which are multiple lawsuits brought by conservative and libertarian groups still making their way through the federal court system.
CNET

Borrowers Could Get Student Loan Debt Automatically Canceled in 2 Weeks

As the legal challenges to President Joe Biden's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt proceed in courts, the White House continues to urge eligible borrowers to file claims for debt relief. After the recent court decision to pause onetime student loan debt relief, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced that the "temporary order does not prevent borrowers from applying for student debt relief at studentaid.gov."

Comments / 0

Community Policy