Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
Costco Closes This Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenSpringdale, OH
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
Related
Fox 19
How your leftover Halloween candy could help deployed troops
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If your kid got too much candy on Halloween, or maybe you bought too much to hand out, you could send it to the troops. At Tool House in Sharonville, they are collecting unopened, wrapped candy to send to deployed troops later this month. It’s a program...
Indiana family creates 31 Halloween costumes for NICU daughter
Dylan and Monica Altman used felt to create 31 costumes for baby Lorelai - one for each day of October.
Fox 19
Newport Aquarium needs help naming three new finned friends
NEWPORT, KY (WXIX) - Newport Aquarium is now home to three new sand tiger sharks, two males, and one female, and they need names. They will join shark rays Sweet Pea, Sunshine, and Scooter in the Surrounded by Sharks exhibit. The nearly seven-foot-long sand tiger sharks may look aggressive, but...
Fox 19
‘A very precious gift: ‘ Longtime McDonald’s worker surprised with puppy
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A McDonald’s worker was surprised with an adorable gift from her boss on Monday. Deb Sandfoss is a familiar face to those who frequent the Colerain Avenue McDonald’s, where she’s worked for more than 48 years. Sandfoss joined the company in 1974...
Fox 19
Price Hill community leads project to restore cemetery forgotten over the years
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On Wednesday in Price Hill, archeologists started the first phase of work to restore and properly honor those buried in Potter’s Field Cemetery that has been ignored for decades. The cemetery has been in poor condition since the 1980′s and the project to restore it has...
1017thepoint.com
DWAYNE "THE ROCK" JOHNSON RESPONDS TO DYING BROOKVILLE TEEN
(Brookville, IN)--Last week, Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported that a Brookville girl with terminal brain cancer had the dying wish of hearing from actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. 17-year-old Kayla Spangler’s condition has deteriorated since she was voted Franklin County High School’s Homecoming Queen last month. But, on Tuesday, she got this message from her hero: "Kayla, thank you for being a fan. I know that you're fighting hard. Keep fighting and keep inspiring everyone around you. You're my biggest fan? Now I'm your biggest fan.," Johnson said. Kayla can look forward to this: "I'm gonna send you some cool stuff right away. I'm gonna get it out tomorrow," Johnson said in his video message. Kicks 96 and The Point News will have more on Kayla coming up in news Wednesday.
Fox 19
Norwood woman helps save neighbors from explosive house fire
NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - A house fire in Norwood Tuesday morning left two women hospitalized, but without their neighbor, they might not have made it at all. The fire broke out around 11:30 in a home at the intersection of Hopkins and Webster avenues near Xavier University. Terrissa Sierra was...
Fox 19
Greyhound leaves Downtown Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Greyhound Lines Inc., the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, has moved out of its Downtown Cincinnati bus terminal and joined Barons Bus Lines at a new location in Arlington Heights, the company announced Wednesday. Cleveland-based Barons announced last week that it would move...
Fox 19
Why Price Hill’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade won’t happen this year
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - A local Facebook group is attempting to save a time-honored community tradition, the Price Hill Thanksgiving Day Parade. The announcement to permanently end the parade came in August, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. Now community members are taking to Facebook to try to save the annual event.
Hit-and-run driver slams into Greenwood home, leaving family to pick up the pieces
GREENWOOD, Ind. — A family in Greenwood has been left to pick up the pieces after a hit-and-run driver crashed into their home. “I was startled awake, but I wasn’t really sure why I had woken up. I thought it was maybe thunder,” said Laura Dalton. It was just before 4:30 a.m. on the morning […]
buildingindiana.com
Diamond Pet Foods Chooses Indiana for $259M Facility
Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
WLWT 5
Skyline Chili employees remember former coworker Anne Gieske killed in South Korea
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — A northern Kentucky woman is among the more than 150 people killed in a crowd surge in Seoul, South Korea. Those who knew Anne Gieske are remembering her for her smile and personality. Gieske is the niece of Ohio Congressman Brad Wenstrup. She graduated from...
ivytech.edu
Ivy Tech Community College Offers Food Handler ServSafe Certificate to Reach Home Based Food Vendors Across the State
INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Food handlers in Indiana can now receive Food Handler ServSafe certifcate at seven Ivy Tech Community College campuses across the state. The ServSafe certificate, a requirement for entities selling food out of their home or at markets, is part of a new law enacted by the Indiana State Department of Health in July of 2022.
Fox 19
Officer-involved shooting in Fairfield Township
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A police officer shot a person in Butler County Wednesday night, according to Steve Irwin with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations. Fairfield Township officers were called out around 8:10 p.m. for a welfare check at Camargo Mobile Home Park on Rt. 4, according to Butler County Dispatch.
Indiana man dead after car hits tree, catches on fire
HANCOCK CO., Ind – A Knightstown man is dead after officials say he crashed through a fence, hit a large tree, which caused his vehicle to catch on fire. Saturday morning around 2:00 am, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and Greenfield Police Department were called to the area of Hancock County Road 400 East and […]
Fox 19
Crash closes Eastern Avenue in Columbia Tusculum
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are on the scene of a crash with one person trapped in a vehicle on Eastern Avenue in Columbia Tusculum. It was reported between Wortman and Deering streets at about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. Eastern Avenue is shut down in this area until further notice. Cincinnati...
Court docs: 4-year-old shot after Indiana man let young children handle guns, pointed loaded gun at her
MUNCIE, Ind. — Court documents reveal that a Muncie man reportedly pointed a loaded handgun at a 4-year-old girl in order to show her how not to hold the weapon when he inadvertently shot the child. The Muncie Police Department said the girl had to be transported to Riley Hospital due to her injury but […]
fox32chicago.com
Silver Alert issued for missing Indiana man believed to be in 'extreme danger'
GREENFIELD, Ind. - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued in Indiana for a man who has been missing since Sunday night and may be in "extreme danger." Jeffrey Stratton, 36, was last seen around 7:35 p.m. in Greenfield, Indiana, which is roughly 25 miles east of Indianapolis, state officials said.
Two major Miami Valley hotels close down
The Raddison Hotel is the largest in Dayton and is conveniently located next to the Dayton Convention Center.
Fox 19
Adult, child displaced in West Price Hill fire
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A West Price Hill house fire displaced one adult and a child overnight, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. No one was hurt when flames broke out at 11:18 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Rosemont Avenue, fire officials said in a news release. Fire crews...
Comments / 1