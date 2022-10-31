ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chino Valley, AZ

Yavapai College Men’s Soccer Lands Three on All-Conference Teams

As it prepares for the region championship match on Friday, the Yavapai College men’s soccer team had three of its student-athletes earn spots on the ACCAC All-Conference teams, the conference office announced. Sophomore forward Iann Topete leads the group with First-Team All-Conference honors while sophomore defender Jakob Larson and sophomore midfielder Charlie Nunez took home Second-Team All-Conference honors.
PRESCOTT, AZ
City of Surprise Open Gym, Basketball, and Volleyball Return

The City of Surprise Parks & Recreation Department will continue offering Open Gym Basketball and Volleyball starting Sunday, November 6!. Open Gym is available every week, Friday – Sunday, at Countryside and Villanueva Recreation Centers. Registration is open now and is required to participate in this FREE program. There...
SURPRISE, AZ
Four Garner Postseason Awards For Yavapai College Women’s Soccer

After a season that featured a six-game winning streak while setting a program record for wins with eight, the Yavapai College women’s soccer team had four of its student-athletes earn postseason honors, the ACCAC announced. This season, sophomore forward Hanna Urtado, sophomore forward AJ Jones, freshman goalkeeper Morgan Trail and sophomore midfielder Mia Torres all earned First-Team All-Region honors.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Prescott Valley Winter Spectacular

The Town of Prescott Valley invites you to join in for the first-ever Winter Spectacular! This family-friendly event will have plenty of activities for people of all ages. From taking pictures with Santa, and ice skating at the Civic Center to watching a 40-foot Christmas tree light up the night sky, this will be the event of the year! You don’t want to miss it.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
Prescott Valley PD to Hire Lateral and Recruit Officers

The Prescott Valley PD is accepting applications for Lateral Police Officers and Police Officer Trainees. Our next testing will be on Saturday, November 19th at 9:00 am. Why settle for just another boring job when you can work to make a difference in your community? Our officers enjoy a high rate of pay, paid insurance benefits for all full-time employees, a paid uniform allowance, an exceptional work/life balance, and tuition reimbursement, all while working for an agency that is rapidly growing with new opportunities for advancement and personal development.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
Pile Fire Burning in the Prescott Basin on the Bradshaw RD near Goldwater Lake

Fire Managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District plan to take advantage of moisture received and burn piles of debris near Goldwater Lake south of Prescott. Ignitions are planned to start on Friday November 4, 2022, and continue through Monday, November 7, 2022, as favorable weather conditions allow. Fire managers expect smoke impacts to be light in the surrounding areas. Pile burning helps to reduce hazardous fuels in the wildland urban interface and increases ecosystem and community resilience.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Prescott Fire Department Badge Pinning and Recognition Ceremony

October 28, 2022, the Prescott Fire Department held its biannual Badge Pinning and Recognition Ceremony led by Fire Chief Holger Durre. In attendance from City of Prescott Leadership were Mayor Phil Goode, City Council members Connie Cantelme, Eric Moore, and Cathey Rusing, Deputy City Manager Tyler Goodman, Police Chief Amy Bonney, and Deputy Police Chief Jon Brambila.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Lisa’s Trees that Stay Green all Year: Watters Podcast

In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about Lisa’s favorite evergreens to keep your yard fresh all year round. A few of these species include Mugo Pine, Bosnian Pine, Oregon Green Pine, AZ Cypress, Pinion Pine, Vanderwolf Pine, Deodar Cedar, and Austrian Pine. Be sure to stop by Watters to check out all of these great greens!
PRESCOTT, AZ
Arizona Philharmonic Presents PAZ – A Flamenco Christmas Celebration

Arizona Philharmonic presents internationally acclaimed flamenco duo Chris & Lena Jácome, teaming up with musicians from Arizona Philharmonic to offer a unique and unforgettable Holiday Experience, Sunday, December 4 at 3pm at The Elks Theatre. It is the spirit of PAZ (Spanish for peace) that inspires Chris Jácome’s flamenco-infused Christmas arrangements and original music. With Allen Ames on violin, Jeannette Moore on flute, and Ruthie Wilde on cello, PAZ will feature favorite Christmas offerings ranging from the peace of Silent Night to the joy of First Noel, in addition to crafted flamenco arrangements of classical Holiday tunes and new original works. Tickets are available at AZPhil.org for $35 for adults, $33 for seniors, $15 for teachers and $10 for children under 18.
PRESCOTT, AZ
275 Acres of Debris Burn in Granite Basin

Over the last two weeks Fire Managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District successfully treat 275 acres of debris burn piles in the Granite Basin Recreation Area where fire crews will continue to monitor them throughout the week. As forecasted high winds and precipitation moves through Prescott, Fire Managers will look...
PRESCOTT, AZ
2022 Green Gilbert Artwork Contest

Gilbert junior high and high schoolers are invited to participate in this year’s Green Gilbert Artwork Contest to help promote sustainability and green practices in the community. Students will have the chance to win an Amazon gift card and have their artwork displayed on Gilbert’s garbage and recycling trucks.
GILBERT, AZ
A Nutcracker Christmas Celebration

Arizona Philharmonic (AZPhil), Margot Fonteyn Academy of Ballet (MFAB), Voci Sorella of Yavapai Youth Choirs, Una Voce Women’s Choir, and British conductor Alexander Walker team up to present an unforgettable afternoon of festive holiday dance and music—A Nutcracker Christmas Celebration. In this premier Prescott Holiday event, international alumni...
PRESCOTT, AZ
Free Dump Week

Residents of Apache Junction can throw out a load of trash at the landfill during “Free Dump Week,” on Nov. 7-12. During that week, the Apache Junction Landfill offers city residents a free drop off, in partnership with Republic Services, which owns and operates the landfill. City residents can take one free load to the landfill during the week. Please bring proof of residency (such as a water bill). Residents are advised that only one pickup truck bed size of refuse per household will be accepted.
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
Barrett Propane Donates to The  BreastCare Center at YRMC

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Barrett Propane recently presented a check for $6,118.11 to The BreastCare Center at Yavapai Regional Medical Center. Barrett donates annually a penny per gallon pumped through their 3000-gallon pink bobtail propane truck. “We are most grateful to Barrett Propane for their continued support...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ

