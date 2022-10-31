ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Mitchell, Love rally Cavaliers past Knicks, 121-108

By Associated Press
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aiA73_0isX45jp00

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 38 points and a season-high 12 assists, Kevin Love scored 16 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the New York Knicks 121-108 on Sunday night.

Mitchell and Love combined for 28 points in the final period as Cleveland outscored New York 37-15. Love made five 3-pointers and Mitchell scored 12 points — both also had four-point plays — in rallying the Cavaliers from a nine-point deficit.

Jalen Brunson had 12 points and three assists in the third, giving the Knicks their largest lead at 93-84. Brunson and Evan Fournier finished with 16 points apiece, while Julius Randle and RJ Barrett each had 15 for New York.

Dean Wade scored a career-high 22 points and Evan Mobley had 16 points for the Cavaliers, who won have won five straight since dropping their season opener in Toronto. They are 3-0 at home.

The Cavaliers also received six points and a game-high 13 rebounds from All-Star center Jarrett Allen and eight assists from Caris LeVert. Mitchell and LeVert each had 41 points Friday night in a 132-123 overtime win in Boston.

Three-time All-Star Mitchell scored 15 points on five 3-pointers in the first quarter, helping the Cavaliers take a 10-point lead over his hometown team.

Mitchell believed he would be traded to the Knicks over the summer, only to have the Cavaliers swoop in with a better offer on Sept. 1. Utah received Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, rookie Ochai Agbaji, three first-round draft choices and two pick swaps in return.

Randle also had nine rebounds and seven assists, and Isaiah Hartenstein had 12 points and nine rebounds off the bench. The Knicks amassed 64 points in the paint to 32 for the Cavaliers.

All-Star point guard Darius Garland missed his fifth consecutive game for Cleveland with a left eye laceration. Garland has not played since being poked in the eye by Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. on Oct. 19.

SORE SUBJECT

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau cracked a smile when asked if he imagined what his lineup would look like with Mitchell in it.

“You know, we don’t deal with hypotheticals,” Thibodeau said. “He’s a terrific player and he’s had an immediate impact with Cleveland. He’s a high-end talent.”

Mitchell is leading the NBA in minutes per game while continuing to fill in for Garland. The Cavaliers haven’t lost since Mitchell temporarily moved to the point.

“Part of that is because teams are having to deal with Mitchell, which makes space for his teammates,” Thibodeau said. “His shot profile is really good.”

TIP-INS

Knicks: New York has lost four straight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and is 47-64 in Cleveland. … G Quentin Grimes (left foot soreness), the No. 25 overall pick in 2021, has been inactive for all six games. Grimes averaged 6.0 points in 46 games as a rookie. … Two-way F Feron Hunt and two-way G Trevor Keels are on G League assignments with the Westchester Knicks.

Cavaliers: Garland resumed on-court activities Wednesday, but no timetable is in place for his return to action. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland “wants to play, there is no doubt about it,” and will wear protective goggles indefinitely. … G Ricky Rubio (left knee surgery), G Dylan Windler (right ankle sprain), two-way F Isaiah Mobley (G League assignment) and Garland were inactive.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host Atlanta on Wednesday night.

Cavaliers: Host Boston on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Nash out as Nets coach after poor start, more controversy

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets refused to fire Steve Nash over the summer, no matter what Kevin Durant wanted. But with the Nets off to a disappointing start amid more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving, the team and coach both decided the change needed to happen now. “We both felt this was time,” general […]
BOSTON, NY
PIX11

Winning numbers for $1 billion Powerball jackpot

NEW YORK (PIX11) — An estimated $1 billion is up for grabs in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, the second-largest jackpot in the lottery’s history. The winning numbers for the Oct. 31 drawing were 13, 19, 36, 39, 59, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 3X. The $1 billion jackpot is the fifth largest in lottery history. The […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Missing woman found on floor of Dunkin’ location in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Queens woman who has extreme memory loss and got stuck on the “A” train Saturday was found Monday, barefoot and sitting on the floor of a Dunkin’ location on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn. A woman noticed Lynda Garraway, 68, and thought she looked like the missing Queens mom of two. After […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Guardian

Pancakes, shakes and KFC: When Charles Barkley tried to eat his way out of the 76ers

For a 48-hour period in 1984, Charles engaged in an eating binge in hopes of dissuading the Philadelphia 76ers from selecting him in the draft. He began with two Denny’s Grand Slam breakfasts – six pancakes and bacon totaling around 1,660 calories, and a vanilla milkshake to wash it down. The lunch offerings, which have varied in the decades’ worth of repeat tellings, included either Kentucky Fried Chicken, mashed potatoes, and coleslaw; half of the menu at Red Lobster; two McDonald’s fish fillets, a large fries, and a Diet Coke; or two Texas-sized barbecue sandwiches. The dinner menu at a steakhouse included a T-bone, baked potato, and, of course, three desserts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
9&10 News

Cleveland visits Detroit after overtime win against Boston

Cleveland Cavaliers (6-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (2-7, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Detroit Pistons after the Cavaliers took down the Boston Celtics 114-113 in overtime. Detroit went 23-59 overall and 6-10 in Central Division play a season ago. The Pistons...
DETROIT, MI
PIX11

Donald Trump sues New York Attorney General Letitia James

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former President Donald Trump announced on his social media platform Truth Social that he is suing Attorney General of New York State, Letitia James. This comes just over a month since AG James filed a lawsuit alleging that the Trumps were involved in large-scale fraud, often by over-valuing assets like buildings […]
NEW YORK STATE
PIX11

Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of his taxes to House

Former President Trump filed an emergency appeal with the Supreme Court Monday after a lower court declined to reverse its ruling mandating that he turn over his tax records to the House Ways and Means Committee.  Trump on Thursday lost his latest bid to block the panel from accessing his records after the D.C. Circuit […]
PIX11

Man admits to killing, dismembering Queens mom found in a duffel bag

QUEENS (PIX11) — A man admitted he killed and dismembered a Queens woman whose body was found in a duffel bag near Forest Park in April, authorities said Wednesday. David Bonola, 44, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Orsolya Gaal, 51, during a proceeding in Queens Supreme Court Wednesday, prosecutors said. Bonola will […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Victim of brutal NYC subway assault has warning for other riders

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 78-year-old man is speaking out after he was brutally assaulted on a Manhattan subway train. The victim said he told a fellow subway rider to turn down his loud music, and that request resulted in violence. The 78-year-old said he was attacked by a man and a woman […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Dad shot dead while smoking cigarette in Long Island backyard

BOHEMIA, NY (PIX11) — Shooters opened fire on a Long Island dad on Wednesday morning, killing the 49-year-old man, police said. Michael Hartmann was smoking a cigarette in the backyard of his Smithtown Avenue home around 6:35 a.m. when two people entered and fired multiple shots. After being struck, Hartmann crawled into his home where […]
RONKONKOMA, NY
PIX11

Man charged with killing woman in Long Island parking lot: police

CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a woman in a parking lot on Long Island, police said. Anthony Santiesteban, 30, of Centereach, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 33-year-old East Patchogue resident Martina Thompson, according to the Suffolk County Police […]
CORAM, NY
PIX11

Search continues for alleged shooter of two Newark cops

NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — Investigators continued their search early Wednesday for the alleged shooter of two police officers in Newark, releasing an image of the suspect. Kendall Howard, who remains at large, is charged with the attempted murder of two Newark police officers in connection to the violent Tuesday run-in, acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Man dead, woman injured in Brooklyn shooting: NYPD

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a Brooklyn shooting on Monday evening, officials said. A 911 call came in for shots fired around 5:10 p.m. The victims — a man and a woman — were shot on Avenue V near Nostrand Avenue, authorities said. The victims […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

2 police officers shot ‘at close range’ in Newark; Suspect at large

NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — Two police officers in Newark were shot “at close range” in Newark early on Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Ras Baraka said. A concerned citizen had called police about a Friday shooting, saying they’d identified a suspect in that shooting inside a Van Elsor Place building, Baraka said. The officers headed over to […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Man shot in the head, dies in Crown Heights: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died after he was shot in the head in Brooklyn, police said Tuesday. Officers found the victim, 26, with a gunshot wound to his head near Crown Street and Rogers Avenue after they were dispatched at around 2 a.m., according to officials. The victim was taken by EMS […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn man nabbed for allegedly beating man, 78, on NYC subway

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man is accused of punching a 78-year-old man who asked him to turn down the volume of his music aboard a Manhattan subway train Thursday, police said. Reginald Matthews, 31, was arrested Monday and charged with assault on a victim 65 or older, according to the NYPD. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

52K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy