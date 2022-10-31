Read full article on original website
Donovan Mitchell isn’t the player Cleveland Cavaliers traded for this summer. He’s better.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A crushing loss on April 28 jumpstarted the longest offseason of Donovan Mitchell’s career. He angrily stewed on that first-round playoff exit and reflected on what he could’ve done differently. Mitchell didn’t know where he would be playing. He didn’t know who his teammates would be. But he made a promise: block out the noise and focus on himself.
Donovan Mitchell surprised everybody wrote off Utah Jazz so quickly: ‘They got hoopers’
The Utah Jazz have been one of the more surprising teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season, winning six of their first eight games. They looked to be heading towards a full-blown rebuild this season after they traded away Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic in the offseason. However, Utah has shown that it is still going to compete, knocking off teams like the Memphis Grizzlies (twice), Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves to start this season.
BREAKING: Donovan Mitchell’s Injury Status In Celtics-Cavs Game
Donovan Mitchell left Wednesday’s game between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers with an ankle injury.
Donovan Mitchell’s historic start with Cleveland Cavaliers, Darius Garland’s return and Kyrie Irving: Wine and Gold Talk podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers knew Donovan Mitchell was going to be a franchise changer. That’s why they sent away three players and three draft picks to acquire him. They didn’t know, however, that he would be historically good historically quickly. Chris Fedor and Hayden Grove discuss Mitchell’s...
Raptors show blueprint on how to stop Knicks villain Trae Young
The New York Knicks will be looking to arrest a two-game skid when they host rival Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night. To do that, they must clip Trae Young’s wings. The Hawks’ star point guard has been feasting on the Knicks since after his rookie year. He has scored at least 20 points in his last nine meetings with the Knicks. Entering Wednesday’s game, Young is averaging 28.7 points on 43/38/84 shooting split with 3.2 rebounds and 9.4 assists against 3.4 turnovers versus the Knicks. He dropped 45 points in his last visit at the Garden — a 117-111 Atlanta win — that earned him more vitriol from the Knicks fans.
Can Jalen Brunson Be An All-Star?
The Knicks have their answer at point guard in Jalen Brunson. The only question now is how high he can ascend under the bright lights of MSG. Jalen Brunson came to the Knicks with high expectations. After steadily ascending into a great player on the Dallas Mavericks he has a chance to become a legitimate star in New York at a position the Knicks have sought stability from for nearly a decade.
Report: Ime Udoka could leave Celtics for Nets
The Brooklyn Nets have moved on from Steve Nash as their head coach, and they could try to replace him with the Celtics’ suspended head coach.
Jazz Coach Reveals How Mike Conley is Helping Collin Sexton
What’s going on at point guard with the Utah Jazz?
RJ Barrett Will Figure It Out and Other Observations
RJ Barrett is off to another slow start to the season. But, like always, the Knicks’ young star will find his way eventually. Opening night was supposed to belong to RJ Barrett. The billing was the New York Knicks versus the Memphis Grizzlies. In reality, it was Barrett versus...
Knicks Take on Trae Young, Hawks at Home
After losing their second straight in Cleveland, the Knicks look to find some footing in a week that shows no mercy. The New York Knicks (3-3), currently in the midst of a schedule-related downturn, are welcoming the infamous Trae Young and semi-rival Atlanta Hawks (4-3) into town. With two straight losses to high-level Eastern Conference teams, Milwaukee and Cleveland, the road doesn’t get easier as they face Atlanta tonight, followed by Philadelphia and Boston.
ESPN
Another 30-point game by Doncic leads Mavericks past Jazz
DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic scored 33 points, his seventh consecutive game of at least 30 to begin the season, reserve Christian Wood added 17 of his 21 in the second half and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 103-100 on Wednesday night. Doncic also had 11 assists...
ESPN
Porzingis, Beal lead Wizards over Embiid-less 76ers, 121-111
PHILADELPHIA -- — Kristaps Porzingis had 30 points and nine rebounds, Bradley Beal added 29 points and the Washington Wizards took advantage of Joel Embiid's absence for a 121-111 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Kyle Kuzma also added 18 points for Washington, which didn't trail for...
theknickswall
