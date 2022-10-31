Read full article on original website
Clippers have disappointing update on Kawhi Leonard’s status
It is a new season but the same old story for Kawhi Leonard. LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters before Monday’s home game against the Houston Rockets that the star forward Leonard will not join the team on their upcoming two-game trip to Houston and San Antonio. Lue added that Leonard is frustrated but “getting better,” according to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.
Obi Shoppin'? Knicks Could Seek Obi Toppin Trade, Exec Says
Obi Toppin is producing but still struggling to find a consistent role in the New York Knicks' rotation. One exec feels his metropolitan days could be numbered.
Knicks' Jalen Brunson Investigation Remains 'Ongoing'
The NBA is now reportedly set to turn its focus to the New York Knicks' acquisition of Jalen Brunson after bestowing punishment to Philadelphia.
The Jazz are reportedly more motivated than the Lakers to make a Russell Westbrook trade
The Lakers’ patience in making a trade this season is founded on a number of things. For one, the idea is that as teams play out their first 20 games of the season, they may re-evaluate their chances of winning and become sellers. The other idea is that the deals currently available aren’t all that appealing.
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This $94 Million Shooting Guard
I think that the New York Knicks should try to make a trade with the Indiana Pacers for Buddy Hield.
Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman leaves win vs. Penguins with injury
The Boston Bruins pulled off a stunning 6-5 comeback win on the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime Tuesday night, but it came at a price. B's goaltender Jeremy Swayman had to be helped off the ice 5:42 into the third period with an apparent leg injury after a hard collision with teammate Patrice Bergeron. It looked like Swayman couldn't put any weight on his left leg as he left the ice (click here for a replay of the incident).
Former 76ers No. 3 pick Jahlil Okafor opens up about Colangelo scandal, bid to return to NBA
The evolution of the game away from bigs who feasted in the paint and toward small ball taking off at almost exactly the moment former Philadelphia 76ers No. 3 pick Jahlil Okafor came into the league did the Duke alumnus no favors. But it probably did not help Okafor’s career...
Sixers Visit Wizards to Finish Road Trip After Two Wins | Gameday Report 8/82
The 76ers (3-4) next play Monday night at the Washington Wizards (3-3), an opportunity to finish their four-game road trip with three straight wins. On Saturday, the Sixers held off the Chicago Bulls for a 114-109 victory after defeating the Raptors the previous night in Toronto. Tied with the Bulls at 109, Joel Embiid’s 3-pointer with 18.1 seconds left in regulation proved to be the game-winner for the visiting Sixers.
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Nets (11.01.22)
The Chicago Bulls (3-4) travel to Bed-Stuy this evening to meet up with the Brooklyn Nets (2-5) on national TV in the first of four games lined-up between the teams this season. Tonight’s contest will also be the first of a road-home back-to-back for Chicago as they’ll return to the Windy City immediately after to meet the Charlotte Hornets tomorrow at the United Center. Tonight is also the second of a home back-to-back for the Nets, who knocked off the Indiana Pacers last night at the Barclays Center, 116-109.
NBA announces punishment for 76ers over free agency violations
The NBA on Monday announced its punishment for the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers were docked second-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024. The punishment arose from the team’s early contact with free agents P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. The Sixers made contact with the two players prior to when they were legally allowed to.
NBA imposes penalty on 76ers for early free agency discussions
NEW YORK – The NBA announced today that the Philadelphia 76ers violated league rules governing the timing of this season’s free agency discussions and that the league has rescinded Philadelphia’s second-round pick in each of the 2023 and 2024 Drafts. The rescindment of two Draft picks reflected findings, following an investigation, that the 76ers engaged in free agency discussions involving two players (P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, Jr.) prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.
Naji Marshall providing shorthanded Pelicans with big boost in starting role
Stop us if you’ve heard this before: An unheralded wing player who was not a high NBA draft pick unexpectedly moves into New Orleans’ starting lineup. Although he doesn’t have a track record of being a feared perimeter shooter, he’s constantly improving in that area, which helps him excel in the new role.
Dyson Daniels, Herbert Jones probable for Wednesday's game at Los Angeles Lakers
Two New Orleans Pelicans players were listed as probable for Wednesday's game at the Los Angeles Lakers: Dyson Daniels (left ankle sprain) and Herbert Jones (right knee hyperextension) while three players were ruled out: Brandon Ingram (concussion protocols), Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL injury recovery) and E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery).
Trail Blazers Look To Stay Atop The Western Conference Against Grizzlies
Portland and Memphis will meet three times during the regular season, with the first matchup occurring in Portland on Nov. 2 and the following two taking place on the road. LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers won the 2021-22 season series against the Grizzlies, 3-1. In 33 career games against Memphis,...
The Five: Everything to know entering Week 3
Every Monday we will tell you what you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. 1. The Heat Check: The hottest teams and players entering the week. Doncic put on a show Sunday in Dallas, scoring 30 points in the first half alone, and finishing with 44 points on 17-of-26 (65.4%) shooting to go with five assists in the Maverick’s 114-105 win over the Magic.
John DeShazier on Lakers, Warriors, and team optimism | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer talk with New Orleans Pelicans radio color analyst John DeShazier (3:50) about the team's upcoming game against the Los Angeles Lakers and all the reasons it would feel good to get the win. The trio also chats...
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander named NBA Players of the Week
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 2. Check out their performances from the past week of action. Giannis Antetokounmpo | Milwaukee Bucks. The 6-time All-Star has continued to dominate to begin the 2022-23...
Jazz Get into the Spooky Spirit Ahead of Memphis Game
Happy Halloween, everyone. When it comes to dressing up on one of the most celebrated holidays in the country, there is no bigger flex than going as yourself. Missing accomplished, Thurl Bailey. Originally drafted by the Jazz with No. 7 overall pick in 1983, Bailey played nine seasons in Utah...
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 1, 2022
Listen to the latest episode of the Pelicans Podcast featuring Erin Hartigan on Halloween and Zion's return against the Clippers. Check out Saturday’s injury report. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/zion-williamson-herb-jones-questionable-for-sundays-game-at-clippers. Friday’s Pelicans Podcast featured guest Christian Clark of NOLA.com. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/nola-com-christian-clark-west-coast-road-trip-player-improvements-pelicans-podcast.
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tuesday 11/1
GSW at MIA (GSW -1) O/U: 226.5. Stephen Curry (PG – GSW): $9,600 DraftKings, $10,800 FanDuel. Chef Curry ended his 2022 Finals run on a mission, and it looks like it’s carried over into this season. The former MVP has scored at least 45 DraftKings points in all seven games, posting a 51-point average. Getting that sort of floor on such a short slate is a massive boost, and Curry needs to keep cooking with Klay Thompson struggling. Miami sounds like a tough matchup, but they rank 19th in defensive efficiency ratings. That was on full display when Curry collected 33 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists against them last week.
