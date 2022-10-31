ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

Rison man dies in crash near Pine Bluff Sunday morning

By John Kushmaul
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A man is dead after a crash in Jefferson County early Sunday morning.

The man has been identified as 25-year-old Eric Leopard of Rison.

Arkansas State Police investigating homicide in Brinkley

It happened shortly after 6:00 a.m. on Interstate 530 North in Pine Bluff.

According to the preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police, the vehicle driven by Leopard went into the median, overturned, and struck the cable barrier.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing.

Related
5newsonline.com

Sherwood man fatally shot by police after 18 hour standoff

SHERWOOD, Ark. — A 69-year-old man was killed by police after a standoff in Sherwood that started Monday morning and ended on Tuesday after 3 a.m. The standoff began around 9:42 a.m. on October 31 when Sherwood police were serving Eugene Reed with an arrest warrant for criminal impersonation of a law enforcement officer.
SHERWOOD, AR
THV11

Full closure of I-30 set for next weekend

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Construction projects on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require a full closure over the weekend of November 11-14. Crews will be installing structural steel at the 6th Street bridge over I-30 in Little Rock as part of the 30 Crossing project.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Burn ban lifted in Arkansas County

Arkansas County Judge Thomas “Eddie” Best has lifted the burn ban for Arkansas County that has been in effect since Sept. 21, 2022. In cooperation with the State Forestry Commission, the Burn Ban has been lifted effectively immediately for Arkansas County due to the county receiving some much needed rainfall.
THV11

Benton police still looking for man in mental health crisis

BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing man who they believe could be experiencing a mental health crisis. 42-year-old Jeremy Michael Gregory was last seen over two weeks ago. He had been previously reported as missing and since then...
BENTON, AR
KARK 4 News

