Brookville, IN

Fox 19

How your leftover Halloween candy could help deployed troops

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If your kid got too much candy on Halloween, or maybe you bought too much to hand out, you could send it to the troops. At Tool House in Sharonville, they are collecting unopened, wrapped candy to send to deployed troops later this month. It’s a program...
SHARONVILLE, OH
Fox 19

Newport Aquarium needs help naming three new finned friends

NEWPORT, KY (WXIX) - Newport Aquarium is now home to three new sand tiger sharks, two males, and one female, and they need names. They will join shark rays Sweet Pea, Sunshine, and Scooter in the Surrounded by Sharks exhibit. The nearly seven-foot-long sand tiger sharks may look aggressive, but...
NEWPORT, KY
1017thepoint.com

DWAYNE "THE ROCK" JOHNSON RESPONDS TO DYING BROOKVILLE TEEN

(Brookville, IN)--Last week, Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported that a Brookville girl with terminal brain cancer had the dying wish of hearing from actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. 17-year-old Kayla Spangler’s condition has deteriorated since she was voted Franklin County High School’s Homecoming Queen last month. But, on Tuesday, she got this message from her hero: "Kayla, thank you for being a fan. I know that you're fighting hard. Keep fighting and keep inspiring everyone around you. You're my biggest fan? Now I'm your biggest fan.," Johnson said. Kayla can look forward to this: "I'm gonna send you some cool stuff right away. I'm gonna get it out tomorrow," Johnson said in his video message. Kicks 96 and The Point News will have more on Kayla coming up in news Wednesday.
BROOKVILLE, IN
Fox 19

Norwood woman helps save neighbors from explosive house fire

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - A house fire in Norwood Tuesday morning left two women hospitalized, but without their neighbor, they might not have made it at all. The fire broke out around 11:30 in a home at the intersection of Hopkins and Webster avenues near Xavier University. Terrissa Sierra was...
NORWOOD, OH
Fox 19

Greyhound leaves Downtown Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Greyhound Lines Inc., the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, has moved out of its Downtown Cincinnati bus terminal and joined Barons Bus Lines at a new location in Arlington Heights, the company announced Wednesday. Cleveland-based Barons announced last week that it would move...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Why Price Hill’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade won’t happen this year

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - A local Facebook group is attempting to save a time-honored community tradition, the Price Hill Thanksgiving Day Parade. The announcement to permanently end the parade came in August, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. Now community members are taking to Facebook to try to save the annual event.
CINCINNATI, OH
buildingindiana.com

Diamond Pet Foods Chooses Indiana for $259M Facility

Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
RUSHVILLE, IN
ivytech.edu

Ivy Tech Community College Offers Food Handler ServSafe Certificate to Reach Home Based Food Vendors Across the State

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Food handlers in Indiana can now receive Food Handler ServSafe certifcate at seven Ivy Tech Community College campuses across the state. The ServSafe certificate, a requirement for entities selling food out of their home or at markets, is part of a new law enacted by the Indiana State Department of Health in July of 2022.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 19

Officer-involved shooting in Fairfield Township

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A police officer shot a person in Butler County Wednesday night, according to Steve Irwin with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations. Fairfield Township officers were called out around 8:10 p.m. for a welfare check at Camargo Mobile Home Park on Rt. 4, according to Butler County Dispatch.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana man dead after car hits tree, catches on fire

HANCOCK CO., Ind – A Knightstown man is dead after officials say he crashed through a fence, hit a large tree, which caused his vehicle to catch on fire. Saturday morning around 2:00 am, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and Greenfield Police Department were called to the area of Hancock County Road 400 East and […]
GREENFIELD, IN
Fox 19

Crash closes Eastern Avenue in Columbia Tusculum

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are on the scene of a crash with one person trapped in a vehicle on Eastern Avenue in Columbia Tusculum. It was reported between Wortman and Deering streets at about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. Eastern Avenue is shut down in this area until further notice. Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Adult, child displaced in West Price Hill fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A West Price Hill house fire displaced one adult and a child overnight, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. No one was hurt when flames broke out at 11:18 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Rosemont Avenue, fire officials said in a news release. Fire crews...
CINCINNATI, OH

