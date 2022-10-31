The Chicago Bulls (3-4) travel to Bed-Stuy this evening to meet up with the Brooklyn Nets (2-5) on national TV in the first of four games lined-up between the teams this season. Tonight’s contest will also be the first of a road-home back-to-back for Chicago as they’ll return to the Windy City immediately after to meet the Charlotte Hornets tomorrow at the United Center. Tonight is also the second of a home back-to-back for the Nets, who knocked off the Indiana Pacers last night at the Barclays Center, 116-109.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO