Arizona Philharmonic presents internationally acclaimed flamenco duo Chris & Lena Jácome, teaming up with musicians from Arizona Philharmonic to offer a unique and unforgettable Holiday Experience, Sunday, December 4 at 3pm at The Elks Theatre. It is the spirit of PAZ (Spanish for peace) that inspires Chris Jácome’s flamenco-infused Christmas arrangements and original music. With Allen Ames on violin, Jeannette Moore on flute, and Ruthie Wilde on cello, PAZ will feature favorite Christmas offerings ranging from the peace of Silent Night to the joy of First Noel, in addition to crafted flamenco arrangements of classical Holiday tunes and new original works. Tickets are available at AZPhil.org for $35 for adults, $33 for seniors, $15 for teachers and $10 for children under 18.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 12 HOURS AGO